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When we love someone, we can’t move on from them even after a breakup. However, no matter how difficult, we have to do it if we hope to have romantic beginnings with a different person. Alas, a few folks lack common sense to understand this basic thing.

Just look at this guy who kept in touch with his ex, despite being married to someone else. Much to his wife’s annoyance, he suddenly started Zoom calling the ex, and all his dirty secrets spilled out. Read on to find out what she did after the big discovery!

More info: Reddit

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Even when they are still stuck over an ex, some folks are cruel enough to string along other people

Image credits: prostock-studio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Despite being together for 15 years, the poster’s husband still kept in touch with his ex-girlfriend, and also started Zoom calling her

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Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Well, the poster soon discovered why her husband was acting so distant with her, as he was having an emotional affair with his ex, who lived far away

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Image credits: prostock-studio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Apparently, it had been going on for years, and he said that he would always choose his ex over her, so the poster immediately divorced him

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Image credits: throwRAhbndex121343

She also discovered that he had dirty conversations with his ex, and she exposed their affair to the ex’s husband, but he didn’t care, as it wasn’t physical

In today’s story, we dive into the life of the original poster (OP) as she laments how her husband got distant and even forgot she existed. They had been together for 15 years, but she was no longer a priority for him. What was even more harrowing was that the guy had stayed friends with his ex-girlfriend for the past 20 years, despite knowing his wife did not approve.

Well, his ex was married and lived far away from them, but things got weird when he suddenly wanted to join a Zoom call with her. He asked mockingly if the author would be okay with it, but she knew he would do what he wanted, so she just shrugged it off. However, our lady got irritated because the call lasted well over two hours, so she vented online to seek advice.

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Many folks suspected an affair, and they were right as she soon gave a heartbreaking update. Apparently, he had been emotionally cheating on her for many years. The worst part was that he said he would always choose his ex over his wife. The OP also discovered that they had been exchanging dirty messages, so she texted the ex’s husband and told him everything.

He didn’t really care about it, since the whole thing wasn’t physical, and he wasn’t going to leave his wife. On the other hand, the poster and her husband were getting a divorce. Our lady also confessed that she was scared of what would come next, as she constantly thought about the time she had wasted. After all, 15 years is no joke, and netizens sent her strength, love, and hugs.

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Image credits: simonapilolla / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The way the guy treated his wife immediately showed that he was a massive red flag, but his cheating just made it redder. Shockingly enough, research involving 90,000 men and women has revealed that 78.6% of men and 91.6% of women admitted to having an emotional affair. Moreover, studies highlight that it can be just as damaging as physical infidelity.

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Experts emphasize that realization of an emotional affair can elicit shock, sadness, anger, and a feeling of deep betrayal. Also, it can impact the betrayed partner’s self-confidence, and they may develop trust issues. The poster must have gone through a lot of pain. However, it was still good riddance, considering how the guy was treating her like she didn’t even exist.

Researchers stress that “emotional neglect affects mental well-being. Partners may experience loneliness or low self-worth. Anxiety and emotional exhaustion may increase. Over time, it can lead to resentment, emotional shutdown, or loss of connection with oneself.” No wonder the poster seemed so unaware that the way he was treating her was wrong.

In fact, netizens felt that no matter how painful, discovering his affair was helpful for the OP, or she would have stayed with him despite his toxic behavior. I guess it’s true when they say that every cloud has a silver lining, and divorcing the guy most probably made her life better. Don’t you agree? We would love to hear your thoughts, so drop them in the comments section!

Netizens were scandalized, as the poster didn’t even realize that the way he treated her was toxic, and she wouldn’t have left if the affair hadn’t come to light

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