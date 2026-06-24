Pregnant Daughter Kicks Out Mom As She Threatens CPS To Steal Baby, Couple Afraid She Might Do It

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I remember that back in high school, one of my friends had helicopter parents who were literally obsessed with him. We would constantly tease him about it, but in all honesty, I felt really sad at how they actually messed with his head with their toxic behavior.

Even this pregnant lady had a helicopter mom, who claimed that the unborn child was “her baby.” However, when she was snapped out of her delusion, the woman had the nerve to claim she would call CPS under false pretenses, which alarmed the expecting couple! Here’s what happened…

More info: Reddit

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Some people don’t even realize that their helicopter parenting can actually be harmful rather than beneficial

Image credits: user25451090 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster’s mother-in-law was a helicopter parent towards her daughter, and she loved to offer a “treat” to her, just so she could get something in return

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Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

However, the mother acted like a complete saint in front of the poster, rather than just barging in like she usually did when her daughter was alone

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Image credits: milanmarkovic / Magnific (not the actual photo)

When the poster’s wife got pregnant, her mom accessed all her private medical records, as she worked in the hospital, and claimed the baby was hers because she bought it gifts

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Image credits: DC Studio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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When her daughter corrected her about the baby, the woman threatened to call CPS on the couple under false pretenses, so she was immediately kicked out

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Image credits: BoujeeBear_

The couple was distressed that she might actually do it, and they also had to find a new gynecologist at 28 weeks of pregnancy, with high risks

In today’s episode of horrible mothers-in-law, the original poster (OP) shares a shocking incident that left him troubled. His wife claimed that her helicopter mom had always tried to control everything about her life. From snooping through her daughter’s room to reading her private journal, the mother left no stone unturned, but she always acted like a saint in front of the poster.

In fact, it was almost like she would switch on her sugar-coated side when the OP was around. However, in his absence, the mother would barge into their house whenever she wanted and treat her daughter to something good just so she could ask for favors in return. Our plot thickened after the couple found out that they were going to have a baby boy soon, and they were ecstatic.

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The author’s wife had a few complications, but along with him, her mom also took her to the hospital when he was unavailable, as she worked there. Moreover, the mother bought things for the child, but she kept referring to it as “my baby.” Well, we can all sense where this is going, right? She delusionally believed that since she bought that stuff, the child belonged to her.

Much to the couple’s horror, she also insinuated that she would make up lies just to call CPS on them. The pregnant daughter was horrified that her mom wanted to steal her kid and kicked her out. Ever since that incident, the couple was extremely worried that she might actually do it. In fact, they were in utter distress as they also had to search for a new gynecologist at 28 weeks with high risk.

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Image credits: prostock-studio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Netizens were also pretty unnerved by the mom and the damage she was causing. Research on emerging adults highlights that helicopter parenting is associated with poorer decision-making skills, increased anxiety, and difficulty coping with uncertainty. Also, this inability to sit with discomfort, evaluate options, and make independent decisions can become a problem in itself.

No wonder the OP’s wife was a pushover and let the mom control her for so long. However, she finally snapped after the disturbing CPS remark. We all know that pregnancy is no walk in the garden. Experts stress that a woman’s body adapts extensively with the uterus and breasts enlarging, blood volume and fluid retention increasing, and respiration accelerating.

Also, key organs (like the heart, kidneys, and liver) grow and work harder, while hormonal shifts prepare the body for childbirth and nursing. Let’s not forget that it can also be challenging for their mental health. Studies emphasize that depression and anxiety are the most widely recognized psychological well-being issues that a significant number of women face during pregnancy.

On top of all this, getting a CPS threat from her own mom, while also having to find a new gynecologist, must have been a harrowing experience. People online advised the OP to report his mother-in-law for accessing her daughter’s private medical records. What would you do if you were in their shoes? Feel free to let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

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Peeps online were creeped out by the helicopter mom, and many advised the couple to report her for accessing her daughter’s medical records

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