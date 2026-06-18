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The brutal truth that nobody tells us is that you can’t survive on love, and a partner has to be financially stable, especially in this economy. After all, if one person is forced to carry the monetary burden all the time, it’s hardly an equal relationship.

Just look at this guy, who was sick of his wife and her impulsive decisions to quit every job she worked. He was made to bear the brunt of her actions over and over, while their financial future went to ruin. Read on to uncover how he confessed about lost trust!

More info: Reddit

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When the financial burden always falls on one partner, the relationship can never be “equal”

Image credits: gpointstudio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

When the poster was dating his wife, he realized that her impulsive decisions were costing him financially, and he could not make any future plans

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Image credits: DC Studio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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In fact, she pulled this off thrice by getting fired, resigning as she was burned out, and quitting because she didn’t like the work environment

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Image credits: simonapilolla / Magnific (not the actual photo)

After she did it the final time, the couple barely had any savings and still had to pay rent and look after their three children, so the poster was done

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Image credits: FartVaderTheForce

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He felt that he could no longer trust her, and even planned to travel to Canada for a while just to rebuild their finances, while she stayed with the kids in France

In today’s story, the original poster (OP) vents his frustrations about his wife and her impulsive decisions. The irresponsible things she pulled started when they were dating in 2016, and he lived in Canada, supporting an elderly aunt. She came to visit him despite his warning, and it cost him $800 per week on Airbnb. Also, at the time, she got fired for tardiness at her new job.

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Fast forward to 2020, they had a young child, and the OP wanted to buy a house to get some stable income from renting out the extra rooms. However, she burned out and quit her job despite his advice to stay for a while until their mortgage got approved. Again, all his future planning for their finances went down the drain, but it was her third impulsive decision that finally broke the camel’s back.

When she got a pretty sweet job in France, they moved from Canada along with their three kids. The author had a brilliant strategy of studying and starting his own business there, but after just one day of working in the new company, his wife started whining again. Apparently, she was unhappy with the environment, resigned immediately, and didn’t get any other job after that.

The poor poster was exhausted and almost had a meltdown. They were only left with minimal savings, half of which would go toward that month’s rent. Besides, they also had to look after their three children. The guy felt that he could no longer trust her judgment as she had finally pushed things too far. In fact, he wanted to leave her with the kids and go to Canada to rebuild their finances.

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Image credits: dragonimages / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Experts highlight that “individuals who are struggling with financial stress are more likely to experience psychological symptoms such as anxiety, depression, irritability, and sleep disturbances. It can also lead to physical symptoms, including headaches, muscle tension, and stomach problems.” The dude must have reached a breaking point after struggling with this for years.

In fact, studies also stress that this pressure about money is associated with marital conflict and unstable relationships. Naturally, this creates stress for the children and distracts the parents from nurturing them properly, which can harm the welfare of the entire household. Netizens claimed that he was also at fault for having three kids with an irresponsible woman who could barely even keep one job.

Research emphasizes that emotionally immature people are unable to take responsibility for their actions, display selfish behavior, have poor impulse control, and might even have primary narcissism. Not recognizing this behavior hampers the person’s career and relationships. Well, that’s exactly what happened with the OP’s wife, as she disregarded her family while making decisions.

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However, netizens felt that the OP’s solution of running away was highly problematic. After all, the children will be the ones who suffer because of their parents when, in reality, they were not at fault. It seems like the author should find a different resolution, shouldn’t he? We would love to hear your thoughts, so feel free to type away in the comments section!

Netizens felt that the wife was extremely irresponsible and immature, but the poster’s plan of abandoning her was awful for their kids

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