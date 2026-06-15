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Cinderella’s story is fictional, but it often happens in the real world, as we see instances of cruelty from stepsiblings in many families. However, imagine that the real villain in the tale is not the stepmother, but rather it’s your own mom. Sounds heartbreaking, doesn’t it?

Well, it really happened with this teen who was brutally bullied by her stepsiblings for years while her delusional mother claimed that everything would be fine. Fortunately, her dad got her custody after years of struggle, but the mom came begging for a second chance. Here’s what the teen did…

More info: Reddit

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Kids can really struggle while living in blended families, but it can sting more if their biological parent isn’t protective

Image credits: Freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster’s stepsiblings started bullying her right from their parents’ wedding, but her mom always brushed it off, claiming that everything would go back to normal

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Image credits: jet-po / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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However, their bullying behavior towards the poster didn’t stop but instead worsened, so her dad was trying everything to get sole custody

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Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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Things got dangerous when the stepkids purposely abandoned the poster on a trip and even locked her out of the house overnight, so her dad finally got custody

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Image credits: ThrowRATinyRute

Her mom was in tears when the poster left, and after a few years, she came crying and begging for a second chance, but the traumatized poster refused

In today’s sad tale, we dive into the life of the 19-year-old original poster (OP) as she laments her falling-out with her mom. Her parents separated when she was a kid, but life got tough when her mom married a guy who had two daughters. Even before the marriage, the OP had felt excluded, but things got nasty when her stepsiblings physically harassed her during the wedding.

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When the teary-eyed poster spoke to her mom about it, the woman assured her that her sisters loved her and that things would be normal soon. However, it got far from normal, as the daughters made it their mission to ruin our author’s life. What really hurt the OP was her mother’s indifference, as she always chose the stepkids over her own biological daughter.

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In fact, she displayed the same ignorant behavior when the stepkids put the poster in danger by intentionally abandoning her and making jokes about it. Her dad was fighting for sole custody all this time, but it didn’t go in his favor. Well, soon things got really scary, as the daughters locked the author out of the house when their parents had gone out for a wedding.

She stayed out in the rain and was saved only after a neighbor spotted her the next morning. That was the last straw, and the OP’s dad got complete custody. Her mom threw a teary fit at the time, but the poster refused to stay in touch with the woman. Much to her annoyance, she showed up after a few years, asking for a second chance, but the teen was just done with her.

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Image credits: vh-studio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

While the stepsiblings’ bullying was horrifying, her mother’s indifference must have cut deeper for the OP. To get some insights into the matter, Bored Panda reached out to Eden Lobo, a counselor and psychology professor. She claimed that what the author went through wasn’t just sibling drama, but a long-term pattern of targeted emotional cruelty and physical endangerment.

“However, when the mother constantly made excuses for them and ignored the obvious red flags, she completely failed at her most basic job, which was protecting her own child. We call this betrayal trauma. It understandably breaks a person’s ability to feel safe around the one who betrayed them, and it can also deeply affect their emotional well-being,” our expert added.

Prof. Lobo believes that after years of enduring this, it’s only natural that the teen refuses to forgive her mother. After all, a single apology doesn’t magically erase years of neglect and gaslighting. Dealing with this can be incredibly heavy, so our expert stressed that the main focus of the author has to be on healing and putting herself before anyone during her recovery.

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The poster’s maturity in standing up for herself was really admirable, as forgiveness can be pretty destructive at times. Well, I agree with netizens who felt that the mother got exactly what she deserved. It’s a good thing that karma exists, don’t you think? Also, what are your thoughts about the story? We would love to hear them, so feel free to drop them in the comments below!

Netizens were aghast that the poster had to go through so much at such a young age and applauded her for standing up for herself

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