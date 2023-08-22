“Put Baby’s Entire Foot In Her Mouth”: Mom Shares How Unhinged Her MIL Acts Around The Baby

The annoying mother-in-law is a trope so played out, the ancient Romans were making jokes about them. But far, far worse, is a mother-in-law who goes from annoying to downright intrusive particularly when they seem to have an unhealthy obsession with your child and have no regard at all for any boundaries.

A concerned mother turned to the internet for advice after sharing her MIL’s weird behavior around her kid, including her insistence on baptizing the child directly against the parent’s wishes.

It can be hard to set and enforce effective boundaries with “family”

Image credits: Kyle Nieber (not the actual photo)

A mom described her concerns regarding a MIL that seemed way too interested in her child

Image credits: Yan Krukau (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Jelleke Vanooteghem (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Luvfallandpsl

Netizens gave some suggestions and recommended OP not let the MIL sneak the kid away

[reactions]

OP also shared an update on the whole saga

Image credits: RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Exergen Corporation (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Photography Maghradze PH (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Luvfallandpsl

Readers shared their shock at the MIL’s behavior