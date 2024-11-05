Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Mike Tyson Admits Thinking 22YO Hasbulla Was An Actual Baby While Cradling Him In Viral Video
Celebrities, Entertainment

Mike Tyson Admits Thinking 22YO Hasbulla Was An Actual Baby While Cradling Him In Viral Video

Binitha Jacob
BoredPanda staff
Mike Tyson’s tendency to act on instinct took a humorous turn when he mistook Hasbulla Magomedov, a 22-year-old internet personality, for a toddler.

During a guest appearance on Tyson’s Hotboxin’ podcast, Hasbullawho stands just over three feet tall due to a growth hormone deficiencyhad a playful encounter with the boxing legend that quickly went viral.

Highlights
  • Mike Tyson mistook 22-year-old Hasbulla for a toddler during his Hotboxin’ podcast episode.
  • The humorous incident quickly went viral, amusing social media fans.
  • “I thought it was a baby,” the boxing icon recently said on The Art Of Ward podcast.
  • Hasbulla, who has 7.8 million followers on Instagram, was born with growth hormone deficiency or dwarfism.

Without realizing that Hasbulla was an adult, Mike almost cradled him like a baby and pretended to nibble his ear.

In a hilarious mix-up, boxing legend Mike Tyson mistook internet sensation Hasbulla for a baby during his podcast

Mike Tyson Admits Thinking 22YO Hasbulla Was An Actual Baby While Cradling Him In Viral Video

Image credits: Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson Admits Thinking 22YO Hasbulla Was An Actual Baby While Cradling Him In Viral Video

Image credits: Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson

Fans were quick to react, lighting up social media with their amusement.

“The way Mike picked up Hasbulla and cradled him is going to be internet history!” one exclaimed while another wrote, “The way Mike cradled him not knowing he’s a grown man was hilarious!”

“It’s like Mike’s brain refuses to process that this is a small MAN not a toddler,” another wrote. “He straight up nuzzling that man’s neck and giving him kisses.”

The playful encounter on the Hotboxin’ podcast went viral as Mike nearly cradled the 22-year-old internet sensation

One said, “The fact that hasbulla doesn’t like anyone picking him up or treating him like a kid but let Mike full on cradle and tickle him. love this.”

A year after the viral moment took place in March 2023, the boxing icon admitted he had no idea that his podcast guest was a content creator in his 20s.

“I thought it was a baby,” he told Andre Ward on The Art Of Ward podcast last week.

“It’s like Mike’s brain refuses to process that this is a small MAN not a toddler,” a social media user said about the viral interaction

“I didn’t know. He was punching me. I don’t know, man,” he went on to say. “That’s how I am with children.”

“I was hugging on this guy. He’s like 26 years old. No, no. I did not know,” he added.

Hasbulla, who has 7.8 million followers on Instagram, is currently 22 years old. The Russian internet personality was born with growth hormone deficiency or dwarfism. His charisma and comedic antics have made him a beloved figure in social media culture.

The boxing icon claimed he had no idea Hasbulla was in his 20s and said, “I thought it was a baby”

Iron Mike is currently gearing up to face YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in the ring.

The highly anticipated match is set for November 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, marking Netflix’s first live boxing event.

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Author, BoredPanda staff

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Author, BoredPanda staff

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

