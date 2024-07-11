“Can I Leave Early?”: Boss Is Tired Of Hearing Employees Tell Him These 5 Things

ADVERTISEMENT

Being an employee can sometime feels like being a child. You have to ask for permission if you want to go on vacation, you’re required to sit at your desk for a set number of hours per day, and doctor’s notes are a necessity if you need to take a sick day.

But what if I told you that your employer doesn’t actually have to keep a close eye on every move you make? According to one CEO, trusting your team members can go a long way. Below, you’ll find a post that Rob Dance recently shared on Instagram detailing all of the things he’s tired of hearing from his employees, as well as some of the replies readers shared. And keep reading to find a conversation between Rob and Bored Panda!

Rob Dance has gone viral after hopping online to share all of the things he’s tired of hearing from his employees

Rob is the CEO of ROCK, one of the largest consulting firms in the UK

In the post, he detailed that he trusts his employees enough to do their jobs without constantly asking for permission

“When you treat people like adults, they will deliver exceptional results”

To learn more about this viral post, we got in touch with Rob Dance, who was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and explain what inspired him to start this conversation.

“I really wanted to show how impactful and harmful micromanagement and toxic leadership is to people,” the CEO shared. “The board may have been done to draw people in, but the message is huge. People are sick and tired of being treated like children, and it’s not how you grow a successful business.”

“When you treat people like adults, they will deliver exceptional results,” Rob added. “Not only that, who wouldn’t want to work with happy people who respect you as much as you respect them?”

“Stories like this are becoming way too familiar. Life is too short to spend five days a week in constant stress and misery,” he continued. “You shouldn’t have to choose between providing for your family and staying mentally stable; it’s just not acceptable.”

As far as why so many bosses keep their employees on a tight leash, Rob says, “Many bosses don’t trust their employees and keep extremely close tabs on them because of past experiences and a desire for control. They might believe that micromanaging ensures productivity and prevents issues.”

“Trust builds a sense of responsibility and ownership, leading to higher productivity and better quality work”

“Additionally, the pressure to meet business targets can drive bosses to monitor employees obsessively, thinking it will lead to better outcomes,” the CEO noted. “This approach, however, only undermines trust and destroys morale in the workplace.”

“It creates a toxic environment where employees feel undervalued and stressed, leading to higher turnover rates and decreased overall performance. Instead of fostering a culture of accountability and growth, this behavior only promotes fear and resentment,” Rob told Bored Panda.

We also asked the expert about some of the positives that can come from allowing employees to do their jobs without keeping a close eye on them. “Trusting employees and allowing them to work without constant oversight has brought us so many benefits. It fostered a positive work environment where employees feel valued and empowered, boosting their morale and job satisfaction,” he shared.

“This autonomy encourages our people to be more creative and innovative, as employees feel free to experiment and find efficient solutions without worrying about failing,” Rob continued. “Trust also builds a sense of responsibility and ownership, leading to higher productivity and better quality work. Trust is EVERYTHING in our business!”

The CEO also noted that being kind and trusting makes his own journey more fulfilling. “When I set up my business, it was all about making money. A few years later, when the team started to thrive, my purpose pivoted completely to building an awesome team of people who are driving forward with me to achieve our mission,” he explained. “Having an amazing team who laugh every single day is 100000% better than anything else!”

“You shouldn’t need to ask for permission to prioritize life over work”

Rob also shared some wise words for bosses who have a tendency to micromanage. “Take a step back and reassess [your] approach. Start by building trust with your team — communicate openly, set clear expectations, and then give them the space to meet those expectations in their own way. Recognize that your employees are capable and skilled individuals who can contribute valuable ideas and solutions when given the autonomy to do so.”

“Shift your focus from controlling every detail (and controlling people) to supporting and empowering your team,” Rob continued. “Provide the resources and guidance they need, but avoid hovering over their every move. Encourage a culture of accountability where employees take ownership of their tasks and feel responsible for their outcomes.”

The CEO also found it amusing how many people read half of his viral post and jumped to conclusions. “In leadership, jumping to conclusions is a terrible trait,” he pointed out. “The key point of the post was that I don’t care if people prioritize life over work. They should do that, and they never need to ask for permission.”

“Lastly, I get that it might not look the same for every role and industry, but I just think when life happens and you need to take time off, it doesn’t matter what role you are in, you shouldn’t need to ask for permission to prioritize life over work,” Rob added.

“The overwhelming response to this post has reaffirmed my own personal mission outside of my main business ROCK. It’s time to push the boat out,” the CEO shared. “I can confidently say that something BIG is coming… A movement that WILL lead to a better workplace culture for EVERYONE. Follow me on my social media and watch this space.”

Readers shared their thoughts on Rob’s post, as well as some of their own suggestions for CEOs

