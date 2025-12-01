“People Like This Frighten Me”: Michael Sheen’s Dating History Stuns Fans

ADVERTISEMENT

Hollywood is full of unlikely romances, and, as the internet recently discovered, Michael Sheen has been in many of them.

The Welsh actor has been in several high-profile relationships, leaving some netizens baffled by how quickly he moved from one to the next.

The 56-year old has starred in box office hits like Twilight, Underworld, and Tron: Legacy. He’s also known for films like Frost/Nixon and The Queen.

A list of all the women Michael Sheen has dated since becoming famous is making the rounds on social media, leaving users stunned.

Many people questioned how he managed to “bag” so many of his stunning exes.

Others were surprised by how quickly the “serial monogamist” moved from one relationship to the next.

People are only just discovering the list of women Michael Sheen has dated



But lately, Michael has drawn public attention for his personal life, particularly his relationships with famous women. A tweet compiling his relationship history has gone viral on X, racking up 1.9 million views.

“Interesting lineup here,” one woman wrote as she shared the list of stunning exes.

“People like this frighten me why are you so afraid of being alone!!!” exclaimed another.

“Important note that he started dating his current partner when she was 25 and he was 50. Insane rizz on this guy,” another user noted, while others questioned how he had “bagged” many of his exes.

Michael Sheen with curly hair and beard, wearing a blue shirt, seated indoors near a stone wall and fireplace.

Michael’s first public relationship was with actress Kate Beckinsale. The pair got together in 1995 while touring a production of The Seagull.

They dated for eight years and share a daughter, Lily Mo, who was born in 1999.

In 2001, Kate said she and Michael had crossed paths several times before they actually started dating.

Michael dated actress Kate Beckinsale from 1995 until 2003

Michael Sheen smiling with a woman at an event

“We’d been in the same lift together and not realized it and we later found out that we’d lived on the same street in Paris, so in a way we felt that maybe we were always meant for each other but we weren’t quite ready,” the Serendipity actress explained.

In 2004, a year after they split, Kate married Underworld director Len Wiseman, and Michael began a long-distance relationship with English ballet dancer Lorraine Stewart.

The Welsh actor later dated ballet dancer Lorraine Stewart from 2004 until 2010

Michael Sheen smiling with a woman at an event

The award-winning actor met Lorraine after she appeared in the film version of Phantom of the Opera, playing one of the “ballet tarts.” She had also danced in the Kevin Spacey film Beyond The Sea, Wales Online reported in 2005.

“They have not been together very long, a couple of months,” a source told the outlet at the time. Months turned into years, and the couple dated until mid-2010.

Michael was in a relationship with actress Rachel McAdams from 2010 to 2013

Michael Sheen and a woman at a red carpet event, captured by photographers with cameras in the background.

Months after their breakup, Michael began a relationship with Canadian actress Rachel McAdams, whom he met while working on the film Midnight in Paris.

“I don’t think it was planned one way or the other,” Rachel said after going public with their romance. “He’s a fantastic actor. One of the best.”

For his part, Michael described the actress as “talented, intelligent, and beautiful,” adding that she was “very funny” and made him laugh a lot.

Tweet about Michael Sheen's dating history mentioning Rachel McAdams and Kate Beckinsale, surprising fans online.

Even director Woody Allen was surprised by their romance.

“No, I didn’t see it coming,” he told People in 2011. “I could notice it a little with Penélope [Cruz] and Javier [Bardem, who began dating during the filming of Allen’s Vicky Cristina Barcelona].

“They were kind of chummy. But I didn’t see it coming here … and they did not ask my permission.”

At the time, Michael was 42 years old, while Rachel was 32. The co-stars, who appeared arm-in-arm at the 2011 Cannes Film Festival, separated after three years together.

He and comedian Sarah Silverman were together from 2014 to 2018

Michael Sheen smiling with a woman at a formal event

In 2014, he began a romance with American actress and comedian Sarah Silverman. They dated for four years but separated because they both wanted to be politically involved with local issues—his in the UK, hers in the United States.

“We both had very similar drives, and yet to act on those drives pulled us in different directions,” Michael told The Telegraph in 2018. “After the Brexit vote, and the election where Trump became president, we both felt in different ways we wanted to get more involved.”

Michael Sheen posing with two women at an event

Image credits: Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Amazon Studios

Sarah went on to host her show I Love You America, while Michael returned to his home country to “address the issues that I thought led some people to vote the way they did about Brexit.”

He explained that both he and Sarah felt like prioritizing politics over their relationship was the most natural decision, even though their breakup was “difficult” for them.

Tweet reacting to Michael Sheen's dating history, describing the lineup as insane and expressing surprise.

In 2019, Michael revealed that he was in a relationship with Swedish actress Anna Lundberg, his current partner, who is 25 years younger than him.

Anna completed a three-year theater program in Sweden before moving to the UK to train at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art and the Guildford School of Acting.



The couple share two daughters, Lyra and Mabli, and live in Wales.

His girlfriend is Swedish actress Anna Lundberg, who is 25 years younger than him

Michael Sheen and a woman smiling together at an event

“We were both aware it would be difficult and challenging. Ultimately, we felt it was worth it because of how we felt about each other, and now we have two beautiful children together,” the Good Omens actor told The Guardian of their age gap.



On social media, the Helsingborg native has described Michael as an “incredible” partner and father.

He and Anna played fictionalized versions of themselves in Staged, a BBC comedy series filmed from their home in 2020 during the COVID lockdown.

Netizens reacted to Michael Sheen’s famous exes, calling him a “serial monogamist”

Social media user reacting to Michael Sheen's dating history, expressing surprise and engaging in online discussion.

