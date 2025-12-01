Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“People Like This Frighten Me”: Michael Sheen’s Dating History Stuns Fans
Michael Sheen and a woman smiling together at an event, highlighting Michael Sheen dating history.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“People Like This Frighten Me”: Michael Sheen’s Dating History Stuns Fans

Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
9

16

9

Hollywood is full of unlikely romances, and, as the internet recently discovered, Michael Sheen has been in many of them.

The Welsh actor has been in several high-profile relationships, leaving some netizens baffled by how quickly he moved from one to the next.

The 56-year old has starred in box office hits like Twilight, Underworld, and Tron: Legacy. He’s also known for films like Frost/Nixon and The Queen.

Highlights
  • A list of all the women Michael Sheen has dated since becoming famous is making the rounds on social media, leaving users stunned.
  • Many people questioned how he managed to “bag” so many of his stunning exes.
  • Others were surprised by how quickly the “serial monogamist” moved from one relationship to the next.
    Michael Sheen smiling during a TV interview, wearing a suit jacket and checkered shirt in a colorful studio setting

    People are only just discovering the list of women Michael Sheen has dated
    Michael Sheen smiling during a TV interview, wearing a suit jacket and checkered shirt in a colorful studio setting

    Image credits: The Jonathan Ross Show

    But lately, Michael has drawn public attention for his personal life, particularly his relationships with famous women. A tweet compiling his relationship history has gone viral on X, racking up 1.9 million views.

    “Interesting lineup here,” one woman wrote as she shared the list of stunning exes. 

    “People like this frighten me why are you so afraid of being alone!!!” exclaimed another.

    “Important note that he started dating his current partner when she was 25 and he was 50. Insane rizz on this guy,” another user noted, while others questioned how he had “bagged” many of his exes.

    Michael Sheen with curly hair and beard, wearing a blue shirt, seated indoors near a stone wall and fireplace.

    Michael Sheen with curly hair and beard, wearing a blue shirt, seated indoors near a stone wall and fireplace.

    Image credits: BBC

    Michael’s first public relationship was with actress Kate Beckinsale. The pair got together in 1995 while touring a production of The Seagull

    They dated for eight years and share a daughter, Lily Mo, who was born in 1999.

    In 2001, Kate said she and Michael had crossed paths several times before they actually started dating.

    Michael dated actress Kate Beckinsale from 1995 until 2003

    Michael Sheen smiling with a woman at an event, highlighting Michael Sheen's dating history and fan reactions.

    Michael Sheen smiling with a woman at an event, highlighting Michael Sheen's dating history and fan reactions.

    Image credits: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

    “We’d been in the same lift together and not realized it and we later found out that we’d lived on the same street in Paris, so in a way we felt that maybe we were always meant for each other but we weren’t quite ready,” the Serendipity actress explained.

    In 2004, a year after they split, Kate married Underworld director Len Wiseman, and Michael began a long-distance relationship with English ballet dancer Lorraine Stewart.

    The Welsh actor later dated ballet dancer Lorraine Stewart from 2004 until 2010

    Michael Sheen smiling with a woman at an event, highlighting his dating history that stuns fans.

    Michael Sheen smiling with a woman at an event, highlighting his dating history that stuns fans.

    Image credits: Mark Sullivan/WireImage

    The award-winning actor met Lorraine after she appeared in the film version of Phantom of the Opera, playing one of the “ballet tarts.” She had also danced in the Kevin Spacey film Beyond The Sea, Wales Online reported in 2005.

    “They have not been together very long, a couple of months,” a source told the outlet at the time. Months turned into years, and the couple dated until mid-2010.

    Michael was in a relationship with actress Rachel McAdams from 2010 to 2013

    Michael Sheen and a woman at a red carpet event, captured by photographers with cameras in the background.

    Michael Sheen and a woman at a red carpet event, captured by photographers with cameras in the background.

    Image credits: Toni Anne Barson/WireImage

    Months after their breakup, Michael began a relationship with Canadian actress Rachel McAdams, whom he met while working on the film Midnight in Paris.

    “I don’t think it was planned one way or the other,” Rachel said after going public with their romance. “He’s a fantastic actor. One of the best.”

    For his part, Michael described the actress as “talented, intelligent, and beautiful,” adding that she was “very funny” and made him laugh a lot.

    Tweet about Michael Sheen's dating history mentioning Rachel McAdams and Kate Beckinsale, surprising fans online.

    Tweet about Michael Sheen's dating history mentioning Rachel McAdams and Kate Beckinsale, surprising fans online.

    Image credits: kuuroishi

    Even director Woody Allen was surprised by their romance.

    “No, I didn’t see it coming,” he told People in 2011. “I could notice it a little with Penélope [Cruz] and Javier [Bardem, who began dating during the filming of Allen’s Vicky Cristina Barcelona]. 

    “They were kind of chummy. But I didn’t see it coming here … and they did not ask my permission.”

    At the time, Michael was 42 years old, while Rachel was 32. The co-stars, who appeared arm-in-arm at the 2011 Cannes Film Festival, separated after three years together.

    He and comedian Sarah Silverman were together from 2014 to 2018

    Michael Sheen smiling with a woman at a formal event, highlighting Michael Sheen dating history details.

    Michael Sheen smiling with a woman at a formal event, highlighting Michael Sheen dating history details.

    Image credits: Mintaha Neslihan Eroglu/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

    In 2014, he began a romance with American actress and comedian Sarah Silverman. They dated for four years but separated because they both wanted to be politically involved with local issues—his in the UK, hers in the United States.

    “We both had very similar drives, and yet to act on those drives pulled us in different directions,” Michael told The Telegraph in 2018. “After the Brexit vote, and the election where Trump became president, we both felt in different ways we wanted to get more involved.”

    Michael Sheen posing with two women at an event, spotlighting Michael Sheen's dating history that stuns fans.

    Michael Sheen posing with two women at an event, spotlighting Michael Sheen's dating history that stuns fans.

    Image credits: Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Amazon Studios

    Sarah went on to host her show I Love You America, while Michael returned to his home country to “address the issues that I thought led some people to vote the way they did about Brexit.”

    He explained that both he and Sarah felt like prioritizing politics over their relationship was the most natural decision, even though their breakup was “difficult” for them.

    Tweet reacting to Michael Sheen’s dating history, describing the lineup as insane and expressing surprise.

    Tweet reacting to Michael Sheen’s dating history, describing the lineup as insane and expressing surprise.

    Image credits: cosmo10010

    In 2019, Michael revealed that he was in a relationship with Swedish actress Anna Lundberg, his current partner, who is 25 years younger than him.

    Anna completed a three-year theater program in Sweden before moving to the UK to train at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art and the Guildford School of Acting.

    The couple share two daughters, Lyra and Mabli, and live in Wales.

    His girlfriend is Swedish actress Anna Lundberg, who is 25 years younger than him

    Michael Sheen and a woman smiling together at an event, highlighting Michael Sheen's dating history.

    Michael Sheen and a woman smiling together at an event, highlighting Michael Sheen's dating history.

    Image credits: P. Lehman/Future Publishing via Getty Images

    “We were both aware it would be difficult and challenging. Ultimately, we felt it was worth it because of how we felt about each other, and now we have two beautiful children together,” the Good Omens actor told The Guardian of their age gap.

    On social media, the Helsingborg native has described Michael as an “incredible” partner and father.

    He and Anna played fictionalized versions of themselves in Staged, a BBC comedy series filmed from their home in 2020 during the COVID lockdown.

    Netizens reacted to Michael Sheen’s famous exes, calling him a “serial monogamist”

    Social media user reacting to Michael Sheen's dating history, expressing surprise and engaging in online discussion.

    Social media user reacting to Michael Sheen's dating history, expressing surprise and engaging in online discussion.

    Image credits: gingerpixie_

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing changes over time, related to Michael Sheen's dating history stuns fans.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing changes over time, related to Michael Sheen's dating history stuns fans.

    Image credits: Juliethsolarte_

    Michael Sheen speaking at an event, engaging with fans about his surprising dating history and relationships.

    Michael Sheen speaking at an event, engaging with fans about his surprising dating history and relationships.

    Image credits: Juliethsolarte_

    Tweet from TeeJay commenting on fame and exes, related to Michael Sheen's dating history and fan reactions.

    Tweet from TeeJay commenting on fame and exes, related to Michael Sheen's dating history and fan reactions.

    Image credits: T_JayTalks

    Tweet discussing reactions to Michael Sheen's dating history and the number of his partners over 30 years.

    Tweet discussing reactions to Michael Sheen's dating history and the number of his partners over 30 years.

    Image credits: goingonmyway0

    Twitter user ms perfection responding about Michael Sheen’s dating history, expressing surprise and curiosity.

    Twitter user ms perfection responding about Michael Sheen’s dating history, expressing surprise and curiosity.

    Image credits: urmomluvsme01

    Tweet by user UMMATI replying to a comment with the phrase serial monogamy, related to Michael Sheen's dating history.

    Tweet by user UMMATI replying to a comment with the phrase serial monogamy, related to Michael Sheen's dating history.

    Image credits: nas53080341

    Tweet discussing Michael Sheen’s dating history, questioning the normalcy of having five girlfriends in 30 years.

    Tweet discussing Michael Sheen’s dating history, questioning the normalcy of having five girlfriends in 30 years.

    Image credits: MelissaEJordan

    Tweet from user Angel discussing Michael Sheen’s dating history and public reactions to his relationships timeline.

    Tweet from user Angel discussing Michael Sheen’s dating history and public reactions to his relationships timeline.

    Image credits: whatisthebein

    Tweet discussing reactions to Michael Sheen's dating history with multiple partners over twenty years.

    Tweet discussing reactions to Michael Sheen's dating history with multiple partners over twenty years.

    Image credits: kuuroishi

    Tweet praising Michael Sheen as a brilliant actor and serial monogamist, comforting fans about his dating history.

    Tweet praising Michael Sheen as a brilliant actor and serial monogamist, comforting fans about his dating history.

    Image credits: proxyfull

    Tweet referencing Michael Sheen's dating history, highlighting fans rediscovering his romantic past every year.

    Tweet referencing Michael Sheen's dating history, highlighting fans rediscovering his romantic past every year.

    Image credits: Arooob__

    Tweet discussing Michael Sheen's dating history, expressing surprise at the lineup and commenting on public reactions.

    Tweet discussing Michael Sheen's dating history, expressing surprise at the lineup and commenting on public reactions.

    Relationship

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn't just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    vaelyn avatar
    Enlee Jones
    Enlee Jones
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good looking man dates good looking women. -shock-horror-

    6
    6points
    reply
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Rich, charismatic, handsome man has several long term relationships with gorgeous, talented women? It's more unusual that he's had successful relationships and seems to be on good terms with exes than anything else. Yeah Swedish partner is 25 years younger but it's not a DiCaprio situation,nshes 30, so no suspicion of grooming etc..

    3
    3points
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ya'll are just jealous he got the hot chicks. 😁

    2
    2points
    reply
    Load More Comments
