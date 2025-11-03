This Comedian Tried To Survive 27 Days In NYC On $100—Here’s How It Ended

ADVERTISEMENT

Stand-up comedian Frankie Hoy sparked another online sensation after revisiting his viral social experiment: trying to survive on just $100 in New York City.

The 2025 version of his challenge, which was recently shared on TikTok, stretched the budget across 27 days before he finally spent the last of his money on a celebratory beer.

The comedian’s creative approach to city living quickly resonated with audiences across the social media platform.

Frankie Hoy turned frugal living into a TikTok storytelling experiment back in 2022

Comedian with beard explaining surviving 27 days in NYC on 100 dollars in a casual indoor setting.

Image credits: TikTok/frankie_hoy

Hoy first gained attention in 2022 when he documented himself living off $100 while living in his van and performing stand-up gigs across New York.

His daily videos showed everything from brewing coffee in the van to finding cheap pizza slices and reusing leftovers, according to NBC News.

New York City skyline with waterfront, representing the challenge of surviving 27 days in NYC on a $100 budget.

Image credits: Unsplash/Aleksas Stan

Each clip ended with him revealing his remaining total. This provided a transparent, entertaining record of Hoy’s small victories and daily challenges.

Soon, his challenge started getting a lot of viewers.

Comedian documenting survival journey in NYC on $100, shown on days 19, 24, and 27 with changing expressions.

Image credits: TikTok/frankie_hoy

“I was getting 50,000 (views) and I got anxious,” Hoy told NBC News at the time. “I was like, ‘Oh, my God. I don’t know any of these people.’ And then it became hundreds of thousands, and I got anxious again.”

For Hoy, the project became more than a stunt. It became a way to test his limits, gain financial awareness, and build a community of people interested in simple living.

“It’s been a roller coaster of being anxious and then not being anxious,” he said back then.

Frankie’s 2025 challenge showed how creativity and experience could stretch every dollar

Comedian riding a bike on NYC streets trying to survive 27 days on a limited budget of 100 dollars.

Image credits: TikTok/frankie_hoy

Frankie’s life has changed a lot since his 2022 challenge. As seen in his TikTok videos, he no longer lives in his van and now rides a bike around the city.

He does not seem to be working at a catering company anymore. Instead, he now seems to be working as a mover, which means fewer free meals than before.

Man outside Trader Joe’s in NYC, holding groceries and discussing budget during a $100 survival challenge in the city.

Image credits: TikTok/frankie_hoy

Despite these changes, Hoy applied lessons from his first run in his 2025 challenge. Instead of buying water, he refilled bottles around the city.

He also relied on staples like lentils, chicken breast, rice, and pasta that he prepared at home and packed for the next day.

Packages of rice, red lentils, and frozen chicken held by a shopper during a $100 survival challenge in NYC.

Image credits: TikTok/frankie_hoy

He still used Too Good To Go, an app that lets customers buy surplus food from restaurants at discounted prices.

One of those meals, which cost just over $5, stretched into multiple servings.

To save on transportation, Hoy biked around the city instead of taking the subway. Some days, he managed not to spend a single cent.

His TikTok followers watched eagerly as the days went by, with each update feeling like a small triumph against New York’s famously high cost of living.

Comment from Aaron saying This is mad impressive tho bro with a laughing emoji reacting to a comedian surviving 27 days in NYC on $100.

When he finally reached day 27, Hoy decided to celebrate by spending his last few dollars on a beer, a fitting end to an experiment that required patience, humor, willpower, and a positive mindset.

The $3 beer was also a nice celebration to commemorate the launch of a short film that he and his friend Luke Davis had been working on for some time.

Comedian wearing a cap and jacket sharing updates while trying to survive 27 days in NYC on a $100 budget.

Image credits: TikTok/frankie_hoy

“The perfect way to end your budget! Congratulations!! You made it crazy far!” one TikTok user commented.

Another added, “Made $100 last 26 days longer than I can. Good for you king, what a fun journey.”

Comedian navigating NYC life on a tight budget, showing daily expenses and challenges staying within 100 dollars.

Image credits: TikTok/frankie_hoy

Fans connected deeply with Frankie Hoy’s honesty and humor

Comment from Dylan tabarnak with a cat profile picture saying 4,50 detrimental blow to the budget on a social media post.

Hoy’s authenticity has been a major part of his appeal. He previously reflected on the anxiety that came with sudden viral fame but also expressed gratitude for how it allowed people to discover his comedy.

“I’m really happy I got people interested in following and people to see my stand-up, but I really enjoyed the vlogging part of it,” he said back in 2022.

His catchphrases, like his old-fashioned pronunciation of “New York City,” became inside jokes among fans.

One TikTok user commented on the Day 27 video of his 2025 challenge, writing, “This is worse than when your favorite TV show ends.”

Comment on social media showing disbelief about having only six dollars left during a survival challenge in NYC.

Another wrote, “Well deserved!! I was so excited to see this series again. I watched back in the van days!! You’ve made it a long way.”

To celebrate yet another successful $100 challenge, Hoy splurged on a large meal on Day 28.

Comedian in NYC at night discussing being really hungry and spending 82 cents during $100 survival challenge.

Image credits: TikTok/frankie_hoy

Unfortunately for him, Day 28 turned out to be an extremely busy day at work, with a 13-hour shift.

Still, he stopped by a burger joint close to his house, where he ordered a triple cheeseburger and cheesy fries.

The meal cost more than $25, which was very costly compared to the food he had been eating for the last 27 days, but it was definitely well-deserved.

Netizens shared their reactions to Frankie Hoy’s 2025 $100 challenge on social media

Screenshot of a social media comment praising a comedian's attempt to survive 27 days in NYC on $100.

Comment from user Bighead5050 reacting emotionally with text about chorizo on a social media post about surviving in NYC on $100.

Comment from user Bussdownkay1421 expressing difficulty surviving 26 days in NYC on $100.

Comment from Richard asking about how much was saved during the month related to surviving 27 days in NYC on $100.

Comedian Candi Decker commenting humorously on a phrase while sharing experiences surviving in NYC on a limited budget.

Commenter Kathy Noriega asks about the amount of money saved and weight lost during the NYC $100 survival challenge.

Comment on social media showing a user praising a well-earned meal while discussing surviving 27 days in NYC on $100.

Comment from fleabag with glasses and beard saying treat yourself you budget well about surviving 27 days in NYC on 100 dollars.

Comment by user _bnjmnn saying Love the content with profile photo and two likes on a social media platform.

Comment from penguin_a*s discussing extreme budgeting and tips for living cheaper from content creators and commenters.

Comment from PhantomBunnyB with pink hair avatar, sharing a humorous reaction about surviving NYC on a budget.

Commenter Adrian on social media urging a re-do, related to comedian surviving 27 days in NYC on $100.

Comment from Dylan tabarnak with a cat profile picture saying you deserve it king on a social media post.

