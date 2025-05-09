Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Tear It Down!”: Statue Of Black Woman In NYC Times Square Ignites Debate
Statue of Black woman in NYC Times Square with hands on hips, surrounded by bright city billboards and skyscrapers.
News, US

“Tear It Down!”: Statue Of Black Woman In NYC Times Square Ignites Debate

She looks like she wants to speak to the manager,” that’s how some netizens described a new bronze statue standing in the heart of Times Square, New York.

Titled “Grounded in the Stars,” the 12-foot-tall figure is the work of British sculptor Thomas J. Priceand depicts an anonymous African-American woman dressed in everyday attire and posing with what some described as “quiet confidence.”

Highlights
  • A new 12-foot bronze statue of an anonymous African-American woman was installed in NYC's Times Square.
  • The artwork aims to challenge traditional monument subjects by honoring a common woman.
  • The statue sparked mixed reactions, including mockery and calls to remove it from the area.

For the author, the statue is meant to “challenge who should be rendered immortal through monumentalization,” and spark a debate over monuments, however, the reception his work received might’ve been far from what he intended.

RELATED:

    A statue of an anonymous African-American woman was mocked online after being placed in Times Square

    Statue of black woman in NYC Times Square stands tall amidst busy urban backdrop, sparking public debate.

    Image credits: tsqarts

    Despite Price’s intentions of elevating what he saw as a “common woman” to the immortality often reserved for historically significant figures, the reception of his work was decidedly mixed.

    Netizens left comments ranging from lighthearted jokes to confusion, with many wishing the honor would’ve gone to a more meaningful, historical Black woman instead.

    Man sitting on office chair in minimalist room, sunlight casting shadows, related to statue of black woman debate in NYC.

    Image credits: thomasjprice__

    “So. A statue of nobody instead of someone who made an actual difference. How about Harriet Tubman?” one viewer asked, referring to the famous 19th-century abolitionist and social activist.

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on the statue of Black woman in NYC Times Square igniting debate.

    Image credits: NoBolshevik

    Twitter reply criticizing the statue of Black woman in NYC Times Square, sparking public debate and reflection.

    Image credits: ArdentMaven

    Tweet discussing the statue of Black woman in NYC Times Square sparking debate on dignity and stereotypes.

    Image credits: TheMarkleMatrix

    Others reacted with mockery, noting how the statue’s “weight” and appearance made it similar to a famous meme image of a Black woman waving her finger in disapproval.

    “She’s mad cuz her McDonald’s burger didn’t have pickles,” one user quipped. “It needs to be placed next to a fast-food restaurant,” another followed.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Times Square Arts (@tsqarts)

    Some even made references to the toppling of statues in the wake of the George Floyd protests, which included monuments honoring historical figures such as Jefferson Davis and Christopher Columbus, as well as another 130 statues in 2020.

    “Wait, I thought we were taking statues down—are we putting them up again?” one user asked.

    The anonymity of the statue was key to Price’s message, who wanted to challenge the idea of who should be honored in society

    Statue of Black woman in NYC Times Square with people nearby amid urban billboards and crowds.

    Image credits: tsqarts

    Installed at Broadway and 46th Street, “Grounded in the Stars” will be on display until June 17 of this year.

    The piece is one of two public works by Price currently featured in the area. His second project, titled “Man Series,” is a stop-motion animation of sculpted male heads that appears on 95 electronic billboards nightly as part of Times Square’s “Midnight Moment” program.

    Tweet from Melanie praising the statue of Black woman in NYC Times Square, highlighting facial expression and contemporary clothing.

    Image credits: missmelliejo

    Tweet discussing public opinions on a statue of a black woman in NYC Times Square, highlighting mixed reactions and debate.

    Image credits: FrostRaven73

    Statue of Black woman in NYC Times Square sparks debate over modern representation and monumentality.

    Image credits: deeLYTPics

    According to Price, his workis meant to inspire reflection on identity, humanity, and cultural diversity. “The intention of my public works is to become part of the place they inhabit,” he said about the importance of displaying his creations on busy streets. 

    Bronze statue of Black woman with braided hair in casual clothing, representing debate over public art in NYC Times Square.

    Image credits: nevadaart

    Anticipating part of the confusion and backlash his statue received, Price explained that its anonymity of the figures depicted in his works is intentional, meant to challenge the public’s preconceived notions about who is truly deserving of being honored and immortalized.

    Marble statue of a contemplative figure with detailed curly hair, highlighting a statue of Black woman in NYC Times Square debate.

    Image credits: Jörg Bittner Unna/Wikimedia

    “If these fictional characters are from a gender or perceived race that you have decided should not be at this level, and suddenly you see them presented in their gloriousness, it challenges people’s internal landscapes,” he explained in an interview.

    Price creates statues that are meant to elevate societal segments usually overlooked by history

    Statue of Black woman in NYC Times Square with man standing nearby, Hackney Town Hall in background during daytime.

    Image credits: thomasjprice__

    The “Grounded in the Stars” placement is also intentional. The figure stands in stark contrast to the more traditional statues flanking the area—particularly those of playwright George M. Cohan and priest Francis P. Duffy, both white men commemorated for their contributions to American culture and religion.

    Times Square digital billboards displaying multiple faces leading to debate over statue of Black woman in NYC.

    Image credits: tsqarts

    While Price’s goal of igniting discussion with his work succeeded, the conversation it created may not have been the kind he ultimately intended.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Times Square Arts (@tsqarts)

    “That’s the worst reasoning ever for a 12-foot statue. It seems like our society becomes dumber and dumber every year,” a viewer said.

    ”Pigeons will have the last say on this,” one user joked.

    “Looks like the woman running out of Walmart with free items under her shirt,” another wrote.

    “I’m all for art and all, but did they literally have to pick the least flattering pose and demeanor for this statue? She ain’t even wearing a bra!”

    “Smash it to pieces.” The statue was received with ridicule and negativity by a segment of netizens

    Comment by Michael R Virgintino praising David's talent and art, mentioning a new Times Square sculpture of a Black woman.

    Comment by Donovan McCormick criticizing comparison to David in a discussion about Black woman statue debate in NYC Times Square.

    Comment discussing the controversy over the statue of a Black woman in NYC Times Square and calls for respect.

    Comment by Amanda Bruce criticizing the statue of black woman in NYC Times Square, highlighting debate on its portrayal.

    Comment criticizing statue of black woman in NYC Times Square sparking debate about its representation and purpose.

    Comment on a social media post expressing strong opinion about tearing down a statue of a Black woman in NYC Times Square sparking debate.

    Comment on social media post expressing “Waste of space” opinion about statue of Black woman in NYC Times Square igniting debate.

    Comment by Michael Thye expressing strong disapproval in a text-based social media post.

    Comment reading "It's a piece of garbage" discussing statue of Black woman in NYC Times Square debate.

    Statue of Black woman in NYC Times Square surrounded by people, sparking public debate and discussion.

    Comment on a social media post discussing the statue of a Black woman in NYC Times Square sparking debate.

    Comment on social media post reacting humorously to a statue of a Black woman in NYC Times Square amid debate.

    Statue of black woman in NYC Times Square sparking public debate and controversy on its presence.

    Comment on social media post discussing the statue of Black woman in NYC Times Square igniting debate.

    Comment by Jay Walker discussing the potential marketing campaign focused on a statue of Black woman in NYC Times Square.

    Comment by user Judi Olivieri Jensen reacting to the statue of Black woman in NYC Times Square debate.

    Comment by Vonda Cranfield stating she calls it the Entitlement with Attitude statue in a social media post.

    Comment by Robin J. Berry criticizing the statue of Black woman in NYC Times Square, sparking debate about its meaning.

    Comment from Greg Berlind questioning authorization for the statue of black woman in NYC Times Square igniting debate.

    Comment on social media post criticizing statue of Black woman in NYC Times Square amid ongoing debate.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    ggus44 avatar
    ggus44
    ggus44
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "A obese, angry, black woman who had not accomplished anything". Yeah, because the banana taped to a wall months ago has done lots and lots for this world, was called art and was sold for millions. Seriously, how sh!itty are these people saying those things about a simple statue? I like it, it represents a common woman and it's well done.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    palomapinto-haynes avatar
    yourfavoriteunjew
    yourfavoriteunjew
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am stunned by the hate projected towards her. She is so beautiful. People are too incredible, the human figure, the soul that inhabits it, to not be allowed to be venerated just because they exist. I love her.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BP sure gathered up a lot of messages about hating this statue. I suppose BP has a view that it wants to enforce by cherry picking negative comments. BP platforms neo Confederates so that a statue of a black woman can be trashed. BP is a part of the maga culture problem.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
