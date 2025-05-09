“Tear It Down!”: Statue Of Black Woman In NYC Times Square Ignites Debate

ADVERTISEMENT

“She looks like she wants to speak to the manager,” that’s how some netizens described a new bronze statue standing in the heart of Times Square, New York.

Titled “Grounded in the Stars,” the 12-foot-tall figure is the work of British sculptor Thomas J. Priceand depicts an anonymous African-American woman dressed in everyday attire and posing with what some described as “quiet confidence.”

For the author, the statue is meant to “challenge who should be rendered immortal through monumentalization,” and spark a debate over monuments, however, the reception his work received might’ve been far from what he intended.

A statue of an anonymous African-American woman was mocked online after being placed in Times Square

Image credits: tsqarts

Despite Price’s intentions of elevating what he saw as a “common woman” to the immortality often reserved for historically significant figures, the reception of his work was decidedly mixed.

Netizens left comments ranging from lighthearted jokes to confusion, with many wishing the honor would’ve gone to a more meaningful, historical Black woman instead.

Image credits: thomasjprice__

“So. A statue of nobody instead of someone who made an actual difference. How about Harriet Tubman?” one viewer asked, referring to the famous 19th-century abolitionist and social activist.

Image credits: NoBolshevik

Image credits: ArdentMaven

Image credits: TheMarkleMatrix

Others reacted with mockery, noting how the statue’s “weight” and appearance made it similar to a famous meme image of a Black woman waving her finger in disapproval.

“She’s mad cuz her McDonald’s burger didn’t have pickles,” one user quipped. “It needs to be placed next to a fast-food restaurant,” another followed.

Some even made references to the toppling of statues in the wake of the George Floyd protests, which included monuments honoring historical figures such as Jefferson Davis and Christopher Columbus, as well as another 130 statues in 2020.

“Wait, I thought we were taking statues down—are we putting them up again?” one user asked.

The anonymity of the statue was key to Price’s message, who wanted to challenge the idea of who should be honored in society

Image credits: tsqarts

Installed at Broadway and 46th Street, “Grounded in the Stars” will be on display until June 17 of this year.

The piece is one of two public works by Price currently featured in the area. His second project, titled “Man Series,” is a stop-motion animation of sculpted male heads that appears on 95 electronic billboards nightly as part of Times Square’s “Midnight Moment” program.

Image credits: missmelliejo

Image credits: FrostRaven73

Image credits: deeLYTPics

According to Price, his workis meant to inspire reflection on identity, humanity, and cultural diversity. “The intention of my public works is to become part of the place they inhabit,” he said about the importance of displaying his creations on busy streets.

Image credits: nevadaart

Anticipating part of the confusion and backlash his statue received, Price explained that its anonymity of the figures depicted in his works is intentional, meant to challenge the public’s preconceived notions about who is truly deserving of being honored and immortalized.

Image credits: Jörg Bittner Unna/Wikimedia

“If these fictional characters are from a gender or perceived race that you have decided should not be at this level, and suddenly you see them presented in their gloriousness, it challenges people’s internal landscapes,” he explained in an interview.

Price creates statues that are meant to elevate societal segments usually overlooked by history

Image credits: thomasjprice__

The “Grounded in the Stars” placement is also intentional. The figure stands in stark contrast to the more traditional statues flanking the area—particularly those of playwright George M. Cohan and priest Francis P. Duffy, both white men commemorated for their contributions to American culture and religion.

Image credits: tsqarts

While Price’s goal of igniting discussion with his work succeeded, the conversation it created may not have been the kind he ultimately intended.

“That’s the worst reasoning ever for a 12-foot statue. It seems like our society becomes dumber and dumber every year,” a viewer said.

”Pigeons will have the last say on this,” one user joked.

“Looks like the woman running out of Walmart with free items under her shirt,” another wrote.

“I’m all for art and all, but did they literally have to pick the least flattering pose and demeanor for this statue? She ain’t even wearing a bra!”

“Smash it to pieces.” The statue was received with ridicule and negativity by a segment of netizens