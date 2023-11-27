ADVERTISEMENT

I think most of us have some meal(s) that we like to be made in a special way, whether it’s in some particular restaurant, some special ingredients, made by the family member that nobody can compare to, or even the way we make it by ourselves. However, many of us also come across many foods that may seem simple to make but most of the time lead to disappointment when we order them.

Speaking about that, one Reddit user asked folks online to share meals that the majority of people or restaurants always manage to mess them up. Well, the responses vary from cooking eggs, sauces to simple restaurant cakes. So scroll through this ‘disappointing foods menu’ and share your thoughts!

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

42 Foods That Don’t Seem So Difficult To Get Right, Yet Rarely Anyone Ever Does, As Shared Online Fries.

So many mediocre fries.

Poet_of_Legends , Dzenina Lukac Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

42 Foods That Don’t Seem So Difficult To Get Right, Yet Rarely Anyone Ever Does, As Shared Online caesar salad. it either has barely any dressing, or it's so drenched in dressing that it pools at the bottom of the bowl.

sunshinelollipops95 , alleksana Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ragnhild avatar
Nilsen
Nilsen
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And it there are tomatoes, it isn't a true Caesar salad. The salad can still be good though, but something else

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

42 Foods That Don’t Seem So Difficult To Get Right, Yet Rarely Anyone Ever Does, As Shared Online Omelets. The cheese goes on the inside people!

And for the love of all things holy, when you're making a grilled cheese, the cheese should actually be melted!

Maybe my problem is the way cheese is prepared? Ok, I'm changing my answer to cheese

simikoi , ALINA MATVEYCHEVA Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

42 Foods That Don’t Seem So Difficult To Get Right, Yet Rarely Anyone Ever Does, As Shared Online Hashbrowns. I don't get why I can only get lightly toasted but mostly white potato shavings. Even if I say, "no white" they still come out raw.

Iced_Jade , cheeseslave Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

42 Foods That Don’t Seem So Difficult To Get Right, Yet Rarely Anyone Ever Does, As Shared Online There are too many breakfast places that can't cook eggs properly

The_Goondocks , Ivan Samkov Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
nyhusmoose avatar
geezeronthehill
geezeronthehill
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Seems they never season them as they're cooking. Adding salt and pepper after does not work.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

42 Foods That Don’t Seem So Difficult To Get Right, Yet Rarely Anyone Ever Does, As Shared Online Coffee is rarely good in a restaurant.

standupfiredancer , Chevanon Photography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
daftmosquito avatar
Daft Mosquito
Daft Mosquito
Community Member
46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Coffee is rarely good anywhere but in designated coffee places. I mean, they should serve only coffee plus some pastries. When there's any other kind of food, do not expect good coffee. Except if you're in Italy, then your chances are considerably higher.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#7

42 Foods That Don’t Seem So Difficult To Get Right, Yet Rarely Anyone Ever Does, As Shared Online Onion rings.

A great onion ring is an elusive thing.

r3dditr0x , Ron Lach Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

42 Foods That Don’t Seem So Difficult To Get Right, Yet Rarely Anyone Ever Does, As Shared Online Poutine. It's trendy to stick fries, with cheese and a sauce and call it that, but you can't really substitute any of the ingredients and have it taste anywhere near the original.

batmanmeatlover , allisonavenue Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

42 Foods That Don’t Seem So Difficult To Get Right, Yet Rarely Anyone Ever Does, As Shared Online Calamari. Often over cooked into rubber. At least here in the Midwest. I think enough people around here don't even know how good Calamari is it is screwed up so much.

Kenichero , Shameel mukkath Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

42 Foods That Don’t Seem So Difficult To Get Right, Yet Rarely Anyone Ever Does, As Shared Online Crabcakes. Even in MD it's hit or miss, outside of MD places tend to use too much filler and binder.

stanley_leverlock , |sarita| Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

42 Foods That Don’t Seem So Difficult To Get Right, Yet Rarely Anyone Ever Does, As Shared Online Pad Thai. Many places make it way too sweet.

opinionsarecoolmaaan , Markus Winkler Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

42 Foods That Don’t Seem So Difficult To Get Right, Yet Rarely Anyone Ever Does, As Shared Online A lot of s****y marinara sauce out there

jstop63 , MART PRODUCTION Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#13

42 Foods That Don’t Seem So Difficult To Get Right, Yet Rarely Anyone Ever Does, As Shared Online Gnocchi!! It’s meant to be light and airy, not a lead weight!

Ktibbs617 , Karolina Grabowska Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

42 Foods That Don’t Seem So Difficult To Get Right, Yet Rarely Anyone Ever Does, As Shared Online Not f**k up but steak always tastes better at home.

Deadpussyfuck , Markus Spiske Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

42 Foods That Don’t Seem So Difficult To Get Right, Yet Rarely Anyone Ever Does, As Shared Online Fkn bacon. Don’t come at me with that floppy s**t.

Misterholcombe , Polina Tankilevitch Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
holschrk avatar
Bec
Bec
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We like it thin and crispy in our house - bake it in the oven, you can make a lot at once.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#16

42 Foods That Don’t Seem So Difficult To Get Right, Yet Rarely Anyone Ever Does, As Shared Online I just had to pay $4 dollars extra to ADD mushrooms to stroganoff.... that should not be an additional fee.

berrytone1 , jeffreyw Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

42 Foods That Don’t Seem So Difficult To Get Right, Yet Rarely Anyone Ever Does, As Shared Online Chicken pot pie. Do they really think I don’t want top AND bottom crust?

yomommasofat- , jeffreyw Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Err, in which case why would you order a pot pie? I thought that was the definition thereof.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#18

42 Foods That Don’t Seem So Difficult To Get Right, Yet Rarely Anyone Ever Does, As Shared Online So many people seemingly can't cook rice. I don't get it, it's one of the easiest things to cook, just let it be and it practically cooks itself. But so many people can't make it

llcucf80 , Vie Studio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
2 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Agree. I've seen lots of posts to this effect, often about rice cookers making it soo much easier, but never have understood. It's really not rocket science and you'll nearly always find cooking instructions on the side of the packet anyway just in case you somehow forget.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#19

42 Foods That Don’t Seem So Difficult To Get Right, Yet Rarely Anyone Ever Does, As Shared Online Biscuits

howdysteve , Karol D Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
nyhusmoose avatar
geezeronthehill
geezeronthehill
Community Member
59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You mean biscuits, crackers or cookies? Specify your dialect, please.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#20

42 Foods That Don’t Seem So Difficult To Get Right, Yet Rarely Anyone Ever Does, As Shared Online Macaroni and cheese.

Sometimes the noodles are gummy. Sometimes the sauce is bad, usually not very flavorful. Sometimes it's both.

Macaroni is usually a disappointment.

No_Ad8227 , Ronmar Lacamiento Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

42 Foods That Don’t Seem So Difficult To Get Right, Yet Rarely Anyone Ever Does, As Shared Online Restaurants trying to pass off mayo as garlic aioli.

quetejodas , Karolina Grabowska Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

42 Foods That Don’t Seem So Difficult To Get Right, Yet Rarely Anyone Ever Does, As Shared Online Salads. Most come swimming in dressing.

chemistcarpenter , Markus Winkler Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

42 Foods That Don’t Seem So Difficult To Get Right, Yet Rarely Anyone Ever Does, As Shared Online Mashed potatoes. Stop using instant.

StarClutcher , sousvideguy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Cabonara shouldn't have mushrooms but every restaurant in my town thinks they should.

doughnuts92 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

42 Foods That Don’t Seem So Difficult To Get Right, Yet Rarely Anyone Ever Does, As Shared Online If it's not a bakery, CAKE! Cakes in restaurants always tend to SUUUUUCK. They're not fluffy or delicious or leave a soft warm feeling in your body when you eat it. That's what I look for in my cakes, a good cake should be so soft and delicious that it makes you feel loved like a loving parent. Restaurant cakes are just either too dry, too hipster, or too goopy.

Gamecat93 , ERIC MUFASA Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#26

Burgers. I have been searching for a good hamburger for months. I can make one but every place I go over cooks them and dries them out. These think a*s patties suck.

Daratirek Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

Reuben sandwich… because when it’s good it’s great but when it’s bad it’s terrible.

_teddybelle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#28

For me it’s scrambled eggs, so many people mess up the texture imo. Use butter, light heat, and constantly whisk.

WhoDatWormy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
susansosebee avatar
Display_Name
Display_Name
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Also add milk. I'm also going to purchase a milkshake maker so I can get them perfectly fluffy,ya know like waffle house.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#29

French toast

I love French toast, but most restaurants don’t offer a French toast meal that makes any sense. If I’m ordering French toast, I don’t just want 3 French toasts on a plate and nothing else. You need bacon or sausage, maybe a couple eggs and SOMETHING else to cut the sweetness of the toast.

AreolaCherryCola Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#30

42 Foods That Don’t Seem So Difficult To Get Right, Yet Rarely Anyone Ever Does, As Shared Online Chicken breast. Every restaurant cooks it to death. You have to undercook it a bit and let the carry over heat finish it off, but restaurants are too afraid of salmonella so you end up with a dry piece of s**t.

quiplaam , alleksana Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

42 Foods That Don’t Seem So Difficult To Get Right, Yet Rarely Anyone Ever Does, As Shared Online Huevos rancheros. Raw corn tortillas do not taste good for one thing. There is an art to it.

Own-Veterinarian8193 , elbrozzie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

42 Foods That Don’t Seem So Difficult To Get Right, Yet Rarely Anyone Ever Does, As Shared Online Chili rellenos. Well prepared they're amazing but I've been disappointed so many times I basically never order them anymore.

HuginnNotMuninn , pointnshoot Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

42 Foods That Don’t Seem So Difficult To Get Right, Yet Rarely Anyone Ever Does, As Shared Online Lo mein. You can’t use regular spaghetti noodles and pass it off as authentic!

PLincognito , Leonardo Luz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

42 Foods That Don’t Seem So Difficult To Get Right, Yet Rarely Anyone Ever Does, As Shared Online Philly Cheesesteaks sometimes. They might cut the meat up right, but sometimes they just plop some of that liquid cheese stuff some places put on nachos. There's variations that can make it work, and the "street" version is different too.

Whappingtime , L.Richarz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

42 Foods That Don’t Seem So Difficult To Get Right, Yet Rarely Anyone Ever Does, As Shared Online Tortillas - so many dry and flavorless industrially produced tortillas out there. Whether it’s tacos, enchiladas, etc, even if the fillings or toppings are great, a bad tortilla brings the whole thing crumbling down (literally) in my opinion.

All my favorite Mexican places near me make their own tortillas and it’s just a different standard. Otherwise, so many times I’m excited to try a popular spot, but then find the tortillas subpar.

districtultra , alleksana Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Fettucine alfredo

ciaodrago Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Shrimp. I believe that most cooks overdo them, they do too much.

Hamfiter Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Literally anything with Cajun in the name. Even here in South Louisiana, chain restaurants can't do cajun right. You're lucky to find a mom&pop owned restaurant that does it right unless you're in New Orleans.

thewesley69 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Fish and chips. Seems like most places assume you’re going to add malt vinegar, so they don’t think they have to season the food. You always have to season the food.

RyanDaltonWrites Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

I can't remember the last time I had decent fried egg rolls at a restaurant. The insides are often just mushy, flavorless cabbage.

sydneynoaustralia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Too much truffle. Truffle flavoring is usually made with petroleum byproducts. It’s nasty. Truffles don’t “infuse” into oil. That scent and that taste isn’t natural, it’s all synthetic.

Stop putting truffle flavor on everything! You are eating nasty a*s chemicals *and* paying a premium for it!

DogDisguisedAsPeople Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

I’ve never had good nachos at a restaurant. The ratio of, and distribution, of toppings to chips is always disappointing. And the chips are often rubbery. Even if the flavor is nice, the balance is terrible.

0nina Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!