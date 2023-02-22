Unique. Creative. Intriguing. Epic! These are just a few ways to describe the incredible national costumes worn by the contestants of this year’s Mister Global male beauty pageant. Their wow-factor level is off the charts, and the outfits are something that you might see in a stylish and over-the-top movie or a video game.

We’re featuring some of the hottest and coolest looks from this year’s competition. Scroll down to check out the awesome photos! Bored Panda reached out to the Mister Global team, and a representative was kind enough to answer our questions about this year's competition, as well as the future of the contest. Read on for our interview with them.

This year's Mister Global is Juan Carlos Ariosa, from Cuba