Food in anime is already a full-fledged genre that gives you special pleasure. Dishes are always exaggerated and overflowing with colors. The characters eating different meals make them look incredibly appetizing, and the variety of foods evokes quite sentimental feelings.

Is it possible to fulfill this fantasy with real food and turn it into anime? I wondered if I could make it work in the opposite direction, so I stylized a collection of photos of things I’ve eaten during my trips with a mobile AI tool and ended up with an entire anime series of food that never existed and an aesthetic that can be enjoyed forever.