Food in anime is already a full-fledged genre that gives you special pleasure. Dishes are always exaggerated and overflowing with colors. The characters eating different meals make them look incredibly appetizing, and the variety of foods evokes quite sentimental feelings.

Is it possible to fulfill this fantasy with real food and turn it into anime? I wondered if I could make it work in the opposite direction, so I stylized a collection of photos of things I’ve eaten during my trips with a mobile AI tool and ended up with an entire anime series of food that never existed and an aesthetic that can be enjoyed forever. 

#1

Here I Am On A Diet

Christine J
#2

I Can’t Even Tell What Those Vegetables Are

Christine J
#3

A Bouquet Of Ukrainian Radishes

Christine J
#4

Butterfly Treats At The Copenhagen Botanical Garden

Christine J
#5

My English Breakfast

Christine J
#6

Fried Corn In Istanbul

Christine J
Post Man
Post Man
Community Member
1 hour ago

wow! like Miyazaki fairy tales :D

#7

Don’t Ask What It Was, I Liked It

Christine J
#8

Swedish Pastries

Christine J
#9

Fried Tuna With Veggies In Portugal, And A Glass Of Wine

Christine J
#10

My Grocery Cart In Dublin

Christine J
#11

Asian Soup Turned… Borscht??

Christine J
#12

This Asian Soup Gets More Interesting Every Time

Christine J
Daria Kravets
Daria Kravets
Community Member
1 hour ago

love it! it's a food porn on the next level!

#13

Boiled Potatoes Remind Me Of Gyoza Dumplings

Christine J
#14

Canned Gherkins Overlooking The Lagoon

Christine J
#15

Brussels Sprouts With Lemon And Porridge

Christine J
#16

Jackpot. Chinese Noodles And Coke In The Faroe Islands

Christine J
#17

Canned Potatoes In Copenhagen

Christine J
#18

Baked Chicken With Herbs In Bologna

Christine J
#19

A Bottle Of Jólaöl In The Faroe Islands

Christine J
Daria Kravets
Daria Kravets
Community Member
1 hour ago

omg, mindblowing! how did you make it?

#20

My Grocery Cart In Bruges

Christine J
#21

A Small Breakfast On Madeira Island

Christine J
#22

Zucchini With Lemon On A Hot Summer Day

Christine J
#23

Yellow Something

Christine J
#24

A Ton Of Pasta

Christine J
