Maui Community Joins Forces To Aid Animals Affected By Wildfires

If there is a place that closely resembles paradise on Earth, that would be Hawaii. Unfortunately, due to strong hurricane winds and abnormally dry weather, it turned into an inferno, devastating the land and claiming numerous lives of people and animals. But where there’s desperation, there is also hope. People of Maui have come together, helping each other as much as they can and extending a helping hand and kind heart to their four-legged companions.

On the 8th of August, a devastating wildfire broke out on the island of Maui

Image credits: USA Today

The fires started on the 8th of August and quickly rampaged throughout the breathtaking paradise. The Lahaina area, which is known for its stunning beaches and as a hub of vibrant island culture, suffered the most from the fury of the wildfires. Countless people were forced to flee their homes, often unable to take anything that would remind them of home. Years and years of memories were destroyed as the photo albums and little trinkets burned down alongside their favorite shirt and cherished garden.

All things can be replaced eventually, but beloved pets cannot. In the midst of chaos, heat and panic, many lost their beloved pets. Owners are posting desperate pleas and sharing numerous photos of their animals, hoping that they survived and someone is holding them close until they can be reunited with their family. Reading through the Facebook group ‘Lost and Found Animals of Maui Fire’ I couldn’t help but hold my dog closer, hoping that very soon those people will be able to do the same.

In the same group and many others, glimmers of hope appear as people post pets they found, providing them with care and shelter for the time being, hoping to reunite them with their owners. Opening their hearts to poor, defenseless animals in the most devastating times proves that humans are incredible, and their big hearts know no bounds.

Image credits: USA Today

Once a beautiful paradise turned into a wasteland, covered in ashes

Image credits: Jess Loiterton (not an actual photo)

Image credits: USA Today

Animal shelters and various organizations providing help to four-legged pals are the beacons of hope that work tirelessly all year round. But when such a disaster came to Maui, they doubled up and powered through exhaustion and fear, rescuing scared little souls who are confused at what is happening. Maui Humane Society is at the forefront of this battle against fire and death.

When the fires broke out, they were at full capacity, but that didn’t deter them from taking in many more scared animals. They filled every corner of the shelter and oversaw that those who didn’t fit in found other places to rest and recuperate while they wait to be reunited with their owners. Maui Humane Society staff coordinated numerous rescue operations, fighting for every little kitten or big, scruffy dog. They also provided valuable guidance to the community members who were eager to help but didn’t know where to begin.

In the midst of chaos, many pets got separated from their humans, scared and surrounded by fire

Image credits: Maui Humane Society

Image credits: Maui Humane Society

Owners posted desperate pleas to find their beloved pets on Facebook groups

Image credits: Facebook

Image credits: Facebook

Sadly, the fiery inferno claimed more than just buildings. There are currently 114 confirmed deaths – the highest in U.S. modern history. That number is expected to rise. There are no words to describe the pain the people of Maui are going through. Until the very last moments, many of them showed courage and love for others. Franklin Trejos was known as “the friendliest guy you would ever meet”. Franklin and his friend Geoff Bogar took it upon themselves to evacuate as many people as they could instead of running away. But the fire was treacherous and in mere moments, it turned straight to them. Without thinking, he grabbed Sam, his friend’s golden retriever, who he absolutely adored like his own dog. Unfortunately, he did not make it. Geoff later found them, with Franklin’s body slumped over Sam – he was protecting his four-legged friend until the very end.

It is hard to read the news without tears. But humanity is coming together to help those affected. There is an outpouring of global support, people donating and offering their assistance in any way they can help. “The outpouring of support from this global community has really shown how much good there is in the world,” Kelsie-Kei Noelani shared in a post in the Maui Fires Pets Help Group. In times of economic uncertainty, people are still choosing to share with the less fortunate, showing compassion and sending love their way. Hopefully, this love will make the wounds heal faster.

Organizations such as Maui Humane Society were at the front of the battle, aiming to help as many animals as they could

Image credits: Maui Humane Society

Image credits: Maui Humane Society

Rescue stories are a lifeline of hope, shining light on the islanders’ effort and determination not to leave animals behind. Not only did they help cats and dogs, but also birds, rabbits, guinea pigs and every little – or big – creature they encountered on their way. Every living being is important and deserves shelter in such times. A senior dog, who was tied to a mango tree, miraculously survived, and was found in the pile of ashes. She is now safe and looking for a foster home.

Maui showcased incredible strength and compassion towards every living being. Like a mythical, powerful phoenix, from the ashes of destruction and devastation, the resilient community arose. A community that will rebuild their lives, heal, and move forwards. Stories of compassion and camaraderie will be told for generations to come and serve as a reminder that even in the darkest of times, humanity and empathy will save the world.

Image credits: Maui Humane Society

During the times of pain and loss, the community came together to aid the most vulnerable members – animals

Image credits: Twitter

We hope that those who perished in the fire are reunited with their loved ones, that Franklin and Sam are playing fetch over the rainbow bridge. We wish courage to everyone who lost their home and send love to everyone in Maui.

If you’re interested in ways to help animals affected by the wildfires, you can donate to Maui Humane Society or Hawaii Animal Rescue Foundation.

If you’re unable to donate, you can spread the word on social media, raise awareness, and perhaps even help lost animals reunite with their owners.

