 Mattel Is Releasing A Movie-Inspired ‘Weird Barbie’, Fans Think They’re Missing The Point | Bored Panda
Mattel Is Releasing A Movie-Inspired ‘Weird Barbie’, Fans Think They’re Missing The Point
Mattel Is Releasing A Movie-Inspired ‘Weird Barbie’, Fans Think They’re Missing The Point

Ignas Vieversys and
Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Earlier this week, Mattel, the toy company responsible both for bringing Barbie into this world and helping Greta Gerwig achieve her record-breaking box office success, announced that they are releasing a new line of Barbies inspired by the film.

One of the dolls, as you might’ve guessed, is none other than fan favorite Kate McKinnon’s Weird Barbie, with her splits and “markings on her face to emulate a doll that’s been played with just a little too much.”

The new limited-edition collection also includes fresh outfits showcased by Ken and Barbie in the film, along with a set of four Hot Wheels Corvettes.

“With the latest editions to the collection, we are offering even more ways for fans to immerse themselves in Barbie Land and celebrate the characters and stories they see on screen,” Lisa McKnight, Mattel’s executive vice president and chief brand officer, said in a statement.

“Barbie continues to be the cultural event of the summer, and as we chart Mattel’s path forward, she will continue to serve as an icon of empowerment and inspiration for generations to come.”

Mattel has announced a new line of Barbies dedicated to Greta Gerwig’s record-breaking film

Mattel Is Releasing A Movie-Inspired ‘Weird Barbie’, Fans Think They’re Missing The Point

Image credits: WarnerBros

Mattel Is Releasing A Movie-Inspired ‘Weird Barbie’, Fans Think They’re Missing The Point

Image credits: WarnerBros

Of course, some fans of the movie thought that Weird Barbie kind of loses her point if she is weird from the get-go. You know, instead of “playing with her a little too much,” as McKinnon’s character describes.

“The point of Weird Barbie is that we MADE her weird by using our imagination and playing with her and being reckless. Buying a “weird” Barbie defeats the purpose and makes her the opposite of weird,” one comment with 12,000 upvotes reads.

In Gerwig’s movie, the 39-year-old SNL veteran Kate McKinnon brings to life a roughed-up Barbie who has witnessed what horrors a bored child can commit. With her scribbled-on face and chaotically chopped blond hair, Weird Barbie stands out amid the array of perfectly manicured Barbies and Kens, which can explain why cinemagoers enjoyed McKinnon’s nostalgia-inducing character so much.

Of course, the limited-series includes fan favorite Weird Barbie

Mattel Is Releasing A Movie-Inspired ‘Weird Barbie’, Fans Think They’re Missing The Point

Image credits: Mattel

Mattel Is Releasing A Movie-Inspired ‘Weird Barbie’, Fans Think They’re Missing The Point

Image credits: barbie

Mattel Is Releasing A Movie-Inspired ‘Weird Barbie’, Fans Think They’re Missing The Point

Image credits: Mattel

Also, that is precisely why some people think that selling a doll whose whole image is one of chaotic negligence is akin to buying a pre-built Lego set with no intention of breaking it down and building it yourself.

Weird Barbie can be pre-ordered until August 18th via Mattel’s website for $50, with shipping scheduled on or before May 31, 2024, as stated on Mattel’s website.

While you wait for your Barbie to arrive, you can read about the nostalgic new TikTok trend inspired by Gerwig’s chaotic character.

Just like in the movie, Mattel’s version of Weird Barbie is always doing the splits, sporting a hairdo that will get dirty looks from clean-cut Barbies

Mattel Is Releasing A Movie-Inspired ‘Weird Barbie’, Fans Think They’re Missing The Point

Image credits: Mattel

Mattel Is Releasing A Movie-Inspired ‘Weird Barbie’, Fans Think They’re Missing The Point

Image credits: Mattel

However, fans were quick to point out that the toy company is kind of missing the point

Mattel Is Releasing A Movie-Inspired ‘Weird Barbie’, Fans Think They’re Missing The Point

Image credits: fortesalatifi

Mattel Is Releasing A Movie-Inspired ‘Weird Barbie’, Fans Think They’re Missing The Point

Image credits: Mattel

Mattel Is Releasing A Movie-Inspired ‘Weird Barbie’, Fans Think They’re Missing The Point

Image credits: Mattel

Mattel Is Releasing A Movie-Inspired ‘Weird Barbie’, Fans Think They’re Missing The Point

Image credits: Mattel

Mattel Is Releasing A Movie-Inspired ‘Weird Barbie’, Fans Think They’re Missing The Point

Image credits: Mattel

Mattel Is Releasing A Movie-Inspired ‘Weird Barbie’, Fans Think They’re Missing The Point

Image credits: Mattel

Mattel Is Releasing A Movie-Inspired ‘Weird Barbie’, Fans Think They’re Missing The Point

Image credits: Mattel

Mattel Is Releasing A Movie-Inspired ‘Weird Barbie’, Fans Think They’re Missing The Point

Image credits: Mattel

Mattel Is Releasing A Movie-Inspired ‘Weird Barbie’, Fans Think They’re Missing The Point

Image credits: Mattel

Mattel Is Releasing A Movie-Inspired ‘Weird Barbie’, Fans Think They’re Missing The Point

Image credits: Mattel

Mattel Is Releasing A Movie-Inspired ‘Weird Barbie’, Fans Think They’re Missing The Point

Image credits: Mattel

Mattel Is Releasing A Movie-Inspired ‘Weird Barbie’, Fans Think They’re Missing The Point

Image credits: Mattel

Mattel Is Releasing A Movie-Inspired ‘Weird Barbie’, Fans Think They’re Missing The Point

Image credits: Mattel

As expected, fans’ reaction to the announcement was marked by a sense of confusion

Mattel Is Releasing A Movie-Inspired ‘Weird Barbie’, Fans Think They’re Missing The Point

Image credits: REDROMINA

Mattel Is Releasing A Movie-Inspired ‘Weird Barbie’, Fans Think They’re Missing The Point

Image credits: danielelisalde_

Mattel Is Releasing A Movie-Inspired ‘Weird Barbie’, Fans Think They’re Missing The Point

Image credits: PostingTreyf

Mattel Is Releasing A Movie-Inspired ‘Weird Barbie’, Fans Think They’re Missing The Point

Image credits: ayaya10_

Mattel Is Releasing A Movie-Inspired ‘Weird Barbie’, Fans Think They’re Missing The Point

Image credits: PunishedLobster

Mattel Is Releasing A Movie-Inspired ‘Weird Barbie’, Fans Think They’re Missing The Point

Image credits: LizyConyers

Mattel Is Releasing A Movie-Inspired ‘Weird Barbie’, Fans Think They’re Missing The Point

Image credits: AngelLloyd317

Mattel Is Releasing A Movie-Inspired ‘Weird Barbie’, Fans Think They’re Missing The Point

Image credits: _cde

Mattel Is Releasing A Movie-Inspired ‘Weird Barbie’, Fans Think They’re Missing The Point

Image credits: wiltinsin

Mattel Is Releasing A Movie-Inspired ‘Weird Barbie’, Fans Think They’re Missing The Point

Image credits: ItsReidgd

Mattel Is Releasing A Movie-Inspired ‘Weird Barbie’, Fans Think They’re Missing The Point

Image credits: EvaDeMetal

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Ignas Vieversys
Ignas Vieversys
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Ignas is an editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Magazine Journalism. When he is not writing about video games or hunting for interesting stories, chances are that you will find Ignas at the movies.

Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Photo editor at Bored Panda. Mindaugas has worked as a freelance photographer mainly doing events, product photography and has a recurring passion for macro photography.

Hey pandas, what do you think?
DBear
DBear
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I will buy one for my granddaughter. She will love it. But within minutes the doll will be naked. Why do they do that?

1
1point
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The movie itself was a huge Mattel commercial and now we're surprised Mattel uses the movie to sell something?

1
1point
Lakota Wolf (she/her)
Lakota Wolf (she/her)
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just saw the movie today - Weird Barbie only looked "weird" like this for one scene. In the next scene where we see Weird Barbie again, she has no marks/markings on her face and her hair is short, but styled/not "weird". It was a little disappointing that she was touted as "Weird Barbie", but they didn't want her to be TOO weird for TOO long. So, tl;dr, Weird Barbie only looks like the above Barbie for like 5 min in the movie :(

0
0points
