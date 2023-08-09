Mattel Is Releasing A Movie-Inspired ‘Weird Barbie’, Fans Think They’re Missing The Point

Earlier this week, Mattel, the toy company responsible both for bringing Barbie into this world and helping Greta Gerwig achieve her record-breaking box office success, announced that they are releasing a new line of Barbies inspired by the film.

One of the dolls, as you might’ve guessed, is none other than fan favorite Kate McKinnon’s Weird Barbie, with her splits and “markings on her face to emulate a doll that’s been played with just a little too much.”

The new limited-edition collection also includes fresh outfits showcased by Ken and Barbie in the film, along with a set of four Hot Wheels Corvettes.

“With the latest editions to the collection, we are offering even more ways for fans to immerse themselves in Barbie Land and celebrate the characters and stories they see on screen,” Lisa McKnight, Mattel’s executive vice president and chief brand officer, said in a statement.

“Barbie continues to be the cultural event of the summer, and as we chart Mattel’s path forward, she will continue to serve as an icon of empowerment and inspiration for generations to come.”

Mattel has announced a new line of Barbies dedicated to Greta Gerwig’s record-breaking film

Image credits: WarnerBros

Image credits: WarnerBros

Of course, some fans of the movie thought that Weird Barbie kind of loses her point if she is weird from the get-go. You know, instead of “playing with her a little too much,” as McKinnon’s character describes.

“The point of Weird Barbie is that we MADE her weird by using our imagination and playing with her and being reckless. Buying a “weird” Barbie defeats the purpose and makes her the opposite of weird,” one comment with 12,000 upvotes reads.

In Gerwig’s movie, the 39-year-old SNL veteran Kate McKinnon brings to life a roughed-up Barbie who has witnessed what horrors a bored child can commit. With her scribbled-on face and chaotically chopped blond hair, Weird Barbie stands out amid the array of perfectly manicured Barbies and Kens, which can explain why cinemagoers enjoyed McKinnon’s nostalgia-inducing character so much.

Of course, the limited-series includes fan favorite Weird Barbie

Image credits: Mattel

Image credits: barbie

Image credits: Mattel

Also, that is precisely why some people think that selling a doll whose whole image is one of chaotic negligence is akin to buying a pre-built Lego set with no intention of breaking it down and building it yourself.

Weird Barbie can be pre-ordered until August 18th via Mattel’s website for $50, with shipping scheduled on or before May 31, 2024, as stated on Mattel’s website.

While you wait for your Barbie to arrive, you can read about the nostalgic new TikTok trend inspired by Gerwig’s chaotic character.

Just like in the movie, Mattel’s version of Weird Barbie is always doing the splits, sporting a hairdo that will get dirty looks from clean-cut Barbies

Image credits: Mattel

Image credits: Mattel

However, fans were quick to point out that the toy company is kind of missing the point

Image credits: fortesalatifi

Image credits: Mattel

Image credits: Mattel

Image credits: Mattel

Image credits: Mattel

Image credits: Mattel

Image credits: Mattel

Image credits: Mattel

Image credits: Mattel

Image credits: Mattel

Image credits: Mattel

Image credits: Mattel

Image credits: Mattel

As expected, fans’ reaction to the announcement was marked by a sense of confusion

Image credits: REDROMINA

Image credits: danielelisalde_

Image credits: PostingTreyf

Image credits: ayaya10_

Image credits: PunishedLobster

Image credits: LizyConyers

Image credits: AngelLloyd317

Image credits: _cde

Image credits: wiltinsin

Image credits: ItsReidgd

Image credits: EvaDeMetal