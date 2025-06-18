Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Aren’t You Ashamed?”: Influencer, 29, Seen Vacationing With Minor Breaks Silence After Backlash
Influencer in a black and white bikini taking a selfie on a beach with waves and sand in the background.
Celebrities, News

“Aren’t You Ashamed?”: Influencer, 29, Seen Vacationing With Minor Breaks Silence After Backlash

A 29-year-old influencer, Fati Vázquez, sparked mass outrage after vacationing with 17-year-old footballer Lamine Yamal.

Photos published by the magazine Lecturas show the pair on a jet ski together on the island of Pantelleria, off the southern coast of Sicily.

The FC Barcelona player and the influencer had previously fueled dating rumors after posting photos from the same locations, including going on a boat trip, lounging by a pool, and flying in a helicopter.

Fati has faced significant backlash for vacationing with the Spanish athlete, who is still a minor.

    Fati Vázques, a 29-year-old content creator, faced widespread criticism for vacationing with 17-year-old Lamine Yamal
    Influencer in a black and white bikini taking a selfie at the beach during a vacation amid minor backlash.

    Image credits: fativazquezd

    “If it was a guy with a 17-year-old girl, the internet would explode with hate,” one person wrote.

    “A 29-year-old woman is so casual with a 17-year-old boy. We live in a large-scale mental asylum,” said another in a post that has received over 18,000 likes.

    “What’s an adult doing with someone so much younger than her? It just doesn’t make any sense,” echoed a third. “You’re not his family or anything like that, so why hang out with him? And this should apply to everyone, regardless of gender.”

    “Aren’t you ashamed?” asked another netizen.

    Influencer wearing white sunglasses and light blue bikini taking a selfie while vacationing on a boat in sunny weather.

    Image credits: fativazquezd

    “Whether you have a relationship or not, it’s not OK for a 29-year-old adult to go on vacation with a minor,” remarked a separate user.

    Fati responded to the backlash on Instagram, sharing that she was receiving d*ath threats after being linked to the 17-year-old footballer.

    “It’s sad to see how some people carry so much darkness inside that they go as far as to wish d*ath upon someone they don’t even know. What others project says more about them than it does about me,” she wrote.

    “I choose to live with purpose, to keep growing, and to surround myself with light.”

    Fati and the FC Barcelona player were seen riding a jet ski together in Italy

    Influencer 29 enjoying vacation on boat near rocky coastline, wearing sunglasses and shorts, soaking in the sun.

    Image credits: lamineyamal

    She concluded: “To those who wish me harm, I wish healing—because no one who is truly well with themselves wants to destroy another.”

    Fati also shared a photo of herself in a swimming pool in her Instagram stories, writing, “Imagine talking bad about me and I’m over here like this.”

    Influencer standing in a luxury boutique wearing black hoodie and shorts, amid clothing racks and a Dior shopping bag.

    Image credits: lamineyamal

    @halftimehoax 🚨 Fati Vazquez CLAIMS Lamine Yamal Is Not 17 Years Old Amongst Dating Rumours #lamineyamal#barcelona#footballnews♬ original sound – Football News | Half-Time Hoax


    The Lecturas report mentioned that the pair doesn’t “want to put a name to their obvious friendship” but that they “get along perfectly.”

    It read: “Their closeness is such that they didn’t hesitate to go on vacation at a key moment. They wanted to get away from it all and celebrate the season’s many successes.”

    Lamine has reportedly denied being in a relationship with the influencer

    Influencer, 29, posing on a boat with pink balloons and metallic number balloons during vacation amidst backlash.

    Image credits: fativazquezd

    According to gossip expert Javi de Hoyos, Lamine has denied being in a relationship with Fati.

    He claimed that he’s been able to speak to the famous athlete, and “he categorically denies that he’s with her; he says they have nothing going on.”

    De Hoyos said that Lamine didn’t go to Italy with Fati alone but was also joined by his Barcelona teammates and suggested that the influencer may be interested in another player.

    “Probably, Fati does have something going on with someone at Barça or is a friend of another teammate.”

    Influencer wearing red workout outfit and headphones taking a mirror selfie amid online harassment backlash.

    Image credits: fativazquezd

    Speaking on the Spanish TV show La familia de la tele, Fati addressed news articles that reported her age as 30 and said, “I’m receiving d*ath threats and messages calling me a p*dophile.

    “First, I’m 29; I haven’t made it to the thirties yet. I haven’t done anything, haven’t k*lled anyone. The reactions are just too heavy and it’s even affecting him [Lamine].

    “I don’t want to say anything more or make a big deal out of it or make it morbid because I think it’s completely unnecessary.

    “We’re just two people who want to have a good time, and that’s it.”

    “What’s an adult doing with someone so much younger than her? It just doesn’t make any sense,” wrote one netizen

    Influencer in a pink backless dress posing outdoors near a modern building and greenery during a sunny day.

    Image credits: fativazquezd

    Fati reportedly started her career as a flight attendant before becoming an influencer. She has over 445,000 followers on Instagram, where she shares healthy food recipes and her fitness regimen, and over one million subscribers on YouTube.

    In 2020, the social media star published a book titled And Let Them Come for Me, which focuses on her experience as a victim of bullying.

    Influencer relaxing on private jet wearing sunglasses and hat, vacationing amid backlash and minor public controversy.

    Image credits: lamineyamal

    Lamine was previously in a relationship with TikToker Alex Padilla. The two reportedly broke up around July last year when an Instagram Live video showed Alex sitting on another boy’s lap. Last December, he was seen shopping with influencer Anna Gegnoso.

    People slammed Fati for vacationing with the teenage athlete

    A screenshot of a tweet questioning legality in Europe with laughing emoji, related to influencer and minor vacation backlash.

    Image credits: life_of_lucaa

    Influencer, 29, seen vacationing with minor, responding to backlash on social media amid controversy.

    Image credits: StadiumThrills

    Influencer, 29, responding to backlash while vacationing with a minor, addressing controversy on social media.

    Image credits: LegacySportsBet

    Screenshot of a tweet by influencer apltang replying to MailSport, discussing backlash after vacationing with minor.

    Image credits: apltang

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing backlash against influencer 29 seen vacationing with a minor, sparking controversy online.

    Image credits: GokuKnocks

    Screenshot of a social media post criticizing influencer, 29, seen vacationing with a minor amid backlash and controversy.

    Image credits: capttango21

    Tweet from Global Index discussing outrage over age difference involving influencer and minor amid backlash.

    Image credits: TheGlobal_Index

    Tweet screenshot showing a user replying with a controversial comment during influencer vacation backlash.

    Image credits: nicoinmarkets

    Tweet by influencer responding to backlash about vacationing with a minor, breaking silence on the controversy.

    Image credits: ShadowLurKi

    Tweet from Half-Time Hoax responding to MailSport, commenting on a controversial influencer vacationing with a minor after backlash.

    Image credits: halftimehoax

    Social media comment on influencer, 29, vacationing with minor, showing public reaction after backlash.

    Image credits: OkwaraSamuel002

    Tweet discussing influencer, 29, vacationing with minor seen with a minor amid backlash on social media.

    Image credits: vandarte34

    Social media comment supporting influencer, 29, vacationing with minor seen amid backlash and public discussion.

    Image credits: _Henrinho_

    Social media comment reacting to influencer, 29, vacationing with minor and breaking silence after backlash.

    Image credits: mortan01

    Tweet discussing influencer aged 29 seen vacationing with a minor, sparking backlash and public questions.

    Image credits: activistmanny

    Tweet response criticizing influencer seen vacationing with minor and discussing backlash online.

    Image credits: ReadMeAgainMane

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    janinehanske_2 avatar
    Nin Han
    Nin Han
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "She's old enough to be his mom' /does the math. I mean... Not that I agree with the relationship. Should be same standards for both.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He's one of the best players in the world at one of the biggest clubs. He's probably already earned more than you or I ever will, and he's had to do his job in front of hundreds of thousands of hostile fans. I suspect he's pretty mature for his age. If he's over the age of consent, the only problem might be that this is a harsh learning experience - as long as he sees it for what it's likely to be, then I don't think it's a problem.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ah yes, the good old "he/she seemed pretty mature for their age" chestnut. Additionally, his money/income, job, and skill at soccer have absolutely nothing to do with the inappropriateness of his relationship with an adult woman 12 years his senior. He is under the age of majority (which is 18 in Spain) and thus is still a child, regardless of his income, job, or skills. She, at 29 years old, is NOT a minor child, she is an adult.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
