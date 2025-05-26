Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Female Athlete Forced Out Of Women’s Restroom After Being Mistaken For A Man By Female Attendant
Female athlete with pink hair holding hockey stick outdoors near rink, highlighting restroom incident with female attendant.
News, US

Female Athlete Forced Out Of Women’s Restroom After Being Mistaken For A Man By Female Attendant

Former professional hockey player Madison Packer said she was removed from a women’s restroom at a nightclub in Florida, after being mistaken for a man by a female bathroom attendant.

Packer, who played eight seasons in the Premier Hockey Federation and is among the league’s all-time leading scorers, described the incident on social media and in a podcast she co-hosts with her wife, Anya Battaglino.

Highlights
  • Madison Packer was forcibly removed from a Florida women’s restroom after being mistaken for a man.
  • Packer revealed she’s faced similar incidents before, including a physical altercation in Connecticut.
  • Packer, a 'masculine-presenting' lesbian, emphasized how scrutiny harm not just trans people but gender-nonconforming women.

The LGBT+ advocate recounted how the attendant called out to her using “sir” and attempted to stop her from entering.

“I was forcibly removed,” Packer said. “We proceeded to argue about the bathroom until I showed her my driver’s license.”

    Female hockey star Madison Packer recounted how she was stopped at a bathroom once for “looking like a man”

    Female athlete with short pink hair in teal sports jersey, looking away with a thoughtful expression against a dark background.

    Image credits: The Local W

    Packer went on to reveal that this was not an isolated incident, and that she had been mistaken for a man before. She said that a similar incident occurred to her at a bar in Connecticut, but that the discussion escalated into a physical altercation.

    According to her, the Florida incident occurred in late April. It came shortly before a separate, unrelated case in Boston, where a woman was reportedly removed from a hotel bathroom after being told to prove she was female.

    Female athlete with pink hair wearing teal and orange hockey jersey posing with peace signs against black curtain.

    Image credits: mpacker14

    She described the experience as “humiliating” and connected it to broader issues around gender expression and bathroom access.

    “The fear-mongering and outright propaganda we have perpetuated against the trans community in this country is pathetic.”

    Female athlete showing support for trans kids wearing jacket open in a hockey locker room with sticks in background

    Image credits: mpacker14

    The incident was discussed on their podcast in commemoration of Lesbian Visibility Day. The couple posted a restroom selfie on Instagram from a previous trip, captioned: “Minding mine. I wish the government would do the same.”

    Female athlete on ice in hockey gear, focused during a game, illustrating issues faced by female athletes in sports.

    Image credits: johnmac612

    Florida law restricts bathroom access for transgender people in government buildings, but not in private businesses. Other states with similar laws include Arkansas, Montana, South Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming.

    Packer said scrutiny of trans people also affects gender-nonconforming women

    Comment by Leah Munson Dahlquist expressing frustration about prejudice harming women despite claims of protecting women and girls.

    Screenshot of a social media comment responding to a female athlete forced out of women's restroom after being mistaken for a man.

    For Packer, who describes herself as “masculine presenting,” the confrontations reveal a larger pattern of increased scrutiny and paranoia surrounding transgender individuals. She said that the issue has grown to the point of also interfering with the lives of women who do not conform to gender expectations.

    “I find it infuriating that we’re now going as far as to dictate or try to regulate what ‘female’ looks like,” she said.

    Two women smiling and taking a selfie in a women's restroom with retro decor and patterned wallpaper.

    Image credits: battaglinoa

    “I’ve shared locker rooms and bathrooms with straight men, gay men, gay women, straight women, trans men, and trans women,” she added. “I’ve never once had an altercation or inappropriate exchange with a trans person.”

    Two smiling women indoors, one with short pink hair, illustrating a female athlete mistaken for a man by restroom attendant.

    Image credits: battaglinoa

    Regarding the Boston case, Nina Selvaggion, executive director of PFLAG Greater Boston, an organization created by parents of LGBT+ people, said that “for gender nonconforming lesbians, being harassed in public restrooms is a tale as old as time.”

    Packer battled severe mental health issues in the past, and now talks about the struggles of the LGBT+ community on her podcast

    Female athlete with pink hair holding hockey stick outdoors after restroom incident with female attendant.

    Image credits: mpacker14

    Long before bathroom altercations, Packer faced a different kind of crisis—one that nearly ended her life. In December 2014, just days before graduating from the University of Wisconsin, the former hockey star was battling a deep depression after her college career ended.

    “I had spent 4½ life-altering years in Madison playing hockey,” she said. “Then suddenly, I didn’t know who I was without it.”

    Female athlete in hockey gear smiling on ice rink, holding water bottle after restroom mistake by female attendant.

    Image credits: mpacker14

    Packer described a complicated moment on the balcony of her 15th-floor apartment in which she considered jumping. The feeling remained with her, and eventually led her to crash her car into a concrete pillar—something she later recognized as an attempt at ending her life.

    “I just wanted to stop feeling the way I was feeling,” she said. “But I didn’t know how to ask for help.”

    Female athlete with pink hair and orange sweatshirt sitting in a restaurant after restroom mix-up incident.

    Image credits: mpacker14

    The ordeal made her keenly aware of the importance of talking about the specific struggles of the LGBT+ community and how they affect their mental health, which makes her transition into podcasting a natural outcome.

    “We have to change that. We have to make it okay to talk about struggling.”

    “Inappropriate.” Netizens took to social media to share their thoughts on the incident

    Comment from Michelle Webster reacting to female athlete forced out of women's restroom after being mistaken for a man.

    Comment mentioning gender police obsession, related to female athlete forced out of women's restroom after mistaken identity by attendant.

    Comment on social media saying lawsuit likely after female athlete forced out of women's restroom by attendant.

    Comment from Sarah Williams on social media discussing female athlete forced out of women's restroom incident.

    Comment discussing irony of a female athlete forced out of women's restroom after being mistaken for a man by attendant.

    Comment by Genessa James addressing ongoing incidents of transphobia and its harmful impact on everyone.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Emilie Raine Noel reacting to a female athlete mistaken for a man in a women's restroom.

    Comment by Paige Hendrix addressing transphobia and its impact on feminine female athletes mistaken for men by restroom attendants.

    Comment from Nicole Alexander about inappropriate behavior in washrooms, related to female athlete forced out of women's restroom.

    Comment from Patti-Micki DeVore about judging a person by their heart related to female athlete restroom incident.

    Comment by Sharron Campbell Larrison expressing frustration about gender assumptions toward a female athlete in women's restroom.

    Screenshot of social media comment by Felicianna Edrozo about female athlete forced out of women's restroom incident.

    Facebook comment by Audrey Morningstar reacting with humor about being unable to tell gender in a restroom incident involving a female athlete.

    Comment by Gill Cain questioning if female athlete was assaulted by restroom attendant who pulled her out of cubicle after mistaken identity.

    Comment on social media post about female athlete forced out of women's restroom after being mistaken for a man by female attendant.

    Comment from Wes Barton stating bikini inspector badges are now real, related to female athlete mistaken for a man incident.

    Woman athlete standing outside restroom, appearing confused after being mistaken for a man by female attendant

    Comment criticizing ideas about gender perception, related to female athlete forced out of women's restroom.

    Screenshot of social media comment by Maria Wells discussing gender and appearance, related to female athlete restroom incident.

    Comment about female athlete forced out of women's restroom after being mistaken for a man by female attendant, discussing restroom signage changes.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    From now on all women shall be ordered to look feminine, wear pretty dresses and have long hair. Gender non conformity will no longer be tolerated, this is to protect the "we can always tell" crowd as they carry out their civic duty protecting society from the absolute menace of the wrong genitals being used in biological s*x designated areas. We cannot have a p***s urinating into a toilet bowl assigned to vaginas only! Think of the chaos that could be wrought upon society if this should happen even once!

    lauraprobst avatar
    LauraDragonWench
    LauraDragonWench
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yet another reason for me to stay barricaded in my apartment. I've been referred to as "sir" more times than I'd like (i.e. more than once) thanks to my 6'1" height and short hair, so I can easily imagine myself in this situation. Instead of whipping out my license, however, I'll just drop trow and see what happens from there. F‍uck these gender N‍azis.

    seberga avatar
    A girl
    A girl
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I accidentally used the men's room at a Perkin's once. Didn't realize until i put the filthy floor and the urinal equation together. Post pee. During hand washing. Does it matter? Should I have been prosecuted? Every Perkins i'd ever been in had Women to the right. Ames, IA had it on the left. Mistake or predetory behavior.

