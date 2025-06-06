Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Aussie Influencer In The US Sparks Outrage After Complaining About Cost Of Living
Aussie influencer on a plane and showing high cost of organic strawberries in the US grocery store.
Lifestyle, News

Aussie Influencer In The US Sparks Outrage After Complaining About Cost Of Living

Marina Urman
BoredPanda staff
27

An Australian influencer has come under fire on social media for complaining about the cost of living in the United States while showcasing her privileged lifestyle.

Kat Clark moved to the US last week with her husband and 14-year-old daughter, Deja.

On TikTok, where she boasts 7.5 million followers, Kat complained about the price of groceries and mentioned buying two iPhones that were never used.

Highlights
  • Kat Clark sparked outrage for complaining about the cost of living in the US.
  • Kat and her family moved to the US recently, and she expressed "stress" over housing and finding a "nail lady."
  • Viewers criticized Kat for her tone-deaf complaints and not doing any research before relocating to the States.

“It’s only been three days in America, and we’re already leaving,” she began her video.

The influencer said she was feeling “stressed” because she had been focused on finding a house and had overlooked all the “little things” she needed to manage in her day-to-day life.

RELATED:

    Kat Clark faced backlash for complaining about the cost of living in the United States while enjoying a privileged lifestyle
    Aussie influencer in the US wearing an orange dress on the beach at sunset, smiling and adjusting her hair.

    Image credits: Kat Clark

    “I have to find a new nail lady,” she complained, filming herself at the nail salon.

    She then shared that she and her husband had purchased two new iPhones for their Australian SIM cards, only to realize that the phones only support digital SIMs.

    “So basically, we have two phones that we’re literally never going to use,” the Aussie mom said.

    “To top it all off, we went to see another property, and it just wasn’t the right fit for us.”

    Aussie influencer in the US applying makeup with a pink headband, leopard print robe, discussing cost of living complaints.

    Image credits: Kat Clark

    Kat said she “freaked out” upon discovering the high cost of living in the US, adding, “I thought Australia was bad.”

    “We also have to buy a new car, new furniture, literally everything.”

    The social media star then showed her and her daughter shopping for clothes. “I know what you’re thinking, I was just complaining about the cost of living, why the hell am I going shopping?” she told viewers.

    The Aussie influencer, who relocated to the US with her family, said she “freaked out” after discovering the high cost of living

    Hand holding organic strawberries priced at $19.99 in a grocery store highlighting cost of living concerns.

    Image credits: Kat Clark

    “We got some news that we just couldn’t say no to. You know how we moved to America for more opportunities?

    “Well Deja was invited on her first brand trip to The Bahamas. I didn’t want her to miss out. That’s the whole reason why we moved over here.”

    In separate videos, she shared different moments from her business trip, including seeing the famous swimming pigs of the islands, holding a starfish at Allen’s Cay, and touching and feeding iguanas.

    Aussie influencer gets a manicure at a salon in the US amid cost of living complaints sparking public outrage.

    Image credits: Kat Clark

    The trip was sponsored by Pink Palm Puff, which invited young influencers and their mothers to help promote the brand.

    Her vlog recounting her first days in the US drew heavy criticism, with viewers accusing her of being tone-deaf and portraying herself as a victim despite not being in a vulnerable position.

    “Wish these were my biggest issues lmdao,” said one user on TikTok, while another asked, “So this isn’t satire?”

    Kat said she was “stressed” about the move, partly because she had to find a new “nail lady”
    Close-up of a hand with long French manicure nails, highlighting style favored by Aussie influencer in the US.

    Image credits: Kat Clark

    “She needs a reality check hard,” commented an additional user.

    Another person reminded Kat, “You don’t HAVE to do your nails.”

    “I don’t understand how you move to a new country without researching all of this 💀 my anxiety could never,” shared a separate netizen.

    “Wow, absolutely insufferable. They VOLUNTARILY decided to move to the US at one of the worst times imaginable and basically did no research,” noted another critic.

    @katclark Only 2 days in America and we’re already out of here 🫣 #vlog♬ original sound – Kat Clark


    In addition to her brand deals on social media, the mom of two is the co-founder of a skincare brand called Kaladé.

    Last year, she co-hosted the TikTok Awards in Sydney alongside Robert Irwin.

    Her 14-year-old daughter is also an influencer, boasting 1.7 million followers on her Instagram account, which is managed by Kat.

    Kat, who has 7.5 million followers on TikTok, was invited to The Bahamas on a brand trip with her daughter

    Aussie influencer wearing sunglasses and a hat, smiling and holding a sandy piglet near the beach.

    Image credits: Kat Clark

    Aussie influencer in shallow water taking a selfie with a pig, wearing sunglasses and a hat, with another person far behind.

    Image credits: Kat Clark

    In 2023, Kat made headlines when she announced her plans to enroll Deja in homeschool so the pre-teen could focus on building a career on social media.

    “Deja’s even starting to get opportunities as well now, so 9-3, Monday to Friday schooling isn’t working for us because we’ve found that we’ve had to take her out of school quite a bit,” she explained.

    @katclark At least she made it to the toilet and didn’t do it on the plane 😅 #vlog♬ original sound – Kat Clark


    “With Deja, if she wanted to be a doctor or lawyer – we’d encourage her to go after those dreams.

    “But currently those are not what her goals are. We’re willing to work with her whatever happens.”

    In the comments, she shared, “Deja is in her first year of high school … we actually have enrolled her into homeschooling for next year and we think that’s best for her, just because we don’t want her to miss out on these opportunities.”

    Kat faced criticism in 2023 when she announced she would homeschool her daughter Deja, 14, so the teen could focus on her influencer career

    Two young women on a plane making peace signs, representing an Aussie influencer in the US amid cost of living complaints.

    Image credits: Kat Clark

    Two women in white outfits and decorative belts in a bedroom, representing Aussie influencer in the US discussing cost of living.

    Image credits: Kat Clark

    The Gold Coast-based influencer said working with Deja is “so much fun, like working with my best friends.”

    Deja’s father, Jonathan, commented on the controversial decision, saying, “You guys already know Deja hates school, like, she’s very smart, but she does not enjoy it at all.” 

    He added that Deja’s emerging influencer career wasn’t the only reason she left traditional schooling.

    “Deja is not dropping out of school. This is a little misleading. Deja will be structurally homeschooled and for reasons more than are mentioned.”

    People were surprised that Kat hadn’t researched the cost of living in the US before moving to the country

     Alt text: Social media comment reacting to Aussie influencer in the US complaining about cost of living, sparking public outrage.

    Social media comment from Aussie influencer expressing shock over high cost of living in the US, sparking outrage.

    Comment on a social media post reacting to an Aussie influencer in the US complaining about the high cost of living.

    Social media comment on Aussie influencer in the US discussing cost of living and expressing desire to return to Australia.

    Social media comment from Aussie influencer in the US complaining about cost of living, sparking online outrage.

    Comment on social media by Aussie influencer in the US sparking outrage about the cost of living complaint.

    Comment on social media by Aussie influencer in the US expressing frustration about cost of living, sparking outrage.

    Comment by an Aussie influencer in the US expressing frustration over the high American cost of living, sparking outrage online.

    Comment by Jen Siegel reacting to complaints about cost of living, related to Aussie influencer in the US sparking outrage.

    Social media comment by Aussie influencer in the US complaining about cost of living, sparking online outrage.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing an Aussie influencer in the US complaining about cost of living.

    Social media comment highlighting controversy around Aussie influencer’s complaint about US cost of living.

    Comment from Aussie influencer in the US asking for support after relocating, sparking outrage over cost of living complaints

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing the high cost of living in America by an Aussie influencer.

    Comment saying Oh the irony by user SM with profile picture, reacting to Aussie influencer cost of living outrage in the US.

    Comment saying American prices are crazy bro, relating to Aussie influencer in the US complaining about cost of living.

    Alt text: Comment defending Aussie influencer in the US amid outrage over their cost of living complaints and moving experience.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    The number of muppets who move somewhere different and wonder why it's different...stop following these people, maybe they'll go away. Either that or we need some huge scandal that stops people thinking that this sort of life is aspirational.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Yeah, keep your 14-yr-old from socializing with normal kids her age and being exposed to different kinds of sports and clubs and teaching experiences so she can have enough time to be groomed to be just another attention wh*re. *sigh*

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
