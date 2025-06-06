Aussie Influencer In The US Sparks Outrage After Complaining About Cost Of Living

ADVERTISEMENT

An Australian influencer has come under fire on social media for complaining about the cost of living in the United States while showcasing her privileged lifestyle.

Kat Clark moved to the US last week with her husband and 14-year-old daughter, Deja.

On TikTok, where she boasts 7.5 million followers, Kat complained about the price of groceries and mentioned buying two iPhones that were never used.

“It’s only been three days in America, and we’re already leaving,” she began her video.

The influencer said she was feeling “stressed” because she had been focused on finding a house and had overlooked all the “little things” she needed to manage in her day-to-day life.

“I have to find a new nail lady,” she complained, filming herself at the nail salon.

She then shared that she and her husband had purchased two new iPhones for their Australian SIM cards, only to realize that the phones only support digital SIMs.

“So basically, we have two phones that we’re literally never going to use,” the Aussie mom said.

“To top it all off, we went to see another property, and it just wasn’t the right fit for us.”

Kat said she “freaked out” upon discovering the high cost of living in the US, adding, “I thought Australia was bad.”

“We also have to buy a new car, new furniture, literally everything.”

The social media star then showed her and her daughter shopping for clothes. “I know what you’re thinking, I was just complaining about the cost of living, why the hell am I going shopping?” she told viewers.

“We got some news that we just couldn’t say no to. You know how we moved to America for more opportunities?

“Well Deja was invited on her first brand trip to The Bahamas. I didn’t want her to miss out. That’s the whole reason why we moved over here.”

In separate videos, she shared different moments from her business trip, including seeing the famous swimming pigs of the islands, holding a starfish at Allen’s Cay, and touching and feeding iguanas.

The trip was sponsored by Pink Palm Puff, which invited young influencers and their mothers to help promote the brand.

Her vlog recounting her first days in the US drew heavy criticism, with viewers accusing her of being tone-deaf and portraying herself as a victim despite not being in a vulnerable position.

“Wish these were my biggest issues lmdao,” said one user on TikTok, while another asked, “So this isn’t satire?”

“She needs a reality check hard,” commented an additional user.

Another person reminded Kat, “You don’t HAVE to do your nails.”

“I don’t understand how you move to a new country without researching all of this 💀 my anxiety could never,” shared a separate netizen.

“Wow, absolutely insufferable. They VOLUNTARILY decided to move to the US at one of the worst times imaginable and basically did no research,” noted another critic.

In addition to her brand deals on social media, the mom of two is the co-founder of a skincare brand called Kaladé.

Last year, she co-hosted the TikTok Awards in Sydney alongside Robert Irwin.

Her 14-year-old daughter is also an influencer, boasting 1.7 million followers on her Instagram account, which is managed by Kat.

In 2023, Kat made headlines when she announced her plans to enroll Deja in homeschool so the pre-teen could focus on building a career on social media.

“Deja’s even starting to get opportunities as well now, so 9-3, Monday to Friday schooling isn’t working for us because we’ve found that we’ve had to take her out of school quite a bit,” she explained.



“With Deja, if she wanted to be a doctor or lawyer – we’d encourage her to go after those dreams.

“But currently those are not what her goals are. We’re willing to work with her whatever happens.”

In the comments, she shared, “Deja is in her first year of high school … we actually have enrolled her into homeschooling for next year and we think that’s best for her, just because we don’t want her to miss out on these opportunities.”

The Gold Coast-based influencer said working with Deja is “so much fun, like working with my best friends.”

Deja’s father, Jonathan, commented on the controversial decision, saying, “You guys already know Deja hates school, like, she’s very smart, but she does not enjoy it at all.”

He added that Deja’s emerging influencer career wasn’t the only reason she left traditional schooling.

“Deja is not dropping out of school. This is a little misleading. Deja will be structurally homeschooled and for reasons more than are mentioned.”

