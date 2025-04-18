Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“The Drag We Needed!”: Martha Stewart Trolls Katy Perry And Other Blue Origin ‘Astronauts’
Celebrities, News

“The Drag We Needed!”: Martha Stewart Trolls Katy Perry And Other Blue Origin ‘Astronauts’

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

TV personality Martha Steward has become the latest in the ever-increasing list of public figures to critique the recent all-female space tourism flight conducted by Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin.

The mission, which took place last Monday (April 14), sparked widespread criticism, with many questioning the significance of the mission, labeling it as little more than a vanity project for “out of touch” celebrities.

Highlights
  • Martha Stewart subtly criticized Blue Origin's all-female spaceflight, according to fans.
  • Stewart's Instagram video compared Blue Origin by highlighting her own zero-gravity experience from 2006.
  • Critics argue Blue Origin's mission is more spectacle than a breakthrough for women in space.

In an Instagram post on Thursday (April 17), Stewart shared a video from her own experience in zero gravity, something that some netizens interpreted as her taking a subtle jab at Blue Origin’s recent mission.

“In case you spaced out,” Stewart’s video was captioned, followed by, “Martha has always been ahead of her time.”

Martha Steward “trolls” Katy Perry and the rest of the Blue Origin all-female flight with a post on Instagram

RELATED:

    Martha Stewart smiling at an event, wearing a dark coat and light blouse, referencing Blue Origin astronauts in light humor.

    Image credits: Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The 83-year-old’s post was meant as a reminder that her own experience in zero gravity predates Blue Origin’s flight by over a decade. 

    Back in 2006, Stewart boarded a Boeing 727 for the “Zero-G” experience, a commercial flight providing passengers with the opportunity to feel weightless.

    At the time, Stewart described the experience as “the closest I’ll ever get to space,” reflecting on how the sensation of floating in zero gravity felt like something straight out of a sci-fi movie.

    Katy Perry in Blue Origin suit, posing confidently against a branded background.

    Image credits: blueorigin

    Despite the experience being similar in terms of gravity, Stewart’s flight does not constitute a spaceflight mission, as it only mimics the experience through parabolic maneuvers, providing passengers with around 30 seconds of freefall, simulating the weightlessness of space.

    Women in blue flight suits posing outside Blue Origin capsule, smiling broadly.

    Image credits: Blue Origin

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In contrast, the Blue Origin mission reached the Kármán line, a space known as the boundary between Earth’s atmosphere and space. It was established in the late 1950s by the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale, a Swiss-based governing body and record-keeping organization.

    In reaching the Kármán Line, the all-female crew consisting of pop star Katy Perry, journalist Gayle King, activist Amanda Nguyen, scientist Aisha Bowe, filmmaker Kerianne Flynn, and journalist Lauren Sánchez, were able to experience sub-orbital spaceflight.

    The mission was marketed as a “breakthrough moment” for women, a statement considered “out of touch” by viewers

    People floating in zero gravity, dressed in blue suits, during a Blue Origin experience, referencing astronauts.

    Image credits: marthastewart

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Blue Origin’s all-female mission was marketed as a breakthrough moment for women in science, with the presence of popular figures such as Perry being considered essential to promote the project among a younger audience.

    Sánchez and the other participants have publicly described the flight as a life-changing experience and a significant milestone for women in space, but critics argue that these claims are more about creating a spectacle than any real achievement.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Martha Stewart in a blue jumpsuit, playfully floating in zero gravity, referencing Blue Origin astronauts.

    Image credits: marthastewart

    As Bored Pandapreviously reported, the singer, in particular, has drawn significant backlash for her comments after the flight.

    Upon landing, she knelt and kissed the ground, a gesture many found over-the-top and performative.

    Martha Stewart in zero-gravity, wearing a blue jumpsuit, playfully mimics Blue Origin astronauts.

    Image credits: marthastewart

    “It’s not about singing my songs. It’s about a collective energy in there,” Perry said in a now-mocked post-flight interview.

    “It’s about us. It’s about making space for future women and taking up space and belonging,” she continued before describing the 10-minute flight as an important event being done “for the benefit of Earth.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Netizens took issue with the passengers being described as “astronauts,” arguing it undermines the achievements of professionals

    Person smiling in Blue Origin spacecraft seat, wearing a blue suit, ready for a suborbital adventure.

    Image credits: Blue Origin

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Another point of contention has been the label of “astronaut” being applied to Blue Origin’s passengers.

    According to NASA, the official definition of astronaut establishes that the person must have “demonstrated activities during flight that were essential to public safety, or contributed to human space flight safety,” to be considered an astronaut.

    Person in blue Origin astronaut suit with badge, seated indoors, embodying the needed drag in space exploration.

    Image credits: Blue Origin

    More traditional definitions specify that a person must be “trained to travel in spacecraft” to be considered an astronaut, while legal definitions—such as the one contained in the 1967 Outer Space Treaty—expand on this notion. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Women in Blue Origin suits pose confidently in front of a rocket launchpad, embodying modern astronauts.

    Image credits: Blue Origin

    The treaty explains that an astronaut must have “a combination of knowledge and special skills obtained as a result of special professional training for spaceflight activity for design, testing and the operation of space technology, research, as well as the use of outer space and celestial bodies.”

    Critics have taken issue with Blue Origin labeling its passengers as astronauts, feeling the term undermines the achievements and training of professional astronauts.

    “Classy.” Netizens celebrated Steward’s “expert trolling” and thanked her for not being “out of touch”

    Comment mentioning Martha Stewart trolling Blue Origin astronauts with a laughing emoji.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Instagram comment praising Martha Stewart's influence, mentioning "Martha is the blueprint" with 19 likes.

    Instagram comment humor about Martha Stewart and astronauts.

    Comment praising Martha Stewart, humorously contrasting her with Blue Origin astronauts.

    Instagram comment by user "winedinecaroline" saying "Expert trolling" with 552 likes.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Instagram comment trolling Blue Origin astronauts, mentioning not making a big deal or claiming to be an astronaut.

    Comment praising Martha Stewart with heart emojis, highlighting her forward-thinking.

    Comment by user natkat214, saying, "I bet she made space a good thing", referencing Blue Origin astronauts.

    Comment praising Martha Stewart's humor with laughing emojis and astronaut emoji, mentioning a reminder.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Perez Hilton's Instagram comment "The shade!!!" with 192 likes, referencing the trolling of Blue Origin astronauts.

    Comment reading "Absolute legend" referencing "astronauts" trolling by Martha Stewart.

    Comment on Martha Stewart trolling Blue Origin astronauts, highlighting "Women Taking Up Space" movement support.

    Instagram comment saying "Martha has always been THAT girl" with emojis; includes likes and username.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about Martha Stewart's response to Blue Origin astronauts, with 46 likes.

    Instagram comment saying "The drag we needed!" with fire emojis, referencing Martha Stewart trolling Blue Origin astronauts.

    Instagram comment praising Martha Stewart's humor on Blue Origin astronauts trolling.

    Social media comment referencing Martha Stewart, commenting on Blue Origin astronauts.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on Instagram: "Martha is the Queen of Petty 😂" reacting to Blue Origin astronauts.

    Instagram comment about age and bouncing, part of Blue Origin astronaut discussion.

    Comment reads, “Social team knows timing,” related to Martha Stewart trolling Blue Origin astronauts.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    0

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda