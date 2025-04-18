Katy Perry Fans Outraged Over Singer’s ‘Tone Deaf’ $175 Limited Edition Doll Days After Space Flight

ADVERTISEMENT

After her highly publicized space flight, Katy Perry has sparked criticism by launching a limited-edition doll of herself.

The 40-year-old singer announced the product on Thursday (April 17). “These Perry Playland dolls have been waiting to PLAY, and now is their time to rise and shine!

“Get yours at KatyPerry.com now (only 1000 available!).”

Highlights Katy Perry has launched limited-edition dolls following her spaceflight aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket.

The pop star announced that only 1,000 dolls would be available, priced at $175 each.

The release has drawn criticism over the price and quality, with some accusing Katy of being “out of touch.”

Styled in an outfit inspired by Katy’s costume from her 2023 Play Las Vegas residency, the Play Dolls have a price of $175.

People quickly slammed the product, questioning the price and quality of the Barbie-like doll.

RELATED:

Share icon Katy Perry launched a limited-edition doll, sparking criticism over the price and quality of the product



Image credits: katyperry

Share icon

Image credits: Blue Origin

ADVERTISEMENT

“Why is it $175?! It’s the same quality as the ones from the Dollar Tree girl,” one person commented.

“I love you, Katy, but $175 is a lot for a doll…!🤣” another penned.

Someone else said: “How are you not embarrassed of yourself? So out of touch.”

“Even a Barbie collaboration doll wouldn’t have cost this much,” fumed another critic. “Exploiting fans who will willingly pay for this?!”

The launch came days after Katy became the first pop star in space, flying aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket

Share icon

Image credits: blueorigin

Some defended the star, arguing the doll’s price could be justified as a collectible, but others said Katy’s “common sense must still be in space.”

The doll comes dressed in a replica of the pink-and-white striped dress and knee-high boots she wore during her Las Vegas residency.

The star announced that 1,000 dolls are available for purchase on her website for $175 each

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: katyperry

ADVERTISEMENT

In the same post, the pop star announced that a song on her 2020 album Smile is “finally” available to stream.

“I know I was slightly busy last week but I may have given some justice for The Smile Tour while I was 🚀 so High On Your Supply is finally avail to stream, you’re welcome 💋,” she wrote.

Katy will kick off her Lifetimes Tour on April 23 in Mexico City. Her first tour in seven years is set to conclude on December 7 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, after stops in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe.

Share icon

Image credits: katyperry

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Before embarking on her world tour, the mom became the first pop star in space when she flew aboard Blue Origin’s eleventh crewed space flight under the New Shepard program on Monday (April 14).

Joining her on the all-female space flight were Amanda Nguyen, Aisha Bowe, Kerianne Flynn, Gayle King, and Lauren Sánchez.

ADVERTISEMENT

Katy sang Louis Armstrong’s What a Wonderful World from space.

The doll is dressed in an outfit inspired by Katy’s 2023 Play Las Vegas residency

Share icon

Image credits: John Shearer/Getty Images

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

In a post-flight interview, she said: “It’s not about me. It’s not about singing my songs. It’s about a collective energy and making space for future women and taking up space and belonging.

“It’s about this wonderful world that we see right out there and appreciating it. This is all for the benefit of Earth.

“I wanted to set an example of bravery, worthiness, and fearlessness because going to space is amazing.”

She described the flight as “the highest high” and the “second best thing to being a mom.”

Some defended the price as justified for a collectible, though others mocked the timing, saying her common sense was “still in space”

Share icon

Image credits: Blue Origin

Katy told ELLE magazine that she had been dreaming of going to space for nearly 20 years and was exploring all the available commercial options when she got the call from Blue Origin, the space company founded by Amazon creator Jeff Bezos.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Even when Blue Origin was first talking about commercial travel to space, I was like, ‘Sign me up! I’m first in line.’

“And then they called me, and I was like, ‘Really? I get an invite?’”

She also shared the moment that convinced her she had to say yes to the opportunity.

“I take pause in those moments and ask the universe to give me confirmations.

“And I really felt very sure when they sent me the picture of the space pod, because on the front of the pod is a feather, and that’s my mom’s nickname for me. And so I was like, ‘Okay, I see it.’”

Share icon

Image credits: Blue Origin

The Blue Origin flight sparked varying reactions, with some people celebrating it as a symbol of female empowerment and others describing it as “tone deaf” and “wasteful.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Model Emily Ratajkowski posted on social media that the flight was “disgusting.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Look at the state of the world and think about how many resources went into putting these women into space. For what?” she asked.

Actress and director Olvia Wilde shared a meme featuring a photo of Katy Perry kissing the ground upon landing back on Earth and wrote, “Billion dollars bought some good memes I guess.”

“Even a Barbie collaboration doll wouldn’t have cost this much,” said one critic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)



The fast-food chain Wendy’s also mocked Katy’s reaction. “I kissed the ground and i liked it,” the chain wrote on X (formerly Twitter), referencing Katy’s song I Kissed a Girl.

It also replied to a message that read, “Katy Perry has returned from space” by writing, “Can we send her back?”

Singer Ke$ha seemingly took advantage of the opportunity to throw some shade at the Hot n Cold hitmaker by posting a selfie holding a Wendy’s cup.

In 2014, Ke$ha filed a lawsuit against music producer Dr. Luke, accusing him of r*pe. The case was settled in 2023. Katy collaborated with the same producer on her latest album, 143, released last year.

“Learn to read the room,” another social media user said following Katy’s launch

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT