Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Katy Perry Fans Outraged Over Singer’s ‘Tone Deaf’ $175 Limited Edition Doll Days After Space Flight
Celebrities, News

Katy Perry Fans Outraged Over Singer’s ‘Tone Deaf’ $175 Limited Edition Doll Days After Space Flight

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

25

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

After her highly publicized space flight, Katy Perry has sparked criticism by launching a limited-edition doll of herself.

The 40-year-old singer announced the product on Thursday (April 17). “These Perry Playland dolls have been waiting to PLAY, and now is their time to rise and shine!

“Get yours at KatyPerry.com now (only 1000 available!).”

Highlights
  • Katy Perry has launched limited-edition dolls following her spaceflight aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket.
  • The pop star announced that only 1,000 dolls would be available, priced at $175 each.
  • The release has drawn criticism over the price and quality, with some accusing Katy of being “out of touch.”

Styled in an outfit inspired by Katy’s costume from her 2023 Play Las Vegas residency, the Play Dolls have a price of $175.

People quickly slammed the product, questioning the price and quality of the Barbie-like doll.

RELATED:

    Katy Perry launched a limited-edition doll, sparking criticism over the price and quality of the product
    A person with styled hair and a glamorous black outfit poses against a plain backdrop, related to limited edition doll controversy.

    Image credits: katyperry

    Singer in blue space outfit, smiling after space flight mission, amidst fan outrage over $175 doll.

    Image credits: Blue Origin

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Why is it $175?! It’s the same quality as the ones from the Dollar Tree girl,” one person commented.

    “I love you, Katy, but $175 is a lot for a doll…!🤣” another penned.

    Someone else said: “How are you not embarrassed of yourself? So out of touch.”

    “Even a Barbie collaboration doll wouldn’t have cost this much,” fumed another critic. “Exploiting fans who will willingly pay for this?!”

    The launch came days after Katy became the first pop star in space, flying aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket

    Women in Blue Origin space suits pose on a metal structure.

    Image credits: blueorigin

    Some defended the star, arguing the doll’s price could be justified as a collectible, but others said Katy’s “common sense must still be in space.”

    The doll comes dressed in a replica of the pink-and-white striped dress and knee-high boots she wore during her Las Vegas residency. 

    The star announced that 1,000 dolls are available for purchase on her website for $175 each

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Limited edition doll in purple glitter outfit with red heart, inspired by singer's recent space flight event.

    Image credits: katyperry

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In the same post, the pop star announced that a song on her 2020 album Smile is “finally” available to stream. 

    “I know I was slightly busy last week but I may have given some justice for The Smile Tour while I was 🚀 so High On Your Supply is finally avail to stream, you’re welcome 💋,” she wrote.

    Katy will kick off her Lifetimes Tour on April 23 in Mexico City. Her first tour in seven years is set to conclude on December 7 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, after stops in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe.

    Limited edition $175 doll against a colorful background, sparking outrage among fans.

    Image credits: katyperry

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment criticizing Katy Perry's $175 doll release after space flight.

    Comment criticizing Katy Perry's $175 limited edition doll post-space flight.

    Social media comment criticizing pop star's space flight and limited edition doll, calling it tone-deaf.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Before embarking on her world tour, the mom became the first pop star in space when she flew aboard Blue Origin’s eleventh crewed space flight under the New Shepard program on Monday (April 14).

    Joining her on the all-female space flight were Amanda Nguyen, Aisha Bowe, Kerianne Flynn, Gayle King, and Lauren Sánchez.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Katy sang Louis Armstrong’s What a Wonderful World from space.

    The doll is dressed in an outfit inspired by Katy’s 2023 Play Las Vegas residency

    Singer performing in a pink stage outfit with a microphone, raising her arm in a lively concert setting.

    Image credits: John Shearer/Getty Images

    Instagram comment criticizing limited edition doll pricing post-space flight.

    Social media comment criticizing Katy Perry's limited edition doll.

    Comment criticizing Katy Perry's $175 limited edition doll post-space flight.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    In a post-flight interview, she said: “It’s not about me. It’s not about singing my songs. It’s about a collective energy and making space for future women and taking up space and belonging.

    “It’s about this wonderful world that we see right out there and appreciating it. This is all for the benefit of Earth.

    “I wanted to set an example of bravery, worthiness, and fearlessness because going to space is amazing.”

    She described the flight as “the highest high” and the “second best thing to being a mom.”

    Some defended the price as justified for a collectible, though others mocked the timing, saying her common sense was “still in space”

    Katy Perry holding a flower in space suit after flight.

    Image credits: Blue Origin

    Katy told ELLE magazine that she had been dreaming of going to space for nearly 20 years and was exploring all the available commercial options when she got the call from Blue Origin, the space company founded by Amazon creator Jeff Bezos.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Even when Blue Origin was first talking about commercial travel to space, I was like, ‘Sign me up! I’m first in line.’

    “And then they called me, and I was like, ‘Really? I get an invite?’”

    She also shared the moment that convinced her she had to say yes to the opportunity.

    “I take pause in those moments and ask the universe to give me confirmations.

    “And I really felt very sure when they sent me the picture of the space pod, because on the front of the pod is a feather, and that’s my mom’s nickname for me. And so I was like, ‘Okay, I see it.’”

    Individual in a blue spacesuit standing on steps of a spacecraft, reaching upwards, smiling.

    Image credits: Blue Origin

    The Blue Origin flight sparked varying reactions, with some people celebrating it as a symbol of female empowerment and others describing it as “tone deaf” and “wasteful.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Model Emily Ratajkowski posted on social media that the flight was “disgusting.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Look at the state of the world and think about how many resources went into putting these women into space. For what?” she asked.

    Actress and director Olvia Wilde shared a meme featuring a photo of Katy Perry kissing the ground upon landing back on Earth and wrote, “Billion dollars bought some good memes I guess.”

    “Even a Barbie collaboration doll wouldn’t have cost this much,” said one critic

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)


    The fast-food chain Wendy’s also mocked Katy’s reaction. “I kissed the ground and i liked it,” the chain wrote on X (formerly Twitter), referencing Katy’s song I Kissed a Girl.

    It also replied to a message that read, “Katy Perry has returned from space” by writing, “Can we send her back?”

    Singer Ke$ha seemingly took advantage of the opportunity to throw some shade at the Hot n Cold hitmaker by posting a selfie holding a Wendy’s cup.

    In 2014, Ke$ha filed a lawsuit against music producer Dr. Luke, accusing him of r*pe. The case was settled in 2023. Katy collaborated with the same producer on her latest album, 143, released last year.

    “Learn to read the room,” another social media user said following Katy’s launch

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment criticizing Katy Perry's $175 doll as tone-deaf after space flight.

    Comment from Instagram user criticizing Katy Perry over a $175 doll release post-space flight.

    Comment criticizing a $175 limited edition doll by Katy Perry as tone deaf following space flight.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media comment criticizing perceived heroism after space flight related to a Katy Perry doll release.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Instagram comment discussing Katy Perry doll controversy.

    Comment expressing outrage over $175 Katy Perry limited edition doll pricing.

    Comment from a Katy Perry fan expressing outrage over a space stunt.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment criticizing wealthy after space flight, including "had to leave Earth" and "rich are ruining the world.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    User comment criticizing a plastic Katy Perry doll related to global warming.

    A comment criticizes Katy Perry's $175 doll amid recent space flight, mentioning environmental concerns and poverty.

    Comment criticizing Katy Perry's $175 doll amid fan outrage.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on Katy Perry's $175 doll and space flight, questioning her spending priorities.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from user "tenniscloe" criticizing $175 price of Katy Perry doll.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing outrage over a 'tone deaf' doll release.

    Comment criticizing Katy Perry's $175 doll release after space flight, questioning climate change impact.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from a Katy Perry fan expressing outrage over her $175 limited edition doll.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    User comment criticizing pollution from space flight; Katy Perry fans express outrage over limited edition doll.

    Instagram comment criticizing Katy Perry's $175 doll: "Katy, girl, learn to read the room.

    Comment criticizing singer's limited edition $175 doll for being tone deaf.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Katy Perry fans upset over expensive doll; comment questions pricing.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    25

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    25

    Open list comments

    0

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda