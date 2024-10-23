ADVERTISEMENT

It’s predicted that by 2025 we will reach 175 zettabytes of data created worldwide. For reference, one zettabyte stores as much information as 33 million human brains. Seeing such a figure, it can be hard to wrap around our heads just how much data is available to us, let alone be able to scratch its surface. 

That’s why the creator of the Instagram account “We Have The Data” does their best to find and share data visualizations that present big amounts of information in an easy-to-understand and aesthetically pleasing way. Scroll down to find their best posts and make sure to upvote the ones that you find the most enlightening. 

#1

matt_gray_

#2

Rainmaker1973

#3

historyinmemes

Cyril Sneer
Cyril Sneer
Cyril Sneer
Community Member
1 hour ago

For clarity, this is a warning system that raises an alarm so that extra samples are taken and analysed in a lab (this is in addition to regular samples that are tested frequently, regardless of the sentinel clams). The fate of the Polish water supply is not dictated solely by all powerful clams.

In the last eleven years, the generated volume of data grew by almost 5000% worldwide. And if someone would download all the information from the web today, it would take approximately 181 million years.

Despite these numbers being quite substantial, only 10% of the data we have today is original. The rest is copied and replicated. In fact, it’s predicted that the unique and copied information ratio will change from 1:9 to 1:10 by the end of 2024.
#4

"The journey of an Arctic Fox who walked from Norway to Canada in 2018"

wehavethedata

#5

erikphoel

#6

"The easternmost point of Brazil is closer to Africa than to its westernmost point"

wehavethedata

Internet users spent around 2.8 million years online in 2018, generating more than 2.5 quintillion bytes of data each day. This number just keeps growing, as it was found that in 2020, internauts created 1.7 megabytes of information every second, totaling 40 zettabytes that year.
#7

JamesLucasIT

#8

wehavethedata

#9

wehavethedata

RU Sirius
RU Sirius
RU Sirius
Community Member
1 hour ago

Not just me, but thousands of other distant relatives as well

How do we do it? Well, WhatsApp users alone exchange more than 65 billion messages and complete 55 million video calls daily. The app allows more than 1 billion groups to connect and interact with each other, generating large amounts of data. 
#10

Rainmaker1973

#11

"Tracking of an eagle over a 20 year period"

wehavethedata

#12

Rainmaker1973

Edith
Edith
Edith
Community Member
43 minutes ago

This is very good material for scarry movies .. or nightmares..

According to 2023 statistics, Facebook produces 4,000 terabytes each day and ranks as the most visited site worldwide. Meanwhile, X accumulates 500 million posts daily, totaling 560 gigabytes of information. And the young people’s favorite app, TikTok, averages 7.35 terabytes of data each day. 
#13

MAstronomers

Fembot
Fembot
Fembot
Community Member
51 minutes ago

I see our planets and the sun I think but what else am I exactly looking at?

#14

"Uptown, midtown, downtown of Toronto"

wehavethedata

#15

tradingMaxiSL

Before most of this information is stored away, it’s converted into numbers 1 and 0. When it’s changed into symbols that computers can process quicker, it can be stored away in one of three locations. First are devices that can be linked to the internet, like our personal computers, smartphones, tablets, and other similar technologies

#16

amazingmap

#17

Noahpinion

#18

"A cool guide showing you the various patterns of black and white or tuxedo cats"

wehavethedata

The second is called the edge, which already includes bigger infrastructures like cell towers and servers used in institutions like universities, government offices, factories, and banks. The third location that stores the most amount of data is known as the core, which are traditional data servers and cloud data centers.

#19

BrilliantMaps

#20

WarMonitors

#21

wehavethedata

The largest data center in the world belongs to China Telecom Data Centre, in Hohhot. It occupies 10.7 million square feet, equivalent to about 180 football fields. When we say that we store information in the cloud, it’s not being stashed away somewhere in the atmosphere. It’s being kept in massive data centers—physical objects that actually take up quite a lot of space on our planet. 
#22

wehavethedata

Janissary35680
Janissary35680
Janissary35680
Community Member
20 minutes ago

People who romanticize the past should be required to watch the complete series of "Horrible Histories".

#23

"The Amazon River and its tributaries"

wehavethedata

#24

tanayj

Since data generation is ever-growing, to meet the demand for storage, around 100 new data centers are built every two years. It’s estimated that if it continues to increase at the rate it is now, to sustain it, in 110 years we’ll need all the planetary power we consume today. 

#25

"The numbers 0-99 sorted alphabetically in different languages"

wehavethedata

Fembot
Fembot
Fembot
Community Member
31 minutes ago

Interesting! I’m assuming Dutch has a similar graph as German: we say eenentwintig (einundzwanzig) instead of twenty-one / veintiuno

#26

wehavethedata

#27

waitbutwhy

#28

wehavethedata

#29

wehavethedata

#30

wehavethedata

RU Sirius
RU Sirius
RU Sirius
Community Member
1 hour ago

Totally disagree, as this statistics lack the total number of hours spent by the whole population on different transports. The median should be taken, not the mean.

#31

wehavethedata

#32

wehavethedata

#33

wehavethedata

#34

sdand

#35

wehavethedata

#36

wehavethedata

#37

wehavethedata

#38

wehavethedata

#39

wehavethedata

#40

wehavethedata

#41

wehavethedata

#42

Locati0ns

#43

wehavethedata

Marianne
Marianne
Marianne
Community Member
15 minutes ago

Berlin...yeah, we just drag that city with us for some reason...

#44

wehavethedata

#45

wehavethedata

#46

wehavethedata

#47

wehavethedata

#48

wehavethedata

#49

wehavethedata

#50

Rainmaker1973

#51

wehavethedata

#52

wehavethedata

#53

wehavethedata

#54

wehavethedata

#55

wehavethedata

Marianne
Marianne
Marianne
Community Member
34 minutes ago (edited)

150.000 USD is crazy affordably compared to Germany. The average price for a house here is 345.000 USD (320.000€). (And before people explain it to me, this is because we build our houses of brick, not wood.)

#56

wehavethedata

Ali H M Salehuddin
Ali H M Salehuddin
Ali H M Salehuddin
Community Member
1 hour ago

As of now, it outpaces the prediction. Most technology adoption trends follow an S curve shape. It will maintain this steep uptrend stage for some foresable future before tapering off soon thereafter.

#57

wehavethedata

#58

wehavethedata

#59

wehavethedata

Marianne
Marianne
Marianne
Community Member
11 minutes ago

If you want to know: Spain eats so late, because they share Middle European Time (the same time zone as Poland), so the sun rises and sets a lot later on he clock than in most other countries.

#60

wehavethedata

#61

wehavethedata

#62

RizomaSchool

#63

wehavethedata

Agfox
Agfox
Agfox
Community Member
40 minutes ago

I'm an outlier, born in the 40's & music from the 80's is my favourite

#64

wehavethedata

#65

wehavethedata

#66

wehavethedata

#67

wehavethedata

#68

wehavethedata

#69

wehavethedata

#70

wehavethedata

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!