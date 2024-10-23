ADVERTISEMENT

It’s predicted that by 2025 we will reach 175 zettabytes of data created worldwide. For reference, one zettabyte stores as much information as 33 million human brains. Seeing such a figure, it can be hard to wrap around our heads just how much data is available to us, let alone be able to scratch its surface.

That’s why the creator of the Instagram account “We Have The Data” does their best to find and share data visualizations that present big amounts of information in an easy-to-understand and aesthetically pleasing way. Scroll down to find their best posts and make sure to upvote the ones that you find the most enlightening.