This 31-Question Mandela Effect Challenge Will Make You Question Everything You Thought You Knew
Entertainment

This 31-Question Mandela Effect Challenge Will Make You Question Everything You Thought You Knew

This Mandela Effect trivia will have you questioning things you were sure about. The Mandela Effect refers to collective false memories—this happens when large groups of people recall events or details that don’t match how they occurred. The term originated from some people falsely remembering Nelson Mandela dying in prison in the 1980s—when in reality, he was released on conditional freedom in 1985 and lived until 2013.

From famous logos to iconic characters, this quiz will test your knowledge of some of the most mind-blowing examples of the Mandela Effect. Your memory is playing tricks on you and you are about to catch them all… We hope! The question is: how many of them can you spot?

Oh, did you miss Part 1? Check it out here.

    Wooden hand holding a question mark against a dark blue background, symbolizing the Mandela Effect challenge.

    Image credits: Ann H

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Patrick H
    Patrick H
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This isn't the Mandela Effect. This is just making slight changes to see if anyone notices. The Mandela Effect would be making up completely new things or drastically different things and having people believe they're real.

    Patrick H
    Patrick H
