Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post Search
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“3 Sick Days Off”: Engineer Gets Extra Rest Days After Complying With Manager’s Absurd Rule
Work & Money

“3 Sick Days Off”: Engineer Gets Extra Rest Days After Complying With Manager’s Absurd Rule

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

More and more people are working from home ever since the pandemic. But companies continue to push for workers to come back to offices. According to Resume Builder, 90% of companies will return to the office by the end of 2024. However, experts say that the concept of a five-day workweek in the office is ‘dead.’ They recommend embracing the hybrid model and letting employees work at least one day a week from home.

The OP in this story wanted to stay home for a mandatory office day because they felt sick. But the new manager, perhaps in an attempt to flex their newly-gained authority, demanded a note from a doctor. The OP complied and demonstrated how we can handle these kinds of nonsensical requests from management.

Employees need a doctor’s note so they can stay home and rest

Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk / pexels (not the actual photo)

However, this manager thought the OP was faking their illness and just didn’t want to come to the office

Image credits: Polina Tankilevitch / pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image source: Particular_Bug0

Many commenters stood on the OP’s side

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Some even shared their own stories with micromanaging bosses

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

31

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

0

Kornelija Viečaitė
Kornelija Viečaitė
Kornelija Viečaitė
Kornelija Viečaitė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Kornelija is a Writer at Bored Panda. Her appreciation for literature, music, and all things culture and pop culture led her to pursue a Master's degree in English Literature at Vilnius University. She used to be a journalist for a business media outlet, where she wrote about startups, the fintech sector, and blockchain. Kornelija loves dogs, collects vinyl records, and is passionate about aesthetic baking and cozy video games.

Read more »
Kotryna
Kotryna
Kotryna
Kotryna
Author, BoredPanda staff

Kotryna is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Graphic Design. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a freelance graphic designer and illiustrator. When not editing, she enjoys working with clay, drawing, playing board games and drinking good tea.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Work & Money
Homepage
Trending
Work & Money
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Work & Money Arrow point to right
Popular on Bored Panda
Leave a comment
Add photo comments
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda