“He Also Venmo Requested My Husband $100 For New Sheets”: Woman Leaves After BIL Freaks Out Over Her Period, Bans Her From Hot Tub
31points
Relationships5 hours ago

“He Also Venmo Requested My Husband $100 For New Sheets”: Woman Leaves After BIL Freaks Out Over Her Period, Bans Her From Hot Tub

Justin Sandberg and
Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Despite living in an era with the highest availability of medical knowledge and information, some people are still horribly grossed out by normal, human bodily functions. Ignorance isn’t malice, but it can cloud someone’s judgment so much that they end up hurting others.

A netizen wanted to know if she was in the wrong for leaving her brother-in-law’s house after he banned her from his hot tub and blew up over some sheets that needed to be cleaned. Why? She happened to be on her period during that particular day. Most commenters were surprised that an adult man had such a visceral reaction to a pretty common, natural process.
More info: Reddit

Sharing a body of water with another person can be difficult for germaphobes or clean-freaks

Image credits: BGStock72 (not the actual photo)

A woman detailed a time her BIL banned her from his hot tub for being on her period that day

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Natracare (not the actual photo)

She gave some additional information as readers had a lot of questions

Image credits: Erik Mclean (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Dawn_In_Danger

Many supported her, citing the BIL’s outdated and somewhat childish beliefs

A few readers settled on YTA or ESH, but were generally downvoted

Also on Bored Panda