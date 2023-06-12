Life hacks are supposed to make things easier for us, but when so many people and publishers are using the label just to farm clicks with their zero-effort content, we often grow frustrated just with the term alone.

So a guy named Andrew, who goes online by 'This Is Hack' has set out to test as many as he can. And he sounds like the right candidate for the job. "I'm a professional actor [and] I've studied hard for a long time to become one," he writes on his socials. "I used to work at a theater, played Holden Caulfield in 'The Catcher in the Rye' [as well as] Romeo in Shakespeare's 'Romeo and Juliet.' I've even had some parts in movies."

Continue scrolling to check out some of the life hacks he tackled in his spare time.

More info: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This-Is-Hack

This is Hack Report

15points
POST
#2

This-Is-Hack

Put a sheet of foil on your ironing board and there will be no need to turn your clothes

This is Hack Report

14points
POST
#3

This-Is-Hack

Catching hair in the shower drain.

This is Hack Report

13points
POST
DogsRunMyLife
DogsRunMyLife
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What is that and where do I get one?

0
0points
reply
#4

This-Is-Hack

This is Hack Report

13points
POST
Louie
Louie
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Would this affect the wine’s flavor? Would this shatter the bottle’s neck?

0
0points
reply
#5

This-Is-Hack

This is Hack Report

12points
POST
#6

This-Is-Hack

This is Hack Report

12points
POST
PlatinumTheCat
PlatinumTheCat
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is not a “life hack” this is just knowing how to make pasta

1
1point
reply
#7

This-Is-Hack

This is Hack Report

10points
POST
#8

This-Is-Hack

This is Hack Report

9points
POST
#9

This-Is-Hack

This is Hack Report

9points
POST
Louie
Louie
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What’s the hack here? Bagging wine bottles?

1
1point
reply
#10

This-Is-Hack

This is Hack Report

8points
POST
#11

This-Is-Hack

This is Hack Report

8points
POST
#12

This-Is-Hack

This is Hack Report

8points
POST
#13

This-Is-Hack

This is Hack Report

7points
POST
#14

This-Is-Hack

This is Hack Report

7points
POST
#15

This-Is-Hack

This is Hack Report

7points
POST
#16

This-Is-Hack

This is Hack Report

7points
POST
#17

This-Is-Hack

This is Hack Report

7points
POST
#18

This-Is-Hack

This is Hack Report

6points
POST
#19

This-Is-Hack

Place a hot jar over butter to soften it instantly 

This is Hack Report

6points
POST
#20

This-Is-Hack

This is Hack Report

6points
POST
#21

This-Is-Hack

This is Hack Report

6points
POST
#22

This-Is-Hack

This is Hack Report

6points
POST
Peter Trudell Jr
Peter Trudell Jr
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

yay, now it tastes like rubber...

0
0points
reply
#23

This-Is-Hack

Use greese-proof baking sheets to clean off stubborn limescale.

This is Hack Report

6points
POST
#24

This-Is-Hack

This is Hack Report

5points
POST
#25

This-Is-Hack

This is Hack Report

5points
POST
#26

This-Is-Hack

Add water and cover the pan for perfectly cooked eggs.

This is Hack Report

5points
POST
#27

This-Is-Hack

Use a spoon to keep a strainer or siv level.

This is Hack Report

5points
POST
#28

This-Is-Hack

This is Hack Report

5points
POST
Louie
Louie
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So he is steaming off the ink? Wouldn’t that just result on wet book?

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#29

This-Is-Hack

Use a straw to get the pesky stem off of strawberries quickly. 

This is Hack Report

5points
POST
#30

This-Is-Hack

rub your tap with a candle

This is Hack Report

5points
POST
#31

This-Is-Hack

This is Hack Report

5points
POST
#32

This-Is-Hack

This is Hack Report

5points
POST
#33

This-Is-Hack

This is Hack Report

5points
POST
#34

This-Is-Hack

This is Hack Report

5points
POST
#35

This-Is-Hack

This is Hack Report

4points
POST
Louie
Louie
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Until you throw out some nasty stuff that leaks onto the bags below

0
0points
reply
#36

This-Is-Hack

Cooking an egg in a microwave.

This is Hack Report

4points
POST
#37

This-Is-Hack

This is Hack Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#38

This-Is-Hack

Removing corn kernels.

This is Hack Report

4points
POST
Peter Trudell Jr
Peter Trudell Jr
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

using a tool that's meant to remove kernels to remove kernels... what a hack!

0
0points
reply
#39

This-Is-Hack

Spraying water on tight jeans to loosen them.

This is Hack Report

4points
POST
#40

This-Is-Hack

Folding duct tape to mark end of it.

This is Hack Report

4points
POST
#41

This-Is-Hack

This is Hack Report

4points
POST
#42

This-Is-Hack

to cut your eggs perfectly in half, place the knife halfway in, then roll the egg itself towards you, the knife always embedded at the same depth. 

This is Hack Report

4points
POST
#43

This-Is-Hack

use tiny tooth brushes to clean the holes of your showerhead. 

This is Hack Report

4points
POST
#44

This-Is-Hack

Use a pipe to add the key to a key chain easily.

This is Hack Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!