This Guy Is Testing Viral Life Hacks And Here Are 44 Of The Most Useful Ones
Life hacks are supposed to make things easier for us, but when so many people and publishers are using the label just to farm clicks with their zero-effort content, we often grow frustrated just with the term alone.
So a guy named Andrew, who goes online by 'This Is Hack' has set out to test as many as he can. And he sounds like the right candidate for the job. "I'm a professional actor [and] I've studied hard for a long time to become one," he writes on his socials. "I used to work at a theater, played Holden Caulfield in 'The Catcher in the Rye' [as well as] Romeo in Shakespeare's 'Romeo and Juliet.' I've even had some parts in movies."
Continue scrolling to check out some of the life hacks he tackled in his spare time.
More info: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube
This post may include affiliate links.
Put a sheet of foil on your ironing board and there will be no need to turn your clothes
Catching hair in the shower drain.
This is not a “life hack” this is just knowing how to make pasta
Place a hot jar over butter to soften it instantly
Use greese-proof baking sheets to clean off stubborn limescale.
Add water and cover the pan for perfectly cooked eggs.
Use a spoon to keep a strainer or siv level.
Use a straw to get the pesky stem off of strawberries quickly.
rub your tap with a candle
Cooking an egg in a microwave.
Removing corn kernels.
using a tool that's meant to remove kernels to remove kernels... what a hack!
Spraying water on tight jeans to loosen them.
Folding duct tape to mark end of it.
to cut your eggs perfectly in half, place the knife halfway in, then roll the egg itself towards you, the knife always embedded at the same depth.
use tiny tooth brushes to clean the holes of your showerhead.
Use a pipe to add the key to a key chain easily.