“It Made Me Feel Very Special”: Man Surprises Wife Of 50 Years With A Field Of 1.2M Sunflowers

Love is one of the greatest things about being a human. Unfortunately, finding the right partner can be as hard as winning a jackpot. Many of us would give pots of gold in exchange to have someone to spend our lives with, someone to share fears and dreams and love us when we’re old and grey. Lee and Renee Wilson, a lovely couple from Kansas, won the relationship lottery by finding each other more than 50 years ago and to commemorate such a beautiful milestone, Lee planted 1.2 million sunflowers for Renee.

One’s 50th wedding anniversary is a big occasion. So big that Lee Wilson decided to go an extra mile

Image credits: ABC7

Life is an amazing journey, full of milestones worth celebrating. Successfully passed your trial period at work? Celebratory coffee and cake with co-workers. Got a driver’s license? Ice cream time! Just completed another trip around the sun with someone you’re madly in love with? Romantic dinner awaits.

People go an extra mile to show appreciation for their partners. It doesn’t have to be something extravagant – attention and care is the key. Your partner mentioned the new author they are excited to read or a new bar they want to check out? Well, there’s your perfect and thoughtful gift. And when the celebration is as big as a 50th wedding anniversary, it’s time to pull out the big guns.

Lee Wilson, a farmer from Kansas, USA, decided to make it BIG for his beloved wife Renee. Instead of fancy gifts or lavish trips to somewhere exotic, Lee put in a lot of hard work to show just how much she means to him. With the help of their son, Lee spent the entire month of May sowing sunflower seeds across an expansive 80-acre field. He hoped to surprise Renee, who had no idea what her husband had planned for her.

Image credits: ABC7

Lee and his son spent the whole month of May planting sunflowers on a vast 80-acre field

Image credits: ABC7

Eventually, 1.2 million sunflowers bloomed just in time to surprise his wife Renee

Image credits: ABC7

Nature decided to help Lee out and provided excellent conditions for sunflowers to grow. Some people promise their partners the moon and the stars and Lee here gave his wife 1.2 million little suns. When it was finally time to reveal the surprise to Renee, she was left speechless by her dear Lee’s gesture. In an interview, she shared her feelings over this magnificent surprise: “It made me feel very special. It couldn’t have been a more perfect anniversary gift than a field of sunflowers.”

Lee’s hard work was a beautiful reflection of what their marriage means to him. Sometimes it’s hard and it takes patience to see the results but with the right intentions at heart and dedication, love can bloom over the span of 50 years and more.

Lee and Renee began dating back in high school and haven’t been apart ever since. The devoted husband noticed his wife’s deep appreciation for one of the most beautiful summer flowers and wanted to remind her that he still loves her as much as back in their high school days. If only everyone was as lucky.

Renee wasn’t aware of the surprise her husband was preparing for their anniversary and was left speechless

Image credits: ABC7

Sunflowers may only bloom for 2 weeks, but true love lasts forever

Image credits: ABC7

A lot of people wonder what happens after happily ever after. Sure, the sparks are not flying like they did at first, but they are replaced by a sense of security and calm. Someone to bring you soup when you’re ill and call you beautiful even when you’re in pajamas destroying your third box of Kleenex. Someone that pushes you out of your comfort zone and cheers the loudest when you reach important milestones. And someone to hold you tight when you want to crawl into their ribcage and hide from the world.

Happy and fulfilling long-term relationships improve mental health, improve our self-esteem, and makes as more beautiful. They also improve our physical health and reduce risk of cardiovascular disease. Surely, these are only observational studies but still worth thanking your loving partner today when they remind you to take your vitamins or have more veggies for dinner. They just want to spend the next 50 years with you, like Lee did with Renee.

1.2 million sunflowers standing tall in the Kansas field are a beautiful reminder to us that love should be celebrated. Over 50 years, Lee never forgot how much his wife loved sunflowers and gave her the gift of a lifetime as a thank you for loving him. We wish the happy couple many more anniversaries together. And for us, we can only hope to have someone to look at us the way Lee looks at Renee.

What was your most memorable gift you ever received?

