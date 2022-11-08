The first time you met, you didn’t know they would be the one. It was only after days, months, and years of talking, sharing, and laughing that you realized the person sitting next to you fit so well in your life. You got married and had the kind of love that makes people write songs, create art, and do crazy things. You were meant to be together forever.

But now? Now it’s been a while since that first date, and things are… different. You don’t get out as much as you used to, and you’re both stressed out with work, parenting, sibling issues, dental appointments, paying bills, and whatever else is going on in your lives. And it’s okay if your wedding anniversary doesn’t feel like the life-changing experience it once was — because we’ve got some anniversary ideas that are guaranteed to bring back some of that magic from your early days!

So what happens when your anniversary rolls around? Do you sit at home and watch Netflix all day? That could be a great anniversary date idea, but what if you want to step up your game a little bit — you know, without going overboard or anything?

When you’re five, ten, or twenty years into your marriage, finding new things to do for your anniversary and celebrating the time you’ve spent together can be tricky. But the good news is that there are plenty of ways to make those old traditions feel brand spanking new — you just have to get creative. So here are some romantic anniversary ideas to make your special day feel like the first time all over again — from adventurous trips out of the city to a cozy night at home, just the two of you.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Go On A Road Trip Together

DennyS
1 hour ago

Roadtrips are so cool. One day I'll be somewhere bigger than this island where I can do a properly long trip.

#2

Get Out In Nature

#3

Watch The Sunrise

#4

Stargaze Together

DennyS
1 hour ago

Very nice ad for the Toyota Hilux also lol

#5

Go Camping

#6

Kayaking

#7

Make A Bonfire, Sit Around, And Talk Late Into The Night

DennyS
1 hour ago

Yes. This seems really nice.

#8

Have Dinner On The Porch, Patio, Roof, Or Backyard Lawn

#9

Take A Balloon Ride

mulk
44 minutes ago

No way doing that with my half: she has vertigo! ^^'

#10

Get A Hammock For Two And String It Up Somewhere

#11

Take A Cooking Class Together

#12

Fly Standby To Somewhere You’ve Never Been

#13

Go On A Bike Ride

#14

Turn Off The Devices

#15

Host A Dinner Party

#16

Picnic In The Park

#17

Candlelit Dinner

#18

Hike A Nearby Peak

#19

Hit The Local Tourist Traps

#20

Horseback Riding

#21

Go Wine Tasting

#22

Go On A Cruise

DennyS
1 hour ago

Cruises always seemed cool then I got scared when the pandemic hit.

#23

Visit Botanical Gardens

#24

Animal Shelter Date

DennyS
1 hour ago

Set some ground rules though...you might end up with more pets. Lol

#25

Cook Together

DennyS
1 hour ago

Maybe...I'm more of a solo cook.

#26

Take A Mixology Course

#27

Do Something Adventurous

#28

Roller Skating

#29

Play A Game Together

#30

Go To The Theater

#31

Make Sushi

#32

Have A Spa Day

#33

Take Dance Lessons Together

#34

Book Your Honeymoon Suite

#35

Painting & Wine Class

#36

Watch The Sunset

#37

Go To A Concert

#38

Hide Love Notes All Over The Place

#39

Recreate Your First Date

#40

Get Matching Tattoos

#41

Set Up A Tent In The Living Room

#42

Give A Massage

#43

Get Your Favorite Snacks & Watch Netflix

#44

Go To A Theme Park

DennyS
1 hour ago

We don't have those here...we have one but it's underwhelming. It's disappointing.

#45

Go To A Zoo Or Aquarium

#46

Learn A New Skill Together

#47

Fancy Restaurant

#48

Send Flowers Before The Date

#49

Include Chocolate

#50

Take A Wine Or Beer Tasting Class Together

#51

Book That Dream Vacation

#52

Dance Your First Dance From The Wedding

#53

Start A New Tradition

#54

Go To A Bed And Breakfast

#55

Put Together A Puzzle

#56

Take A Bath Together

#57

Watch Horror Movies Together

#58

Dress Up And Eat At A Fast Food Joint

#59

Rock Climbing

#60

Visit A Farm

#61

Go To A Ballgame

#62

Write Love Notes

#63

Plan Your Future Together

#64

Tour An Art Museum

#65

Go On A Pub Crawl

#66

Fly On A Helicopter Tour

#67

Make A Snowman, Snow Angels, & Have A Snowball Fight

#68

Go To An Airbnb

#69

Play Cards Or Host A Game Night

#70

Buy Something For The House Together

#71

Renew Your Vows

#72

Get Dressed Up For A Night On The Town

#73

Hire A Photographer For A Romantic Photo Shoot

#74

Serve Somewhere Together

#75

Go Fishing

#76

Swap Houses For The Night With Friends

#77

Rearrange The House Together

#78

Play Musical Instruments Together

#79

Have A Paint Gun War

#80

Paint The Walls Of Your Bedroom

#81

Romantic Scavenger Hunt

#82

Total Dive Restaurant

#83

Ice Skating

#84

Watch A Rom-Com

#85

Use Candles

#86

Ice Cream Sundaes

Ice Cream Sundaes