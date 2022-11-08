The first time you met, you didn’t know they would be the one. It was only after days, months, and years of talking, sharing, and laughing that you realized the person sitting next to you fit so well in your life. You got married and had the kind of love that makes people write songs, create art, and do crazy things. You were meant to be together forever.

But now? Now it’s been a while since that first date, and things are… different. You don’t get out as much as you used to, and you’re both stressed out with work, parenting, sibling issues, dental appointments, paying bills, and whatever else is going on in your lives. And it’s okay if your wedding anniversary doesn’t feel like the life-changing experience it once was — because we’ve got some anniversary ideas that are guaranteed to bring back some of that magic from your early days!

So what happens when your anniversary rolls around? Do you sit at home and watch Netflix all day? That could be a great anniversary date idea, but what if you want to step up your game a little bit — you know, without going overboard or anything?

When you’re five, ten, or twenty years into your marriage, finding new things to do for your anniversary and celebrating the time you’ve spent together can be tricky. But the good news is that there are plenty of ways to make those old traditions feel brand spanking new — you just have to get creative. So here are some romantic anniversary ideas to make your special day feel like the first time all over again — from adventurous trips out of the city to a cozy night at home, just the two of you.