103 Anniversary Ideas That Will Probably Leave Them Wanting To Marry You All Over Again
The first time you met, you didn’t know they would be the one. It was only after days, months, and years of talking, sharing, and laughing that you realized the person sitting next to you fit so well in your life. You got married and had the kind of love that makes people write songs, create art, and do crazy things. You were meant to be together forever.
But now? Now it’s been a while since that first date, and things are… different. You don’t get out as much as you used to, and you’re both stressed out with work, parenting, sibling issues, dental appointments, paying bills, and whatever else is going on in your lives. And it’s okay if your wedding anniversary doesn’t feel like the life-changing experience it once was — because we’ve got some anniversary ideas that are guaranteed to bring back some of that magic from your early days!
So what happens when your anniversary rolls around? Do you sit at home and watch Netflix all day? That could be a great anniversary date idea, but what if you want to step up your game a little bit — you know, without going overboard or anything?
When you’re five, ten, or twenty years into your marriage, finding new things to do for your anniversary and celebrating the time you’ve spent together can be tricky. But the good news is that there are plenty of ways to make those old traditions feel brand spanking new — you just have to get creative. So here are some romantic anniversary ideas to make your special day feel like the first time all over again — from adventurous trips out of the city to a cozy night at home, just the two of you.
This post may include affiliate links.
Go On A Road Trip Together
Roadtrips are so cool. One day I'll be somewhere bigger than this island where I can do a properly long trip.
Get Out In Nature
Watch The Sunrise
Stargaze Together
Go Camping
Kayaking
Make A Bonfire, Sit Around, And Talk Late Into The Night
Have Dinner On The Porch, Patio, Roof, Or Backyard Lawn
Take A Balloon Ride
Get A Hammock For Two And String It Up Somewhere
Take A Cooking Class Together
Fly Standby To Somewhere You’ve Never Been
Go On A Bike Ride
Turn Off The Devices
Host A Dinner Party
Picnic In The Park
Candlelit Dinner
Hike A Nearby Peak
Hit The Local Tourist Traps
Horseback Riding
Go Wine Tasting
Go On A Cruise
Cruises always seemed cool then I got scared when the pandemic hit.
Visit Botanical Gardens
Animal Shelter Date
Set some ground rules though...you might end up with more pets. Lol
Cook Together
Take A Mixology Course
Do Something Adventurous
Roller Skating
Play A Game Together
Go To The Theater
Make Sushi
Have A Spa Day
Take Dance Lessons Together
Book Your Honeymoon Suite
Painting & Wine Class
Watch The Sunset
Go To A Concert
Hide Love Notes All Over The Place
Recreate Your First Date
Get Matching Tattoos
Set Up A Tent In The Living Room
Give A Massage
Get Your Favorite Snacks & Watch Netflix
Go To A Theme Park
We don't have those here...we have one but it's underwhelming. It's disappointing.