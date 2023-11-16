Family Drama Ensues When A Man Doesn’t Want To Swap Houses With His Brother’s Family
Despite supposedly “being in your corner” many folks out there have truly entitled, demanding, and annoying families. They will ask for things without stopping, gaslight, bother, and pressure you into conceding to their requests, and make you feel bad for just existing.
A man turned to the internet for advice after a campaign of manipulation and harassment from his brother’s family, who wanted them to swap houses. Because the brother had more children, he had deluded himself into thinking he really was entitled to OP’s home. So began a long series of attempts to get OP to move out.
Some relatives feel entitled to what you own simply on the basis of family ties
Image credits: Prostock-studio (not the actual image)
One man was constantly harassed by this brother who wanted them to trade homes
Image credits: rthanuthattaphong (not the actual image)
Image credits: Timur Weber (not the actual image)
Image credits: Nervous_Ad5411