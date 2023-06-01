“I Feel Like She Deleted A Part Of Me As Well”: Man Kicks Out Girlfriend For Deleting Deceased Wife’s Photos
After you lose a loved one, you feel like you lost a part of yourself as well and healing can be tremendously hard.
But when Reddit user u/throwawayAHmayb invited his new girlfriend to move in with him, she even tried to erase his memories of his deceased wife.
He told her his phone password to ease her mind about possible cheating, but she used it to go behind his back and permanently delete pictures of the woman that came before her.
After this man gave his girlfriend the password to his phone, she went behind his back and deleted all the pictures of his deceased wife that she could find
And, to her disbelief, he kicked her out of his apartment
Image credits: throwawayAHmayb
Never use one device to store photos. I have copies from my phone to the laptop and external hard-drive.
Well, there goes my faith in humanity. How cruel can you be? Dating as an adult comes with baggage. Most often, the person you fall in love with has loved someone else in the past. Don't see that as a threat. Be grateful that the former partner helped them become the person you love now. Honour the whole of their journey instead of demanding they delude you and themselves into believing you're where it starts. OP dodged a huge bullet, and I hope and pray he gets his photos back.
