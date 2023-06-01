Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“I Feel Like She Deleted A Part Of Me As Well”: Man Kicks Out Girlfriend For Deleting Deceased Wife’s Photos
37points
Relationships5 hours ago

“I Feel Like She Deleted A Part Of Me As Well”: Man Kicks Out Girlfriend For Deleting Deceased Wife’s Photos

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Mantas Kačerauskas

After you lose a loved one, you feel like you lost a part of yourself as well and healing can be tremendously hard.

But when Reddit user u/throwawayAHmayb invited his new girlfriend to move in with him, she even tried to erase his memories of his deceased wife.

He told her his phone password to ease her mind about possible cheating, but she used it to go behind his back and permanently delete pictures of the woman that came before her.

After this man gave his girlfriend the password to his phone, she went behind his back and deleted all the pictures of his deceased wife that she could find

Image credits: nd3000 (not the actual photo)

And, to her disbelief, he kicked her out of his apartment

Image credits: Priscilla Du Preez (not the actual photo)

Image credits: throwawayAHmayb

The author of this post acknowledged that he may have rushed the new relationship and provided more details about it

But people still believe that the woman had no right to behave like that

After reading all the comments, the man shared his new course of action

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read more »
Mantas Kačerauskas
Mantas Kačerauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Mantas is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Also he is a student of Digital Contents, who was studying is South Korea and right now is taking a break from studies so he could get more experience and polish his craft.
He likes to get carried away by his own imagination and create something interesting, mostly in a visual form via drawing in Photoshop or on paper.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Homepage
Next in Relationships
Popular on Bored Panda
Share your thoughts
POST
Norm Gilmore
Norm Gilmore
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Never use one device to store photos. I have copies from my phone to the laptop and external hard-drive.

0
0points
reply
CatLady
CatLady
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, there goes my faith in humanity. How cruel can you be? Dating as an adult comes with baggage. Most often, the person you fall in love with has loved someone else in the past. Don't see that as a threat. Be grateful that the former partner helped them become the person you love now. Honour the whole of their journey instead of demanding they delude you and themselves into believing you're where it starts. OP dodged a huge bullet, and I hope and pray he gets his photos back.

0
0points
reply
POST
Norm Gilmore
Norm Gilmore
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Never use one device to store photos. I have copies from my phone to the laptop and external hard-drive.

0
0points
reply
CatLady
CatLady
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, there goes my faith in humanity. How cruel can you be? Dating as an adult comes with baggage. Most often, the person you fall in love with has loved someone else in the past. Don't see that as a threat. Be grateful that the former partner helped them become the person you love now. Honour the whole of their journey instead of demanding they delude you and themselves into believing you're where it starts. OP dodged a huge bullet, and I hope and pray he gets his photos back.

0
0points
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda