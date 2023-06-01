“I Feel Like She Deleted A Part Of Me As Well”: Man Kicks Out Girlfriend For Deleting Deceased Wife’s Photos

After you lose a loved one, you feel like you lost a part of yourself as well and healing can be tremendously hard.

But when Reddit user u/throwawayAHmayb invited his new girlfriend to move in with him, she even tried to erase his memories of his deceased wife.

He told her his phone password to ease her mind about possible cheating, but she used it to go behind his back and permanently delete pictures of the woman that came before her.

After this man gave his girlfriend the password to his phone, she went behind his back and deleted all the pictures of his deceased wife that she could find

And, to her disbelief, he kicked her out of his apartment

The author of this post acknowledged that he may have rushed the new relationship and provided more details about it

But people still believe that the woman had no right to behave like that

After reading all the comments, the man shared his new course of action