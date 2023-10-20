ADVERTISEMENT

We’ve all got that one friend who lets loose at the pub and orders more pints than their body can handle. More often than not, they find the most insignificant pretext to ask the bartender for yet another round.

A man named Jon May from Sheffield, UK, personifies every single one of these individuals and then some.

Image credits: j0nmay

The 25-year-old has set himself the monumental task of drinking 2,000 pints in 200 days and documented his drunken journey for all of TikTok to see.

“I cannot believe that we started this challenge and we have now come to the final day,” Jon said today to his equally concerned and enthusiastic 126,000 social media followers before jumping on an early morning train from Sheffield to London.

He documented his journey on TikTok, where thousands of followers grew concerned (and excited) about the task

He invited his followers to join him at a pub called Market Tavern to witness him reaching his goal on his “day of reckoning.”

The idea came to him after seeing another man challenge himself to down 1,000 beers in a year and thinking he could easily beat his competitor by doubling the number of drinks and shortening the time frame.

Jon said he spent more than £7,936 and drank more than 361,088 calories

Image credits: j0nmay

You can watch him down one of his 2,000 beers below





In addition to massacring his liver, the task will come at a hefty price for his pockets.

ADVERTISEMENT

“No need to worry, we’ve got it all under control,” Jon said to his doubters in a previous video. “We have spent £7,936 and drank a grand total of 361,088 calories.”

On day 197, he admitted that he had “messed up the maths slightly”

Image credits: j0nmay

Image credits: j0nmay

The last day will present the biggest challenge for Jon due to a small miscalculation he made in the process. In another clip, the 25-year-old admitted that he had “messed up on the maths slightly.”

On day 197, he told his audience that he had already drunk 1,984 pints—an average of 10.07 a day.

As a result of the miscalculation, he ended up having to drink 9 pints on his final day

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: j0nmay

Image credits: j0nmay

“We’ve got three days left, 16 pints left so we need to drink an average of 5.3. That’s no worries, we’re going to have five today and then we’re going to have like two on Thursday.”

That means that he has to drink nine pints on his final day.

He asked his followers to join him for the last beers at a London pub

Image credits: j0nmay

According to the NHS, it’s not recommended to drink more than 6 pints of 4% beer per week. Still, Jon doesn’t seem too interested in the National Health Service’s alcohol guidelines.

Those who accompanied him throughout his journey showed all kinds of reactions, from genuine concern to upbeat encouragement.

“Can we get a liver check after the challenge?” one worried user wrote

Image credits: j0nmay

ADVERTISEMENT

“How’s bro going to react when he finishes the challenge and realizes he has now become an alcoholic?” one user wrote.

Another said: “Can we get a liver check after the challenge?” while a third user commented, “I’m very excited, cannot wait for the big day!”

Jon kept his followers updated on his calorie count and beer expenses

Then, there were those who saw themselves reflected in the beer champion. “As someone taking a sober October, thank you for letting me live vicariously through you lad.”

Even Russel Cook, a man who gained social media recognition after setting himself the challenge to run the entire length of Africa—a total of 14,500km (9,320 miles)—was impressed by Jon’s feat.

Russ Cook, a Brit who has challenged himself to run the entire length of Africa, was impressed by Jon’s feat

Image credits: hardestgeezer/

The man, looking to travel 14,500 km, referred to Jon as an “animal”

Image credits: hardestgeezer

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: hardestgeezer

An X user wrote: “Can’t decide if the guy drinking 2000 pints in 200 days is more impressive than the bloke running across Africa.”

To which the man from West Sussex, who is hoping to explore the Sahara desert and the continent’s rainforests by foot, responded: “2000 pints in 200 days hahaha. Animal.”

He invited Jon to “swap for a day” to see who would do a better job at tolerating each other’s lifestyle

Image credits: hardestgeezer

People are keeping a close eye on Jon’s TikTok, waiting to see the final video that will declare him the UK’s pint champ.

While some were understandably concerned, others encouraged Jon