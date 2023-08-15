 Man Throws A Tantrum Over Wife’s “Attention-Seeking” Outfit, Goes To See “Barbie” Alone | Bored Panda
Man Throws A Tantrum Over Wife’s “Attention-Seeking” Outfit, Goes To See “Barbie” Alone
Man Throws A Tantrum Over Wife’s “Attention-Seeking” Outfit, Goes To See “Barbie” Alone

Justin Sandberg and
Viktorija Ošikaitė

Finally being comfortable in one’s body is cause to celebrate, particularly after long, hard years of work. But unfortunately, entitlement, jealousy, and spite can poison the best events as one woman learned the hard way.

A netizen shared her surprise when her husband had a visceral, negative reaction to her “Barbiecore” outfits, causing him to fully skip their date. She was so shocked by his behavior that she turned to the internet for advice. But his outburst was just the tip of the iceberg it turned out, as she later shared a particularly devastating update to the entire saga.

Getting dressed up for a date night is a pretty normal thing to do

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual photo)

But one woman ended up getting yelled at by her husband who hated everything she put on

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Warner Bros. Pictures

Image credits: LightFieldStudios (not the actual photo)

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Imaginary_Guide8273

OP shared some more details in the comments

Most readers thought she was absolutely not at fault and gave her some suggestions for how to proceed

Later OP shared a devastating update

Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk (not the actual photo)





Image credits: Boris Ivas (not the actual photo)



Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)


Image credits: Imaginary_Guide8273

Commenters expressed their shock and disdain at the husband’s actions





Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a writer at Bored Panda. He was born in the US but has spent most of his life in Europe. After graduating with a Bachelors of Arts Degree in Political Science from LCC International University in Lithuania, Justin has resided in Latvia, Austria and Georgia before returning to Lithuania. In his free time Justin enjoys hiking, journalism and cooking.

Viktorija Ošikaitė
Viktorija Ošikaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Viktorija is a photo editor at Bored Panda with BA in Fine Arts and Printmaking. Before joining Bored Panda she worked as a freelance illustrator and kids summer camp counselor. In her spare time, she enjoys film photography and playing hide and seek with her cat.

Share your thoughts
Monday
Monday
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OP is ridiculously understanding. Sure you can't fault someone for falling out of love or falling in love, but you can sure as hell fault them for lying, cheating and being an a*****e. Yeah leaving her while she was sick would have been a super s****y thing to do, but it would have been better than lying for 3 years.

