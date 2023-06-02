Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
A Near-Death Experience Inspired This Man To Rescue And Protect Stray Dogs In Thailand (20 Pics)
A Near-Death Experience Inspired This Man To Rescue And Protect Stray Dogs In Thailand (20 Pics)

Niall Harbison is a dog hero based in Thailand. He spends his days rescuing street dogs he comes across, inspired by his own near-death experience.

Originally from Dublin, Ireland, Niall owned an advertising company before he decided to sell it and move to Thailand. Unfortunately, his struggles with addictions almost took control of him. A wake-up call came when the man found himself in ICU in hospital. “I nearly drank myself to death because I suffered from anxiety and depression,” Niall shared in one of his interviews. After this experience, the man vowed to change his life, leading him to embark on a mission to rescue and take care of stray dogs in Thailand.

More info: Instagram | twitter.com | donorbox.org

Meet Niall Harbison, an Irish man whose near-death experience inspired him to rescue and protect stray dogs in Thailand

Image credits: niall.harbison

Image credits: niall.harbison

Before focusing his life on helping dogs, Niall owned a successful advertising company back in Ireland

Image credits: niall.harbison

Image credits: niall.harbison

Unfortunately, he found himself grappling with severe depression and battling addictions that nearly consumed him

Image credits: niall.harbison

Image credits: niall.harbison

One day, Niall ended up in the hospital due to heavy drinking that was sparked by depression and anxiety

Image credits: niall.harbison

After that experience, the man made up his mind to do something meaningful with his life

Image credits: niall.harbison

“All I wanted was a bigger home, a new car, but as I was about to die, I realized that none of that stuff really mattered at all. So I said, ‘If I make it through this, all I wanna do is save dogs’,” Niall revealed in one of his interviews.

Image credits: niall.harbison

So he embarked on a mission to rescue and take care of stray dogs in Thailand

Image credits: niall.harbison

Image credits: niall.harbison

“There are 500 million stray dogs in the world. My aim is to halve this number in the next 20 years,” Niall shared in an interview

Image credits: niall.harbison

Image credits: niall.harbison

He feeds around 800 dogs per day

Image credits: niall.harbison

He also ensures that these adorable creatures receive the necessary medication, surgery, and any other required veterinary care

Image credits: niall.harbison

“I fund the project myself ($2000-3000 per month) as well through donations I have raised. Feeding them is a small part that only costs about $30 per day but it is the vet, medicine and sterilizing bills that quickly add up. To sterilize one dog costs around $50 all in.

Every penny donated goes directly towards helping the dogs. I donate all my time for free and I also cover any banking or platform fees to ensure it helps the dogs directly. I am working towards having a facility and more people in an organization to really help more dogs at scale so every penny helps,” Niall writes on his online fundraiser. You can find additional information on how to support Niall in his mission here.

Image credits: niall.harbison

“I am a big believer in second chances, and that’s what these animals deserve”

Image credits: niall.harbison

Niall has also written a book about his experience, and you can check it out here.

Image credits: niall.harbison

Image credits: niall.harbison

“Most people think I save dogs, but really they saved me”

Image credits: niall.harbison

