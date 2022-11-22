Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Man Complains Over His Wife Not Making Him Food While He Was Golfing Even Though She’s Recovering From Cancer Treatment
26points
People, Relationships6 hours ago

Man Complains Over His Wife Not Making Him Food While He Was Golfing Even Though She’s Recovering From Cancer Treatment

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Austėja Akavickaitė

A man from California is being slammed on the internet after a video surfaced of him allegedly complaining that his wife didn’t make him food while he was golfing — even though she was busy receiving and recovering from her cancer treatment.

The clip of the entitled spouse’s tantrum has accumulated nearly 2 million views on TikTok and almost 5 million on Twitter.

“Poor guy had to make his own Jalapenos,” says the caption over the footage, posted by wife Gonda, who suffers from desmoplastic melanoma — a rare form of skin cancer.

Earlier this year, she’d also been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer, which she has been combating with regular immunotherapy treatments, according to her social media accounts.

This man was really irritated that he had to make his own food

Man Complains Over His Wife Not Making Him Food While He Was Golfing Even Though She's Recovering From Cancer Treatment

Image credits: teamdoubleg16

Man Complains Over His Wife Not Making Him Food While He Was Golfing Even Though She's Recovering From Cancer Treatment

Image credits: teamdoubleg16

Man Complains Over His Wife Not Making Him Food While He Was Golfing Even Though She's Recovering From Cancer Treatment

Image credits: teamdoubleg16

His wife asked him: “So you expected to go play golf all day and then come home and have your jalapeño poppers all ready for you?”

Image credits: teamdoubleg16

Image credits: teamdoubleg16

Their conversation immediately went viral after she shared it online

@teamdoubleg16 #jalepenopoppers #mancook#myperson#mylove ♬ original sound – Team Double G

This guy responded to it by highlighting the statistics of people leaving their partners after a cancer diagnosis

Man Complains Over His Wife Not Making Him Food While He Was Golfing Even Though She's Recovering From Cancer Treatment

Image credits: world.shaker

Man Complains Over His Wife Not Making Him Food While He Was Golfing Even Though She's Recovering From Cancer Treatment

Man Complains Over His Wife Not Making Him Food While He Was Golfing Even Though She's Recovering From Cancer Treatment

Man Complains Over His Wife Not Making Him Food While He Was Golfing Even Though She's Recovering From Cancer Treatment

Man Complains Over His Wife Not Making Him Food While He Was Golfing Even Though She's Recovering From Cancer Treatment

And his TikTok has already received 414K likes

@world.shaker It just keeps getting worse #relationship #relationships #fairplay #momsoftiktok #dadsoftiktok ♬ original sound – World Shaker

Another popular reaction came from this person, who used the video as an example of how society treats men’s and women’s time

Man Complains Over His Wife Not Making Him Food While He Was Golfing Even Though She's Recovering From Cancer Treatment

Image credits: thatdarnchat

Man Complains Over His Wife Not Making Him Food While He Was Golfing Even Though She's Recovering From Cancer Treatment

Man Complains Over His Wife Not Making Him Food While He Was Golfing Even Though She's Recovering From Cancer Treatment

Man Complains Over His Wife Not Making Him Food While He Was Golfing Even Though She's Recovering From Cancer Treatment

Man Complains Over His Wife Not Making Him Food While He Was Golfing Even Though She's Recovering From Cancer Treatment

Man Complains Over His Wife Not Making Him Food While He Was Golfing Even Though She's Recovering From Cancer Treatment

Man Complains Over His Wife Not Making Him Food While He Was Golfing Even Though She's Recovering From Cancer Treatment

Man Complains Over His Wife Not Making Him Food While He Was Golfing Even Though She's Recovering From Cancer Treatment

Man Complains Over His Wife Not Making Him Food While He Was Golfing Even Though She's Recovering From Cancer Treatment

You can watch her take below

@thatdarnchat all time is created equal. #fairplay ♬ original sound – Laura Danger

Overall, people were absolutely appalled by the man’s behavior

Man Complains Over His Wife Not Making Him Food While He Was Golfing Even Though She's Recovering From Cancer Treatment

Man Complains Over His Wife Not Making Him Food While He Was Golfing Even Though She's Recovering From Cancer Treatment

Man Complains Over His Wife Not Making Him Food While He Was Golfing Even Though She's Recovering From Cancer Treatment

Man Complains Over His Wife Not Making Him Food While He Was Golfing Even Though She's Recovering From Cancer Treatment

Man Complains Over His Wife Not Making Him Food While He Was Golfing Even Though She's Recovering From Cancer Treatment

Man Complains Over His Wife Not Making Him Food While He Was Golfing Even Though She's Recovering From Cancer Treatment

Man Complains Over His Wife Not Making Him Food While He Was Golfing Even Though She's Recovering From Cancer Treatment

Man Complains Over His Wife Not Making Him Food While He Was Golfing Even Though She's Recovering From Cancer Treatment

Man Complains Over His Wife Not Making Him Food While He Was Golfing Even Though She's Recovering From Cancer Treatment

Man Complains Over His Wife Not Making Him Food While He Was Golfing Even Though She's Recovering From Cancer Treatment

Man Complains Over His Wife Not Making Him Food While He Was Golfing Even Though She's Recovering From Cancer Treatment

Man Complains Over His Wife Not Making Him Food While He Was Golfing Even Though She's Recovering From Cancer Treatment

Man Complains Over His Wife Not Making Him Food While He Was Golfing Even Though She's Recovering From Cancer Treatment

Man Complains Over His Wife Not Making Him Food While He Was Golfing Even Though She's Recovering From Cancer Treatment

Man Complains Over His Wife Not Making Him Food While He Was Golfing Even Though She's Recovering From Cancer Treatment

Man Complains Over His Wife Not Making Him Food While He Was Golfing Even Though She's Recovering From Cancer Treatment

Man Complains Over His Wife Not Making Him Food While He Was Golfing Even Though She's Recovering From Cancer Treatment

Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read more »
Austėja Akavickaitė
Austėja Akavickaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Austėja is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Photography. They have a diverse set of creative skills and a wide portfolio which ranges from photography to digital editing and traditional art. After graduating from Nottingham Trent University in 2018 they have worked as a freelance photographer until Bored Panda. When not editing, they enjoy biking, taking too many pictures of their dog and drawing.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Ria C.
Ria C.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What did I just watch?? Seriously how could you treat "your love" like that? Cause from what I see he's not treating her like his love but less of a human to do what he tells her too.

2
2points
reply
Btsquestrian
Btsquestrian
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hope that she recovers fully from cancer and divorces him. He must be a nightmare to live with.

1
1point
reply
smithyjones
smithyjones
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There's a follow up TikTok video. As he's finishing eating ALL the poppers, he rubs his eyes & gets jalapeno juice in them. Some karma, but not enough.

0
0points
reply
