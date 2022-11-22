Man Complains Over His Wife Not Making Him Food While He Was Golfing Even Though She’s Recovering From Cancer Treatment
A man from California is being slammed on the internet after a video surfaced of him allegedly complaining that his wife didn’t make him food while he was golfing — even though she was busy receiving and recovering from her cancer treatment.
The clip of the entitled spouse’s tantrum has accumulated nearly 2 million views on TikTok and almost 5 million on Twitter.
“Poor guy had to make his own Jalapenos,” says the caption over the footage, posted by wife Gonda, who suffers from desmoplastic melanoma — a rare form of skin cancer.
Earlier this year, she’d also been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer, which she has been combating with regular immunotherapy treatments, according to her social media accounts.
This man was really irritated that he had to make his own food
Image credits: teamdoubleg16
Image credits: teamdoubleg16
Image credits: teamdoubleg16
His wife asked him: “So you expected to go play golf all day and then come home and have your jalapeño poppers all ready for you?”
Image credits: teamdoubleg16
Image credits: teamdoubleg16
Their conversation immediately went viral after she shared it online
@teamdoubleg16 #jalepenopoppers #mancook#myperson#mylove ♬ original sound – Team Double G
This guy responded to it by highlighting the statistics of people leaving their partners after a cancer diagnosis
Image credits: world.shaker
And his TikTok has already received 414K likes
@world.shaker It just keeps getting worse #relationship #relationships #fairplay #momsoftiktok #dadsoftiktok ♬ original sound – World Shaker
Another popular reaction came from this person, who used the video as an example of how society treats men’s and women’s time
Image credits: thatdarnchat
You can watch her take below
@thatdarnchat all time is created equal. #fairplay ♬ original sound – Laura Danger
What did I just watch?? Seriously how could you treat "your love" like that? Cause from what I see he's not treating her like his love but less of a human to do what he tells her too.
I hope that she recovers fully from cancer and divorces him. He must be a nightmare to live with.
There's a follow up TikTok video. As he's finishing eating ALL the poppers, he rubs his eyes & gets jalapeno juice in them. Some karma, but not enough.
