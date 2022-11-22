Man Complains Over His Wife Not Making Him Food While He Was Golfing Even Though She’s Recovering From Cancer Treatment

A man from California is being slammed on the internet after a video surfaced of him allegedly complaining that his wife didn’t make him food while he was golfing — even though she was busy receiving and recovering from her cancer treatment.

The clip of the entitled spouse’s tantrum has accumulated nearly 2 million views on TikTok and almost 5 million on Twitter.

“Poor guy had to make his own Jalapenos,” says the caption over the footage, posted by wife Gonda, who suffers from desmoplastic melanoma — a rare form of skin cancer.

Earlier this year, she’d also been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer, which she has been combating with regular immunotherapy treatments, according to her social media accounts.

His wife asked him: “So you expected to go play golf all day and then come home and have your jalapeño poppers all ready for you?”

