This Man Rescues Dogs In His Area And Decided To Build A Pool For The 27 He Has In His Care

When it is hot out, not only people but pets also need a place to cool off. Knowing that it gets pretty warm in the area, a man from Brazil, Elierson Hortencio, has built a water tank for 27 dogs in his care.

The small farmer’s love for animals is clearly visible on his social media where he shares his rescue stories. However, what stole the show is the footage of dogs absolutely loving the new addition to the backyard.

So without further ado, we invite you to learn more about Elierson and see how much work he puts in to make the doggos happy.

Meet Elierson Hortencio, a small farmer who is also known as Lesso, the animal protector

Image credits: lessovalmet

Elierson’s unconditional love for animals and his passion drive him to rescue as many strays as possible

Image credits: lessovalmet

Bored Panda reached out to Elierson, who kindly shared his story. First of all, he wrote that his love for animals is the reason he rescues as many as he can.

“I have always loved animals, and it has always been my dream to care for and protect them. I am very happy that this dream is being fulfilled, but there is a lot of work ahead, and I am prepared for it.”

Image credits: lessovalmet

Image credits: lessovalmet

Presently, Elierson cares for 27 dogs and is always quick to provide food to other strays in his path

Image credits: lessovalmet

“I have 27 rescued animals with me, and I feed several that I meet along the way. I see that this is a mission that God gave me, and I hope to be able to do much more while I’m still alive!” shared Elierson.

We were curious whether Elierson gets any financial help from someone to support his mission. He responded: “One or two followers on my social networks help me, unfortunately, I don’t have anyone, no organization helping me at the moment, who knows, with our story being publicized we can receive more help? You are all very welcome!”

Image credits: lessovalmet

Image credits: lessovalmet

Elierson shares both joyful moments and more challenging ones on his social media when it comes to caring for animals

Image credits: lessovalmet

Due to rescuing more than several animals, we were wondering if Elierson had especially moving rescue stories that touched him deeply. He wrote: “Yes, there are several stories on my social networks, but the one that moved me most was about Estrelinha and Vitória.”

However, what truly captivated people’s attention was a video of dogs enjoying a water tank that Elierson had built for the dogs to cool off

Image credits: lessovalmet

Elierson also shared more about the pool idea with us: “Because it is a very hot place, and I realized how much animals suffer from the heat, I decided to build this tank.”

We asked whether Elierson was surprised by how much the people online would appreciate the effort.

“It was a great surprise to see the videos go viral and seeing the joy of the animals when they entered the water fills me with the satisfaction of having done something good for them!” responded Elierson.

Image credits: lessovalmet

The footage of dogs enjoying the new amenity warmed people’s hearts on the internet

Image credits: lessovalmet

Elierson Hortencio is a beacon of hope for stray animals in his area, which we hope will never run out of light

Image credits: lessovalmet

Here is the video of dogs enjoying the pool

Video credits: lessovalmet