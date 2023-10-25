ADVERTISEMENT

During the pandemic, I started needlefelting as an outlet. It started on my kitchen table, figuring out which wool and needles work best and how to actually shape the wool.

At first, I only made fiber figures for myself, woolen Yogis, and random figurines. Now, a few years later, I make custom fiber families for other people and love to recreate these little magical moments in life.

Here is a little impression of what I do.

More info: Instagram