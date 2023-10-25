110views
20 Magical Moments I Turned Into Woolen Works Of Art
110views
During the pandemic, I started needlefelting as an outlet. It started on my kitchen table, figuring out which wool and needles work best and how to actually shape the wool.
At first, I only made fiber figures for myself, woolen Yogis, and random figurines. Now, a few years later, I make custom fiber families for other people and love to recreate these little magical moments in life.
Here is a little impression of what I do.
More info: Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
Fiber Family
Pumpkin Head
Happily Ever After
Fiber Family
This Is Us
Journal Girl
You have such incredible talent! I am a reader, and this is my favorite! 😁😁✌️
Absolutely gorgeous <3
These are lovely! Excellent work.
Absolutely gorgeous <3
These are lovely! Excellent work.