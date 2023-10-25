ADVERTISEMENT

During the pandemic, I started needlefelting as an outlet. It started on my kitchen table, figuring out which wool and needles work best and how to actually shape the wool.

At first, I only made fiber figures for myself, woolen Yogis, and random figurines. Now, a few years later, I make custom fiber families for other people and love to recreate these little magical moments in life.

Here is a little impression of what I do.

#1

Fiber Family

Amanda
#2

Pumpkin Head

Amanda
#3

Amanda
#4

Happily Ever After

Amanda
#5

Amanda
#6

Fiber Family

Amanda
#7

This Is Us

Amanda
#8

Amanda
#9

Journal Girl

Amanda
Carolyn Lively
Carolyn Lively
You have such incredible talent! I am a reader, and this is my favorite! 😁😁✌️

#10

Amanda
#11

Beach Memories

Amanda
#12

Amanda
#13

Amanda
#14

Amanda
#15

Amanda
#16

Amanda
#17

Hi There

Amanda
#18

Spider-Man

Amanda
#19

Amanda
#20

Amanda
