Man Keeps His 5 Children A Secret From His SO For Years, Gets Thrown Out When He Confesses

When entering a new relationship, it’s not uncommon to keep some things for yourself, at least for the time being. Like, you don’t have to reveal all your future aspirations or divulge any family drama before you know you’re serious about the person. However, once things get going and you know you both want to stick around, it is time to shed the layers of mystery.

Unfortunately, though, not all people do that. For one reason or another, they like to keep even the most important parts of their lives to themselves and do so for many years.

In the following story, the author’s partner kept a huge secret from her for six years before the circumstances lead him to confess to what he’s been hiding. And this life-altering revelations came when she was pregnant, too. Scroll down to read how it all unfolded.

When you’re pregnant, the changes in your body are plenty to deal with already

Unfortunately, sometimes, the rest of the world doesn’t understand that and throws other life-altering experiences your way, which is what happened in the following story

The author’s frustration is understandable

The confession has put the author in quite a predicament. On one hand, her partner has lied about a very important detail of his life for years. Why didn’t he share it? Did he not trust her all this time? What else could he be lying about? And if lying comes so easy to him, how will she be sure he is truthful in the future?

At the same time, she has already built quite a stable life with him. They have two kids and another one on their way, too. The lie didn’t directly affect their everyday lives or their relationship, so maybe it is mendable. There’s just a lot to work through.

There’s quite a big decision wait for the author up ahead

When you find your relationship is on the rocks you might start wondering whether you should stay or go. If that’s the case, step away from the situation for a moment and try to assess it for what it is.

Know that it is still worth staying if:

The problems are rather superficial. Maybe you think there isn’t enough excitement in your relationship or romance. This can be tough, but things like that can be easily remedied if you put some extra thought and effort into it.

Maybe you think there isn’t enough excitement in your relationship or romance. This can be tough, but things like that can be easily remedied if you put some extra thought and effort into it. You have children. Their lives and happiness are at stake here, which really ups the ante. So, give it your best when trying to remedy the situation before calling it quits.

Their lives and happiness are at stake here, which really ups the ante. So, give it your best when trying to remedy the situation before calling it quits. You still love each other. In the end, if there’s still connection, understanding, and kindness that you feel for your partner, it might be best to give it another shot.

Know you need to go if:

You have tried it all. You talked it out, you tried therapy, you took a break and things are still falling apart at the seams.

You talked it out, you tried therapy, you took a break and things are still falling apart at the seams. You’re both not willing to change. Neither you nor your partner are working on your behavioral issues and there’s not improvement in sight.

Neither you nor your partner are working on your behavioral issues and there’s not improvement in sight. You are experiencing abuse in the relationship. There is no justification for that.

In this case, it seems that the first step is calming down, gathering your thoughts and questions, and sitting down to talk. That will determine where the relationship is going to go next.

