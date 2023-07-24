In times of high consumption, when companies are racing against each other to offer their customers choices of products at competitive prices, marketing tricks get into people's heads, making them fall for it and buy stuff they don’t even need, just to stack them at home and eventually get rid of them. Some will simply dump these items to get some free space (and buy more gadgets). Alternatively, all these forgotten, often brand-new items may be donated to thrift stores. This is probably the best scenario, as many of these products can be upcycled and used by people who actually want and need them.

Let’s talk about thrift stores. Very often, they have a unique charm that attracts a diverse range of people. This is the place where you can find a wide variety of items, some more or less precious. Today we would like to highlight some of those “lucky findings”. We have selected the best images collected by the Instagram account 'Thrift Store Art.' Get ready to be left speechless and ask yourself, "What am I actually looking at?" You may also have a good laugh at goods offered for sale to the wider public. One way or another, be prepared to be entertained and, after all, let us know in the comments below what was the luckiest find you encountered during your thrift shopping.

#1

Tee with a Twist
When your parents are divorced but you still want a picture of them together.

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

TonyTee
Lucky find?? I’d tell em to keep it in the back room

#7

#8

Mycroft1967
Smoking in the boy's room.

#9

TonyTee
He was determined to impress Luke

#10

TonyTee
“🎶Whennn the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie…🎶”

#11

LovelyLittleLesbian
Please don’t be human hair, please don’t be human hair, please don’t…

#12

Nobody
johnnie's first gimp suit?

#13

Hawkmoon
Cover any noise by singing the "Internationale" at the top of your voice.

#14

#15

TonyTee
Out of all the ones I’ve seen here so far, this one actually ain’t too bad

#16

Skara Brae
This one is a prank. https://www.amazon.com/Prank-Pack-Plant-Urinal-Prank/dp/B07GVMF29K

#17

David Paterson
Miss Piggy Piggy Bank. What could be more natural.

#18

JuJu
I want it. It would make so many people uncomfortable.

#19

#20

#21

Mycroft1967
Sequel: What Muslim Macaw's really want.

#22

Nobody
how zebras are made

#23

Gustav Gallifrey
Charlie Brown called, he wants his t-shirt back.

#24

#25

Gustav Gallifrey
Where can i subscribe to 'Mary Beth's Bean Bag World Monthly'?

#26

Elmo
So I'm an alien?

#27

David Paterson
You can't get more Australian than that.

#28

JuJu
I have that and a few more bad bears. They were a thing 18 years ago.

#29

#30

Matt Du
I did wonder if the Addams Family's Thing had a day job

#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

#36

Gustav Gallifrey
The cat i recognise, but who are those three guys?

#37

Gustav Gallifrey
Never seen a tiger say 'Oyyy!!!' before.

#38

Gustav Gallifrey
Because , pray all you like, God don't play favourites with the germs.

#39

#40

#41

Petra Schaap
lack of sleep and scrolling too fast, i saw an other word that starts with "master" -_-

#42

#43

JuJu
If you buy this, both will haunt you at night

#44

Gustav Gallifrey
There's a great name for a band: '$15.00 Jesus'.

#45

Gustav Gallifrey
'Rule 1: NO MIRACLES! Everyone clear on that?'

#46

#47

#48

#49

SkyBlueandBlack
$125? ... Ask if they'll take 50, I'm good for it!

#50

Spanish Cat
Imagine using it as a pitching glove

#51

#52

Petra Schaap
"normal is just a setting on your dryer" :-D

#53

Nobody
is that a carrot in your pocket?

#54

#55

#56

Did I say that out loud? (he/him)cis/het
It's for holding a hotdog. Yes,yes that's definitely the only possible use.

#57

#58

#59

