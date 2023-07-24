In times of high consumption, when companies are racing against each other to offer their customers choices of products at competitive prices, marketing tricks get into people's heads, making them fall for it and buy stuff they don’t even need, just to stack them at home and eventually get rid of them. Some will simply dump these items to get some free space (and buy more gadgets). Alternatively, all these forgotten, often brand-new items may be donated to thrift stores. This is probably the best scenario, as many of these products can be upcycled and used by people who actually want and need them.

Let’s talk about thrift stores. Very often, they have a unique charm that attracts a diverse range of people. This is the place where you can find a wide variety of items, some more or less precious. Today we would like to highlight some of those “lucky findings”. We have selected the best images collected by the Instagram account 'Thrift Store Art.' Get ready to be left speechless and ask yourself, "What am I actually looking at?" You may also have a good laugh at goods offered for sale to the wider public. One way or another, be prepared to be entertained and, after all, let us know in the comments below what was the luckiest find you encountered during your thrift shopping.