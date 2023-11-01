ADVERTISEMENT

Why is it that the people we love the most are also the people who seem to cause us the most pain? In healthy relationships, our romantic partners, best friends and family members can make us feel safer and warmer than anyone else on Earth. But unfortunately, our loved ones are also capable of exhibiting toxic behaviors that can be detrimental to our wellbeing.

Reddit users have recently been calling out common actions and traits that many people don’t realize can be abusive, so we’ve gathered some of their thoughts below. We hope you can’t relate to experiencing these behaviors, pandas, but if you can, know that you’re not alone. And be sure to upvote the replies that you think everyone needs to hear.

#1

“Manipulation Under The Guise Of Caring”: People Share 39 Hidden Yet Common Signs Of Mistreatment Reactive abuse. Basically, abusers will poke and prod their victim so much until their victim has an explosive reaction. The abuser will then use this reaction as justification for their abuse or to further manipulate and gaslight the victim.

HuggyMummy

#2

“Manipulation Under The Guise Of Caring”: People Share 39 Hidden Yet Common Signs Of Mistreatment Messing with someone’s sleep.

catlike_gag_reflex

#3

“Manipulation Under The Guise Of Caring”: People Share 39 Hidden Yet Common Signs Of Mistreatment Invalidating your feelings by making it about them and how you holding them accountable is upsetting them.

SunflowerGirl728

joannastruzik avatar
Jo Jones
Jo Jones
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love my mother but every time I tried to talk about my upbringing and how some aspects of it negatively affected me as an adult , she’d say “that never happened/you ate making it up/I remember it differently/ you have no idea how hard was for ME/ it’s because my mother never wanted me “

#4

“Manipulation Under The Guise Of Caring”: People Share 39 Hidden Yet Common Signs Of Mistreatment Keeping you isolated. My ex tried convincing me that my parents and friends didn’t love me.

OddReputation3765

#5

“Manipulation Under The Guise Of Caring”: People Share 39 Hidden Yet Common Signs Of Mistreatment Weaponized incompetence

PartyyLemons

roald_1 avatar
Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I understand that this exist - in abundance - but I find it such a weird and alien notion.

#6

“Manipulation Under The Guise Of Caring”: People Share 39 Hidden Yet Common Signs Of Mistreatment Sibling rivalry that goes unchecked by parents.

Man, I can't believe how common/ignored sibling abuse is. Neglectful parents plus unruly children is a recipe for disaster.

One-Sandwich5588

momofarcher avatar
Jennifer Smith
Jennifer Smith
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As the youngest of five I was routinely abused. I made sure it didn’t happen with my kids.

#7

“Manipulation Under The Guise Of Caring”: People Share 39 Hidden Yet Common Signs Of Mistreatment Mothers who treat their sons like surrogate boyfriends/husbands. If their sons DARE to have a girlfriend or get married, these women act like they're being cheated on.

Drink-my-koolaid

#8

“Manipulation Under The Guise Of Caring”: People Share 39 Hidden Yet Common Signs Of Mistreatment Neglect - neglect IS abuse

ZenythhtyneZ

#9

“Manipulation Under The Guise Of Caring”: People Share 39 Hidden Yet Common Signs Of Mistreatment Yelling. Years of walking on eggshells will damage a person's nervous system.

OhSoSoftly444

#10

“Manipulation Under The Guise Of Caring”: People Share 39 Hidden Yet Common Signs Of Mistreatment trying to "test" people's food allergies because they don't believe them or trying to sneak a food someone doesn't like into a dish to prove them wrong.

falsepossum

c_rut_ avatar
C. Rut.
C. Rut.
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My MIL always tried to convince me food was gluten free. "These are soy bagels, honey." Yeah if they made gf soy bagels that looked that good I'd know about it, Barb.

#11

“Manipulation Under The Guise Of Caring”: People Share 39 Hidden Yet Common Signs Of Mistreatment Constantly reminding someone of their shortcomings/ past mistakes

Fancy__Mushroom__

#12

“Manipulation Under The Guise Of Caring”: People Share 39 Hidden Yet Common Signs Of Mistreatment Telling a child how they should feel.

“You should be grateful.”

“You should be happy.”

“You should be sorry.”

It shows the child just how little the parent actually cares about their feelings. The child is just a doll to them that they think they can control.

I remember my cat’s leg and tail was broken and my dad told me “You should be happy because I didn’t shoot her.” I will never forgive him for that

PocketGoblix

roald_1 avatar
Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The same is done towards so many people suffering from depression. "You have so much to be grateful for", "...to be happy about", etc.

“Manipulation Under The Guise Of Caring”: People Share 39 Hidden Yet Common Signs Of Mistreatment Manipulation under the guise of caring for what happens to you

First_Catch_3919 , Mental Health America (MHA) Report

#13

“Manipulation Under The Guise Of Caring”: People Share 39 Hidden Yet Common Signs Of Mistreatment Gatekeeping hygiene and not teaching your child about normal hygiene and personal care. I didn’t even realize it was a common thing with narcissistic parents until recently.

First_Catch_3919

#14

“Manipulation Under The Guise Of Caring”: People Share 39 Hidden Yet Common Signs Of Mistreatment Using personal things someone has told you against them when you are angry. My husband does this and tries to pretend he’s being “constructive”, rather than just cruel. And I’m working on getting my s**t together to get the f**k out because I’m tired of being painted as the bad guy when I get upset.

HealthyInPublic

#15

“Manipulation Under The Guise Of Caring”: People Share 39 Hidden Yet Common Signs Of Mistreatment Parentification. I recently learned in therapy that it wasn’t normal that I was cooking & changing my siblings diapers when I was 8.

dixiequick

#16

“Manipulation Under The Guise Of Caring”: People Share 39 Hidden Yet Common Signs Of Mistreatment Not letting people express negative emotions because it's 'negativity.'

ThunderTaker1992

#17

“Manipulation Under The Guise Of Caring”: People Share 39 Hidden Yet Common Signs Of Mistreatment Driving recklessly with you in the car

swooooot

#18

“Manipulation Under The Guise Of Caring”: People Share 39 Hidden Yet Common Signs Of Mistreatment Uploading your childrens videos to youtube for fame.

Im looking at you, Pinnay and Brazillian mothers.

Theres wayyyy too many videos of girls doing trendy pool stuff in YT that get scavenged by weird men.

Littletexasgirl

#19

“Manipulation Under The Guise Of Caring”: People Share 39 Hidden Yet Common Signs Of Mistreatment Showing favoritism - family related. Not by directly saying "I prefer x over y" but by the little comments, actions/inactions. It can really mess with someone's self esteem, confidence, and overall thoughts of self and self worth.

SliverKai , Daria Obymaha Report

#21

“Manipulation Under The Guise Of Caring”: People Share 39 Hidden Yet Common Signs Of Mistreatment It doesn't have to be violence, it's the implication that something bad will happen if you don't comply. Agreeing to pay for your kids college and pulling the rug out from under them over something petty like a political disagreement is abuse.

I left home to go to college. I was going to work and save up a decent amount of money and wait a year but I was told to not worry about it. I went and within a few months we had a disagreement and they stopped helping at all. I'm halfway through a semester at that point and don't have a job or rent. The landlord was cool and gave me time to catch up.

I racked up a ton of credit card debt during this time. My parents were not hurting for money. I never would have done it if my dad didn't tell me not to worry about it.

Spiceinvader1234

#20

Not allowing you to leave the room by blocking the door

SliverKai

#21

Not teaching your kids basic life skills to keep them dependent

mazioo1233 Report

#24

“Manipulation Under The Guise Of Caring”: People Share 39 Hidden Yet Common Signs Of Mistreatment Toxic spirituality. I think a lot of mental health problems hide behind spirituality.

Like, maybe that person isn't your soul mate/twin flame, you just need to deal with some Internal issues buddy.

Ok_Thanks_3868 , RF._.studio Report

#22

“Manipulation Under The Guise Of Caring”: People Share 39 Hidden Yet Common Signs Of Mistreatment Harnessing therapy speak to absolve oneself of accountability

Comfortable-Ear-9186 , RDNE Stock project Report

#26

“Manipulation Under The Guise Of Caring”: People Share 39 Hidden Yet Common Signs Of Mistreatment Continuing certain behavior after the person you are affecting has (repeatedly) asked you to stop.

*But-I’m-Not-Touching-You*-ism is a short route to abusive behavior.

Mullet_Police , Ketut Subiyanto Report

#23

“Manipulation Under The Guise Of Caring”: People Share 39 Hidden Yet Common Signs Of Mistreatment Commanding both parties’ finances. Not just being a breadwinner, but also shaming the other party for making purchases and/ or demanding their paycheck.

SpacecadetSpe , Karolina Grabowska Report

mazioo1233
KnightOwl
KnightOwl
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Financial abuse is real and sadly very common. I used to work as an equal rights advocate for people with learning disabilities and one of our biggest challenges was financial abuse by partners, family members and even carers. They often claim they do it to protect the other person, but not allowing anyone access to their financies (or at least a say in how it's spent) is abusive and controlling. Most of the people I worked with just wanted to be able to buy simple things to make their lives more comfortable or enjoyable, often they just need some guidance to be able to learn budgeting and money management. Sadly families in particular would often resent the loss of control and accuse us of 'meddling' when most of the time they just wanted to steal the money and use it for themselves. It still makes me sad and angry to think of all the disabled adults trapped in the care of abusive and controlling families, who just accept it because they don't know any better.

#24

“Manipulation Under The Guise Of Caring”: People Share 39 Hidden Yet Common Signs Of Mistreatment Stonewalling a partner.

enjoycryptonow , Keira Burton Report

#29

“Manipulation Under The Guise Of Caring”: People Share 39 Hidden Yet Common Signs Of Mistreatment Educational Neglect at home.

Mahaloth , Andrea Piacquadio Report

#30

“Manipulation Under The Guise Of Caring”: People Share 39 Hidden Yet Common Signs Of Mistreatment When you ask them to not joke about X, and they say something like, “Well, I guess I won’t speak at all anymore.”

They’re making it so difficult to set a boundary that you’ll want to give up.

Ok_Thanks_3868

#25

“Manipulation Under The Guise Of Caring”: People Share 39 Hidden Yet Common Signs Of Mistreatment Silent treatment,
Doing/ paying something and waiting for something to return, make a person feel guilty about it,
Don’t make a promise you can’t keep

Logical-Option-182 , Diva Plavalaguna Report

#32

toxic positivity and love bombing

Comfortable-Ear-9186

#26

Financial abuse is abuse

ElleMNOPea Report

#34

Taking away someones personal belongings, or selling them without permission. My mom would go through my room and trash or sell everything while I was at school. She's sold or thrown away my deceased dad's stuff, toys, clothes, pets, etc... and act like I shouldn't be upset. My sister does this as well.

Mullet_Police

#27

Comparing one child to another,cousin or friends. Why can’t you be more like them. It’s so toxic.

Deep_Classroom3495 Report

SpacecadetSpe
KnightOwl
KnightOwl
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I watched my aunts do this, they each had 2 daughters around the same time and raised them to be very close but also weirdly competitive and toxic. The girls were constantly compared to each other, especially the eldest 2 girls who grew up as basically best friends but barely speak now because of their toxic mums. It never made any sense to anyone around them as their lives and lifestyles were so different; One of the families was very well off and had very privileged lives while the other's dad spent most of the kids' childhoods in and out of prison, leaving the mum to basically be a single parent struggling to survive on benefits.

#36

Making people feel guilty for something a person can’t control. My dad did this constantly.

Im_queenpotato Report

#28
Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am sad to admit that I have been guilty of this. My son has forgiven me, but I haven't

#37

My favorite type that I seem to gravitate toward.

Telling people their emotional response is invalid or they shouldn't feel a certain way.

By all the pantheons, I always find people that love pushing that into my brain, from parents to dating.

Your emotions are yours. You have them for a reason.

That doesn't give you the right to use them to hurt others, but you're allowed to feel.

I wish younger me understood that.

enjoycryptonow

#29

Altruistic Narcissism. People that do their best to be extremely helpful to everyone around them, but it's all a manipulative act. They don't actually care about you or what you go through, they just want everyone to see them in a good light.

JayEdwards902 Report

#39

“Manipulation Under The Guise Of Caring”: People Share 39 Hidden Yet Common Signs Of Mistreatment Breaking things while angry with their partner/kid (punching a hole in the wall for example)

They may not be hitting you, but they want to.

gorhxul , Pixabay Report

#30
Jay the not okay
Jay the not okay
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I know I am going to get downvoted, but at least they didn't hit you... even if they wanted to

villettegirl

