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Looksmaxxer Allegedly Sits Next To Man On The Subway To “Mog” Him, But It Doesn’t Go As Planned
Two men sitting on a subway bench, one muscular looksmaxxer with headphones around his neck holding a phone.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Looksmaxxer Allegedly Sits Next To Man On The Subway To “Mog” Him, But It Doesn’t Go As Planned

anwesha.n Anwesha Nag BoredPanda staff
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A video featuring French fitness and bodybuilding influencer Alexis Icarus recently went viral for all the wrong reasons.

Alexis, who claims to weigh 195 pounds and be 6 ft 5 in tall, is a popular figure in social media’s “looksmaxxing” community, with 133,000 followers on Instagram.

“Looksmaxxing” is an online self-improvement trend hyper-focused on maximizing physical attractiveness using DIY tactics and diet.

Highlights
  • A recently viral video showed “looksmaxxing” influencer Alexis Icarus allegedly trying to “mog” a fellow passenger on the subway.
  • Alexis got trolled online, with netizens slamming him for “cringe” content and violating the other person’s privacy.
  • Fellow “looksmaxxer” Baby Stickley also called Alexis out for “bullying” a “random stranger” for views.

The video, which started circulating on June 8, 2026, and has amassed more than 30 million views since then, showed Alexis sitting in the subway allegedly trying to “mog” a fellow passenger — another internet term meaning to outshine someone in appearance.

The video, which drew more criticism than support, is not currently visible on Alexis’s Instagram account.

“Looking a mess trying to gain validation online,” one netizen commented.

RELATED:

    “Looksmaxxer” Alexis Icarus allegedly filmed himself “mogging” a fellow passenger

    Looksmaxxer muscular man in white tank top posing indoors

    Image credits: alexis_icarus/Instagram

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    Alexis Icarus started posting “looksmaxxing” and bodybuilding content on Instagram in November 2024.

    Most of his posts and videos have been about his fitness journey, on how he went from 158 pounds to his current physique in 1.5 years, allegedly using unprocessed whole foods and no steroids.

    Looksmaxxer sitting on subway bench next to man, wearing black tank top

    Image credits: Nimbopill/X

    In the caption of one video, he revealed that the goal of his “looksmaxxing” efforts has “always been to look like an anime character” and compared himself with Dio Brando from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: “If they plan on doing it in real life, I’m there for the casting.”

    In late May 2026, Alexis shared a few posts of himself riding the Subway in France.

    In the video that later went viral, he wore a black vest, gray pants, and white shoes, with a backpack and earphones.

    Looksmaxxer checking surroundings on subway while sitting beside man

    Image credits: Nimbopill/X

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    He was sitting very close to another man, wearing jeans, a brick-red t-shirt, and white shoes, who was busy looking at his phone. Alexis was seen grooving to the background music in the clip and occasionally fixing his hair.

    At one point, the other man briefly looked up at the camera, noticing he was being recorded.

    Netizens blasted Alexis Icarus for “harassing” the other man

    Tweet discussing strongest men and internet perceptions of looksmaxxing

    Image credits: MenBlindSpot

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    Tweet criticizing narcissistic behavior related to looksmaxxing comparisons

    Image credits: HexZatara

    While some of his followers initially left positive comments under the video, Alexis was soon called out as the post gained more traction for sharing “embarrassing” content for “self-validation” and also for breaching the other passenger’s privacy.

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    “How insecure do you have to be to need to constantly compare your looks with random people?” one person wrote. Another said, “Looksmaxxers have an inflated sense of ego.”

    Looksmaxxer posing in black tank top inside a car showing toned muscles

    Image credits: alexis_icarus/Instagram

    “This just screams insecure bully, who just wants anyone to tell them they’re hot because their looks are the only thing that they kinda have going for them,” said a third.

    “He’s invading someone’s privacy; he probably hasn’t asked him before uploading this video,” speculated a fourth commenter.

    “I would be so mad if a stranger started bouncing beside me when there are other places to sit down,” wrote one more.

    Muscular looksmaxxer flexing arm outdoors with mountain background

    Image credits: alexis_icarus/Instagram

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    “Why is he sitting almost on the other guy’s lap when there’s so much space on the other side?” joked another.

    Some thought that the video was fake, made using generative AI.

    Fellow “looksmaxxer” called Alexis Icarus out over “elitist bullying”

    Tweet criticizing looksmaxxer content as brainless and cringe

    Image credits: MontgomeryGre19

    Tweet discussing self-esteem and confidence related to looksmaxxer behavior

    Image credits: Rupii43789650

    Alexis Icarus was slammed not only by netizens but also by fellow “looksmaxxers” online.

    Adam Stickley, better known as Baby Stickley and with 1 million Instagram followers, called out Alexis in a video.

    Looksmaxxer standing in gym next to another man in athletic wear

    Image credits: alexis_icarus/TikTok

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    “I don’t usually come on here and talk badly about anyone,” Stickley started. “But standing for your morals also means standing against bullsh*t like this.”

    “6 ft 5 (in) good-looking guy on a train, free seat right next to him, but instead, he squeezes up against an older, smaller man, manspreads all over him, encroaching on his personal space, and dances around, mocking him, for views.”

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    Muscular man wearing black tank top posing for mirror selfie with looksmaxxer style

    Image credits: alexis_icarus/Instagram

    “You can see [the other passenger] knows he’s being recorded and he obviously feels very uncomfortable,” Stickley added. “This is disgusting.”

    “The black pill notion is the idea that your looks determine your quality of life, and if you look bad, it’s over for you, and if you look great, your life’s going to be great,” he continued.

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    “So, if the black pill is so true, why does a 6-ft 5 (in) ‘chad’ need to bully a random stranger on a train just to feel good about himself?”

    “Since when is self-improvement genetic elitist bullying disguised as humor or ‘mogging’… There is nothing admirable about [the video]. It’s not cool, it’s not aspirational,” Stickley concluded.

    “Middle school bully behavior.” Citizens condemned Alexis Icarus for allegedly trying to “mog” fellow passenger on a subway

    Social media post criticizing looksmaxxer behavior on subway

    Image credits: nicksearcy_

    Tweet mocking looksmaxxer subway comparison as corny

    Image credits: AlexRenner9

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    Tweet discussing mental health impact of looksmaxxer subway comparison

    Image credits: HeyItsMegha

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    Tweet analyzing seating position effect on looksmaxxer subway comparison

    Image credits: 7t2py

    Tweet questioning if man should move left or sit on lap on subway looksmaxxer

    Image credits: oneyoungggg

    Tweet about looksmaxxers bringing back bullying as victims

    Image credits: whotfrabbit

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    Tweet calling a man soulless in looksmaxxer subway incident

    Image credits: theralkia

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    Tweet questioning why man is squishing instead of sitting against barrier looksmaxxer

    Image credits: whatever239866

    Tweet condemning looksmaxxer middle school bully behavior as repulsive

    Image credits: Ameinsurgee

    Twitter comment on looksmaxxer posting TikToks harassing people

    Image credits: Nemesis2all

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    Twitter user calls looksmaxxer's acts performative and unlistened to

    Image credits: Fipanmu

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    Tweet criticizing looksmaxxer for not moving over on subway

    Image credits: Ohamandaplease_

    Twitter response about guy minding his business and mogging looksmaxxer

    Image credits: econobserv71349

    Tweet comments on looksmaxxer's need for validation

    Image credits: saku_trades

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    Twitter user calls out looksmaxxer for bothering a random man on the train

    Image credits: Sarp29101923

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    Comment about man on subway ignoring looksmaxxer peacocking behavior

    Image credits: D_a_v_e_0_7

    Tweet saying looksmaxxer deserves to get knocked out on subway

    Image credits: Fai5alAld0sar1

    Reply criticizing looksmaxxer for showing misery to the world

    Image credits: mean_ddy

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    User expresses fatigue with looksmaxxer subway interactions

    Image credits: Nyxvostok

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    Tweet discussing looksmaxxer sitting next to man on subway and dancing instead of sitting

    Image credits: elliotlfg

    Tweet commenting on looksmaxxer failing to get reaction from man on subway

    Image credits: SoulesSwordsman

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    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    fropen avatar
    Frank Ropen
    Frank Ropen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can you get more insecure than being a looksmaxxer?

    8
    8points
    reply
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Aw; I think it’s cute! Guy doesn’t have the nerve to ask Reading Fellow out, so he gets close to him in hopes the guy will pick up on it and return his interest! And while I’ve never seen a man manspreading on another man, i think he ought not do it to even if he’s showing interest because it’s rude regardless of the gender of the intended victim. I wish Tall Guy all the luck in his pursuit of the Reading Men!

    0
    0points
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    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Do that to me and I'll put my head on your shoulder and take a nap. I'm old and I don't GAF.

    8
    8points
    reply
    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I (female) spread right back last week... dude began twitching first and changed the wagon after 2 minutes. I will keep doing it 😄

    4
    4points
    reply
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    amylee_2 avatar
    amy lee
    amy lee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Comparison is the theft of joy. I know out of the 2 who just got mugged.

    3
    3points
    reply
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    *Thief. Doing it your way, it looks like you’re defining “comparison.”

    0
    0points
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    POST
    fropen avatar
    Frank Ropen
    Frank Ropen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can you get more insecure than being a looksmaxxer?

    8
    8points
    reply
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Aw; I think it’s cute! Guy doesn’t have the nerve to ask Reading Fellow out, so he gets close to him in hopes the guy will pick up on it and return his interest! And while I’ve never seen a man manspreading on another man, i think he ought not do it to even if he’s showing interest because it’s rude regardless of the gender of the intended victim. I wish Tall Guy all the luck in his pursuit of the Reading Men!

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Do that to me and I'll put my head on your shoulder and take a nap. I'm old and I don't GAF.

    8
    8points
    reply
    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I (female) spread right back last week... dude began twitching first and changed the wagon after 2 minutes. I will keep doing it 😄

    4
    4points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
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    amylee_2 avatar
    amy lee
    amy lee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Comparison is the theft of joy. I know out of the 2 who just got mugged.

    3
    3points
    reply
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    *Thief. Doing it your way, it looks like you’re defining “comparison.”

    0
    0points
    reply
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