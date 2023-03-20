A remarkable AI model has given what it believes is the definitive standard of beauty for men and women in various countries around the world. Research from health and beauty firm NordChem used an AI tool called MidJourney to render beautiful faces, giving an insight into how data pulled from across the web comes together to create beauty standards.

The AI took user-generated image ALT as well as hashtags from a number of sources such as Instagram, Facebook, and media outlets to draw images that match the description it has been given. Asked then to draw the most beautiful people from different countries, the program offered up images for men and women from 14 different countries around the world. On the list were the UK, Spain, the USA, Australia, China, Colombia, Egypt, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Philippines, South Africa and Syria.

It also offered a composite for the whole world, where it pulled together data to create what could potentially be the most beautiful two human faces in the world. In a statement, Samantha Haines, Marketing Manager at NordChem Health & Beauty, said: "The goal of this project was to better understand the standards of beauty and how such views vary around the world. While to us, beauty means so much more than how someone looks, the style of their hair, or even the size of their muscles, this AI is an incredible tool that gives us an insight into commonly held perceptions of beauty and perfection in a variety of countries around the world. We hope people are interested to see the images."

More info: nordchem.co.uk