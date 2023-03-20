A remarkable AI model has given what it believes is the definitive standard of beauty for men and women in various countries around the world. Research from health and beauty firm NordChem used an AI tool called MidJourney to render beautiful faces, giving an insight into how data pulled from across the web comes together to create beauty standards.

The AI took user-generated image ALT as well as hashtags from a number of sources such as Instagram, Facebook, and media outlets to draw images that match the description it has been given. Asked then to draw the most beautiful people from different countries, the program offered up images for men and women from 14 different countries around the world. On the list were the UK, Spain, the USA, Australia, China, Colombia, Egypt, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Philippines, South Africa and Syria.

It also offered a composite for the whole world, where it pulled together data to create what could potentially be the most beautiful two human faces in the world. In a statement, Samantha Haines, Marketing Manager at NordChem Health & Beauty, said: "The goal of this project was to better understand the standards of beauty and how such views vary around the world. While to us, beauty means so much more than how someone looks, the style of their hair, or even the size of their muscles, this AI is an incredible tool that gives us an insight into commonly held perceptions of beauty and perfection in a variety of countries around the world. We hope people are interested to see the images."

More info: nordchem.co.uk

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

South Africa

South Africa

NordChem Report

8points
POST
#2

Colombia

Colombia

NordChem Report

7points
POST
Percabeth Forever (she/her)
Percabeth Forever (she/her)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think that the girl is super pretty, I love the bags under her eyes because it makes her seem real.

0
0points
reply
#3

Syria

Syria

NordChem Report

7points
POST
#4

United States

United States

NordChem Report

7points
POST
Stephen Musial
Stephen Musial
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like how all the English speaking countries rely on hair coloring to be considered attractive.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#5

Australia

Australia

NordChem Report

6points
POST
#6

Egypt

Egypt

NordChem Report

6points
POST
#7

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

NordChem Report

6points
POST
LoneTomato
LoneTomato
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This one seems crazy accurate

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#8

Philippines

Philippines

NordChem Report

6points
POST
#9

Spain

Spain

NordChem Report

5points
POST
Percabeth Forever (she/her)
Percabeth Forever (she/her)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can't all of these people are so pretty(I really like the girls tho)

0
0points
reply
#10

World

World

NordChem Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#11

Mexico

Mexico

NordChem Report

4points
POST
#12

Italy

Italy

NordChem Report

3points
POST
#13

China

China

NordChem Report

2points
POST
#14

India

India

NordChem Report

2points
POST
#15

Japan

Japan

NordChem Report

1point
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!