Logoed Project: Bringing Back All Colors And Brands Through Volkswagen Buses (10 Pics)
About 10 years ago, almost by chance, I found an old Volkswagen commercial catalog from the 60s that showed their buses adorned with bright colors and brands logos of that period. Fascinated by the discovery, finding more information was difficult, especially to know the stories behind of the brands that dressed the vans in those colors.
That was the beginning of Logoed, a project that after all these years sees the light rescuing through vivid 3D renders part of those precious Volkswagens T1 that existed and were, in some way, forgotten; versatile workhorses and authentic mobile advertisements that dyed with color past times. I hope you enjoy this first selection!
More info: Instagram
These are just delicious! All so Wes Andersen.
I have a 2003 VW Eurovan - not quite a VW bus, but still a fun VW van :) Mine is named Fullbeast, is covered in stickers, and has a Christmas wreath permanently zip-tied to the front grille <3 I love my VW!
