About 10 years ago, almost by chance, I found an old Volkswagen commercial catalog from the 60s that showed their buses adorned with bright colors and brands logos of that period. Fascinated by the discovery, finding more information was difficult, especially to know the stories behind of the brands that dressed the vans in those colors.

That was the beginning of Logoed, a project that after all these years sees the light rescuing through vivid 3D renders part of those precious Volkswagens T1 that existed and were, in some way, forgotten; versatile workhorses and authentic mobile advertisements that dyed with color past times. I hope you enjoy this first selection!

More info: Instagram