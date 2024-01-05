ADVERTISEMENT

I think most of us, when we travel abroad, have noticed some cool or just different things that we have never seen before. Rather, it may be something super extraordinary, unique, or something useless. However, we also are so used to some specific things that we have in our home countries that every time we travel abroad and can’t find them, well, it makes things more complicated.

If you are confused about what it’s all about, recently, one Reddit user posed a question online asking folks to share one product from their home country that they are surprised is not worldwide yet. The products vary from dish drying cabinets to specific food, so scroll through them, upvote your favorites and share things from your home country that should be worldwide!

More info: Reddit

#1

People Are Sharing 42 Things From Their Country That They Think Should Be Worldwide Toilets with pedals instead of levers so you don’t have to touch anything with your hands

youburyitidigitup , u/supercalliefragislit Report

#2

People Are Sharing 42 Things From Their Country That They Think Should Be Worldwide Bidet. I cannot believe they are not more popular in the US! They can be very inexpensive, and it was a quality of life type change.

wrighterjw10 , Patrick van IJzendoorn Report

Bored Panda got in touch with the author of this thread and he kindly agreed to share the inspiration behind the creation of it, a product from his country that, in his opinion, deserves more global recognition, and things suggested from the community that could thrive in his home country.

OP starts by explaining that he was an entrepreneur and currently studies at one of the best business schools in the world, thus he was brainstorming ideas while exploring things that he would love to validate for potential businesses. 
#3

People Are Sharing 42 Things From Their Country That They Think Should Be Worldwide In New Zealand we have a thing called ACC ( accident compensation corporation) which is a public body that pays for hospital care, physiotherapy etc if you get injured. It is also written into our law that you can't sue someone if you get injured.

The effect of this is that:
1) people get quicker and better quality care, and the focus is on recovery
2) you don't have to sue someone for minor accidents that lead to disproportionate injuries (eg tripping on a public footpath and breaking your leg)
3) people don't get injured then try to profit from it by suing for stupid amounts of money
4) we don't have predatory lawyers trying to make money out of injuries, and none of those 'were you injured and it wasn't your fault' adverts everywhere etc.

I don't know all of the figures but my gut feeling is that this is a more efficient and better quality system than what many other countries have.

Guppy1985 , wiki commoms Report

#4

People Are Sharing 42 Things From Their Country That They Think Should Be Worldwide Kinda not a product but - **bottle recycling machine/reverse vending machine** (?lol) Basically when you buy a drink in a bottle/can, you pay a little “pawn fee” (like 20 cents) and when you later go put the empty bottle/can in the machine you get the fee back. We usually collect the bottles until there is like 6 bags and then go cash out like 16€ at once. Its pretty neat. It encourages recycling!:)

EDIT: This is how they look like! I'm glad to read from comments it's a thing in so many more countries! More info: Cans and bottles have different fees. You insert the bottles/cans one by one, bottom first, the machine has to read a certain symbol on the packaging otherwise it wont go in. There is usually a worker on the other side making sure it doesnt overfill. They are fairly clean and there is usually a sink in the room. In the last few years, there have been newer machines where you can just dump your entire bag into the machine and it does the whole sorting on its own. And to those who were interested, I am from Estonia :)

rarelulu , postiimage Report

#5

People Are Sharing 42 Things From Their Country That They Think Should Be Worldwide For the US, biscuits and gravy. Every single person I have introduced to it, fell in love. For whatever reason, I found British people go absolutely bonkers for it. One co-worker in London Skyped with my wife so she could walk him through the gravy.

Edit: yes, Americans mean something very different by “biscuits” and “gravy”. Also, no they are not scones. Buttermilk biscuits are much softer and richer. I’ve found no exact counterpart in Europe. Sort of between a scone and a croissant.

My_browsing , u/elundeen Report

stuartdeborah15 avatar
Dainty72
Dainty72
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can anyone tell me what's in the gravy please? It looks similar to Diane sauce which I love. I can probably get it off Google though.

He also adds that community engagement definitely exceeded expectations.

“I come from India but live in the US. I was surprised not to see more mentions of fabric and spices. The bidet was something I expected and was there no doubt,” OP emphasized.
#6

People Are Sharing 42 Things From Their Country That They Think Should Be Worldwide The NHS.

Walk into a hospital, get fixed and leave without worrying about paying, I've nothing more to say.

Dodel1976 , Leimenide Report

danieldee2337 avatar
JoeyD
JoeyD
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“The current waiting time for “non urgent” care is 14 1/2 weeks”. lol

#7

People Are Sharing 42 Things From Their Country That They Think Should Be Worldwide Italy. Tapparelle.

They're essentially roll up plastic blinds for the windows, but instead of simply being curtains they're actually inserted in a crease in the wall, so that no light can pass through when they're down. You can actually easily recognize an Italian home interior if you see a window with a flat vertical rope on one side an a big boxy *thing* at the top.

How well do they work? When all tapparelle are down, the house is *dark*. Complete, utter darkness. The sun could be shining right against the window, and you wouldn't know. When you wake up, it's like waking up in a void of nothingness. No sign of life, **nothing** outside your walls. It makes for quality sleeping, that's for sure.

Other perks include: privacy for when you undress and safety against strong winds.

EDIT: Tapparella fixing tutorial with example (at one point the tapparella is completely down and you can see how no light passes through from outside)

TinTamarro , gualtiero Report

#8

People Are Sharing 42 Things From Their Country That They Think Should Be Worldwide As an American who lived in France for a year in college, I am really surprised that late night European style kebab joints aren't really a thing that has taken off yet here.

ceejay955 , u/Deslexia Report

donnieb826 avatar
Donald
Donald
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just getting a foothold here, I believe there are a couple of Donner Kebabs in NY City. Idk about outside of my region.

Speaking about things shared by community members that could do well in his country, OP noted that he was looking from a US lens. He noticed that a lot of food and beverage concepts will be interesting to test in this market. “They definitely can thrive if segmented, targeted and positioned well,” he shared.

And what do you think? What products from your home country would you choose to be on this list?
#9

People Are Sharing 42 Things From Their Country That They Think Should Be Worldwide Bakfietsen (bikes with a kind of wheelbarrow front for carrying kids or groceries). I’ve seen a few bakfietsen in the states lately which is cool. But without dedicated bike lanes I would guess carrying kids in them would be a terrible idea.

plumpynutbar , u/youreannie Report

austinl avatar
Austin L
Austin L
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is awesome but would be totally impractical the way many US cities are designed. Our "regular" bikes have a tough time existing in a car's infrastructure.

#10

People Are Sharing 42 Things From Their Country That They Think Should Be Worldwide Cadbury Flake and Aero chocolate bars (preferably in mint). There are some Cadbury products in the US but they're made with inferior chocolate and the Flake has never been a thing. Aero is made by Nestle (which has plenty of presence in the US) and for a few years they were distributed by Hershey (a US company)

triit , slgckgc Report

stuartdeborah15 avatar
Dainty72
Dainty72
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Apparently American chocolate is awful and quite sickly. My daughter can't eat it and many Americans have said the same.

#11

People Are Sharing 42 Things From Their Country That They Think Should Be Worldwide Still amazed that my US friends don't regularly use electric tea kettles. My friend was tickled pink that I sent her one for Christmas.

Nurannoniel , Lisa Fotios Report

#12

From India: cardamom. I know the spice is not exclusive to India, but I'm surprised it's not used in more applications. I've had cardamom infused cocktails in the past (mojitos, margs, etc.) and they are absolutely incredible. I'm surprised it hasn't taken off in the world of mixology at the very least.

vchengap Report

jihana avatar
Jihana
Jihana
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One of my favourite spices! I also often wonder why it's not used more in the West.

#13

People Are Sharing 42 Things From Their Country That They Think Should Be Worldwide Chicken salt and Dim Sims

Skiicatt19 , wiki commons Report

#14

People Are Sharing 42 Things From Their Country That They Think Should Be Worldwide Lemon lime and bitters. Tall glass, add ice, drizzle Angostura bitters around the inside of the glass, add a shot of lime cordial then fill with Sprite/7up. Fantastic non-alcoholic drink (ok there’s a tiny bit of alcohol there)

Crumblebeast , Min An Report

#15

People Are Sharing 42 Things From Their Country That They Think Should Be Worldwide Finland - dish drying cabinet.

noetkoett , Wikimedia Commons Report

danieldee2337 avatar
JoeyD
JoeyD
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Then the water just drips all over the counter? And your appliances?? No thanks (just going by this pic)

#16

People Are Sharing 42 Things From Their Country That They Think Should Be Worldwide Tablet from Scotland. It's like fudge but more. So much more.

major_grooves , u/whipped-desserts Report

#17

People Are Sharing 42 Things From Their Country That They Think Should Be Worldwide Cream Cheese. I visited a very nice newer all inclusive in Central America. They had bagels but no cream cheese. I inquired if they had some and everyone in the kitchen had never heard of it. As I ate breakfast a manager found me at my table and started asking questions about it. I told him it wasn’t a big deal but he had to know so that they could have it for future guests. I wish I was there to see them taste it.

GodToldMeToPostThis , Brian Boucheron Report

donnieb826 avatar
Donald
Donald
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you can get Philadelphia cream cheese in China I'm sure you can get it in Central America.

#18

People Are Sharing 42 Things From Their Country That They Think Should Be Worldwide Just got back from England. America needs halloumi fries!!

altimage , u/kayla_mincerepublic Report

jihana avatar
Jihana
Jihana
Community Member
46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh yes, the very British product that is halloumi... Btw I love halloumi, especially when it squeaks when you chew it.

#19

People Are Sharing 42 Things From Their Country That They Think Should Be Worldwide Not my home country, but heated vending machines from Japan

babyfuzzina , DancingBacons Report

#20

People Are Sharing 42 Things From Their Country That They Think Should Be Worldwide So if you order a whisky in Scotland, if the place is anywhere decent they will give you a wee jug of water so you can add a drop or two to open it up as required. I’ve not had that once anywhere else, and I’ve leaned from experience to explicitly say “no ice” in the US. So, that wee water jug.

renebelloche , angelsshareglass Report

#21

Meat pies such as Steak and cheese, bacon and egg, classic mince, lamb & mint, potato top. all in lovely pastry served in a white paper bag, gotta love NZ

Longjumping-Ad-226 Report

#22

I wish towel radiators and bidets would catch on more in America

Middle_Height Report

#23

[Cheezies](https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cheezies) from Canada. The superior extruded cornmeal cheese puff snack.

_endymion Report

#24

Irn-Bru (Scotland’s number 1 fizzy drink)

larrybird977 Report

#25

Stroopwafels

jujubeanieman Report

shylabouche_1 avatar
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The last year I was in prison, stroopwaffles were available on commissary. I quite liked them, particularly with coffee.

Vote comment up
#26

Sourdough rye bread. Freshly baked with butter... So good! Great taste, great nution and good for the digestion.

lavipeDK Report

#27

People Are Sharing 42 Things From Their Country That They Think Should Be Worldwide Root beer and peanut butter

PNWSwag , Jorge Franganillo Report

#28

People Are Sharing 42 Things From Their Country That They Think Should Be Worldwide Tartiflette, and Raclette nights.

No_Finish_2144 , Johan Simon Seland Report

#29

People Are Sharing 42 Things From Their Country That They Think Should Be Worldwide Pålægschokolade (Denmark) - thin sheets of dark or milk chocolate to eat on your breakfast bun over a thick layer of butter.

Turbulent-Bar-6103 , u/Stidsholt_Funday Report

#30

People Are Sharing 42 Things From Their Country That They Think Should Be Worldwide Poutine

Billbapaparazzi , Allison Report

#31

People Are Sharing 42 Things From Their Country That They Think Should Be Worldwide Garbage disposals. I’ve seen so many posts recently of Europeans shocked these things exist. They’re great. Get on board everyone.

CallMeTDD , u/iranoutofusernamespa Report

jihana avatar
Jihana
Jihana
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They may be handy but they are bad for the environment. All that stuff you send down there gets in the sewage water and the has ro be filtered out afterwards. Also it's a food source for rodents.

#32

People Are Sharing 42 Things From Their Country That They Think Should Be Worldwide Maggi!

Mountain_Summer_Tree , conceptphoto.info Report

#33

People Are Sharing 42 Things From Their Country That They Think Should Be Worldwide Whittakers chocolate from NZ. Puts Cadbury to shame.

Also lolly cake, therefore by extension malt biscuits.

esmebium , Whittaker’s Report

#34

People Are Sharing 42 Things From Their Country That They Think Should Be Worldwide The pasty.

As a concept it's food designed to be eaten on the go that's contained and resists dropping the contents all over the floor as you eat it. It's crust can be used to hold the food if you have dirty hands or the contents are hot and the crust can be discarded afterwards guilt free because it's biodegradable.

Diocletion-Jones , wiki commons Report

gilbertkim757 avatar
Kim Gilbert
Kim Gilbert
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Hoggan", the Cornish word for pasty, is the origin of the rhyme "Oggie Oggie Oggie" which was shouted down the mine shaft when the pasties were cooked. Some were made with a savoury filling at one end and a sweet one at the other.

#35

People Are Sharing 42 Things From Their Country That They Think Should Be Worldwide Guaraná Antartica, from Brazil. Very unique softdrink.

connigton , Gustavo Facci Report

#36

People Are Sharing 42 Things From Their Country That They Think Should Be Worldwide Old Bay and malt vinegar on French fries, seafood, almost anything. Why only Maryland and Virginia? It’s freaking delicious.

Loveontherockswithno , OLD BAY® Seasoning Report

#37

People Are Sharing 42 Things From Their Country That They Think Should Be Worldwide Ketchup Chips!

LittleNigiri , fw_gadget Report

#38

"Hagelslag", chocolate sprinkles that, contrary to the American sprinkles which are just brown sugar, contain a minimum amount of actual chocolate.

Mortlach78 Report

#39

Biltong!

SilvDeVill Report

jihana avatar
Jihana
Jihana
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd love to try it, but I can't find it anywhere. Only the American style beef jerky.

#40

Brunnost- "brown cheese", but it's not a cheese, but rather a dairy product by heating the water cheese is made in and the lactose polymerizes. Then they add cream and it turns into a smooth, brown cheese sort of that is sweet and has a butter-caramel flavor. It's amazing with a salty ham. One thing I wish I could do is try Brunnost with Icelandic Roggenbrod.

RidetheSchlange Report

jihana avatar
Jihana
Jihana
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Norwegian, right? A colleague of mine once brought that caramel cheese, strawberry jam and a waffle iron to work, so we could all try it with freshly made waffles. It sounds so strange, caramel cheese ans strawberry jam, but it's really delicious!

Vote comment up
#41

I travel often, so I'll hit a few:

US (mine): No-bake cookies. I get that they're not mass produced, but they're delicious.

Turkey: Sahlep. A smooth, sweet, creamy drink.

Georgia: Khachapuri. This is popular in many places, but not North America. It's an amazing rendition on pizza. America needs this!

Peru: Cherimoya. God's greatest fruit.

Russia: Сырники + good cottage cheese. Delicious and cool of protein. I love this for breakfast.

EndlessExploration Report

#42

Greggs - for those Redditors outside of the UK, it is a British bakery chain. They're known for making sausage rolls that are cheap (£1.20 a sausage roll), but cheerful and delicious.

They also make other stuff like steak bakes, sandwiches, and also doughnuts too. All in all, they are a favourite in the UK and can be found in pretty much every town and city in the country.

thunderfart_99 Report

