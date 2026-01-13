ADVERTISEMENT

Chris Yang is the creator of Loffy Llama, a gentle comic series centered on kindness, encouragement, and emotional support. A long-time contributor to Bored Panda, Chris began the series as a personal way to stay motivated while working toward his own goals, using simple scenes and soft humor to reflect everyday emotional struggles in an approachable way.

At the heart of the comics is the friendship between an optimistic llama and a more sensitive hedgehog. Rather than offering big solutions, the characters focus on listening, staying present, and moving forward together, even when things feel uncertain. Through their interactions, Chris highlights themes of empathy, self-acceptance, and quiet resilience, aiming to bring more positive and comforting moments to social media spaces that often feel overwhelming.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | ko-fi.com | opensea.io

#1

Comic panels showing a llama giving flowers and a note to a hedgehog, highlighting a heartfelt friendship comic by Chris Yang.

lloffyllama Report

    #2

    Cartoon of a llama and hedgehog friendship taking a photo together with a camera on a tripod, showing warmth and joy.

    lloffyllama Report

    #3

    Blue llama and smiling hedgehog sitting together on a swing illustrating wholesome comics about friendship.

    lloffyllama Report

    #4

    Llama and hedgehog watering a happy apple tree together in a wholesome friendship comic by Chris Yang.

    lloffyllama Report

    #5

    Comic panels showing a llama and a hedgehog holding a heart, reflecting friendship in wholesome comics by Chris Yang.

    lloffyllama Report

    #6

    Hedgehog feeling worthless in rain, cheered up by llama in a bee costume offering a leaf for shelter in wholesome comic.

    lloffyllama Report

    #7

    Comic panels showing a llama and a hedgehog sharing stars, depicting their friendship in a wholesome comic by Chris Yang.

    lloffyllama Report

    #8

    Wholesome comic featuring a llama and hedgehog’s friendship with uplifting messages and simple illustrations.

    lloffyllama Report

    #9

    Wholesome comic of a llama and hedgehog showing friendship with a small gift exchange in a cute cartoon style.

    lloffyllama Report

    #10

    Cartoon of a llama and a hedgehog watching a shooting star, depicting their wholesome friendship in a night sky scene.

    lloffyllama Report

    #11

    A cute comic featuring a llama and a hedgehog showing their wholesome friendship and uplifting moments.

    lloffyllama Report

    #12

    A wholesome comic panel showing a llama and a hedgehog friendship with a glowing light in the dark path.

    lloffyllama Report

    #13

    Cartoon llama hanging from ceiling fan offering rose to happy hedgehog, showcasing friendship in wholesome comics.

    lloffyllama Report

    #14

    Hedgehog and llama characters celebrating with a decorated strawberry in a wholesome friendship comic by Chris Yang.

    lloffyllama Report

    #15

    Cute comic panels showing a llama and a hedgehog illustrating their sweet friendship in a playful and heartwarming style.

    lloffyllama Report

    #16

    Llama and hedgehog playing with a ball, showing friendship and care in a cute comic by Chris Yang.

    lloffyllama Report

    #17

    Cute wholesome comic featuring a llama and a hedgehog showing friendship with hugs and kindness.

    lloffyllama Report

    #18

    Llama and hedgehog share a heartfelt moment on a bench, highlighting their strong friendship in wholesome comics.

    lloffyllama Report

    #19

    Wholesome comic panels showing a blue llama and a hedgehog enjoying Christmas with friends and holiday treats.

    lloffyllama Report

    #20

    A llama wearing a wizard hat and a smiling hedgehog illustrating friendship in wholesome comics.

    lloffyllama Report

    #21

    Hedgehog reacts to virus news, receives masks from llama delivering friendship support in wholesome comic panels.

    lloffyllama Report

