Chris Yang is the creator of Loffy Llama, a gentle comic series centered on kindness, encouragement, and emotional support. A long-time contributor to Bored Panda, Chris began the series as a personal way to stay motivated while working toward his own goals, using simple scenes and soft humor to reflect everyday emotional struggles in an approachable way.

At the heart of the comics is the friendship between an optimistic llama and a more sensitive hedgehog. Rather than offering big solutions, the characters focus on listening, staying present, and moving forward together, even when things feel uncertain. Through their interactions, Chris highlights themes of empathy, self-acceptance, and quiet resilience, aiming to bring more positive and comforting moments to social media spaces that often feel overwhelming.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | ko-fi.com | opensea.io