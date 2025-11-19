ADVERTISEMENT

I started drawing a little blue llama named Loffy a few years ago, during a period when I was struggling with my health and felt incredibly low. I needed something gentle, something comforting, something that reminded me to breathe. So I drew Loffy, and somehow he became that soft voice I wished I had.

Over time, Loffy turned into a gentle friend — the kind who reminds you to slow down, breathe, and look for the tiny good things that still exist. He’s not an adventurer, not a superhero. He’s just a soft, happy llama who sees the bright side, even when things get messy.

I’ve shared his comics online for years, hoping they might help someone else the way they helped me. It’s been two years since my last post here on Bored Panda, but I’m back — still drawing, still learning, still trying to spread good vibes through this little llama.

If you need a smile today, I hope Loffy gives you one.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | loffyllama.com | ko-fi.com

#1

Progress

    #2

    Life’s Quiet Gifts

    #3

    Pizza

    #4

    Perspective

    #5

    Happiness Reminder

    #6

    Little Help

    #7

    Sunset

    #8

    Best Friends Never Let You Down

    #9

    A Warm Reminder

    #10

    Recharging

    #11

    Make A Wish

    #12

    Love Heals

    #13

    Love Is…

    #14

    Through The Years

    #15

    You Are More Than That

    #16

    It’s Ok

    #17

    Loffy Has A Message For You

    #18

    A Small Something That Means Everything

    #19

    Even Ghostie Needs A Friend

    #20

    I Feel You

    #21

    A Little More

    #22

    Operation Kindness: Completed

    #23

    Ice Cream

