Hi! My name is Olivera, but people call me Liv. I am from Belgrade, Serbia, and I'm studying Physical chemistry. Even though I do science most of the time, my love for funny drawings never stopped growing.

I find inspiration in everyday life situations, random thoughts, and anxiety that I'm good friends with.

Since I was a child I drew random things and funny comic strips. Last year I decided to free those ideas from my head in the form of webcomics that I shared on the internet. I draw using my phone and my finger, on the bus, in a park, in my bed, anywhere and anytime the inspiration strikes or some silly everyday problem happens.

Sharing these funny comics helped me realize that life is similar for all of us and that nobody is alone with their anxieties, depression, and other struggles. When we share, we grow, and I'm happy to share with you!

