I Illustrate Everyday Life Situations In These Quirky Comics (30 Pics)
Hi! My name is Olivera, but people call me Liv. I am from Belgrade, Serbia, and I'm studying Physical chemistry. Even though I do science most of the time, my love for funny drawings never stopped growing.
I find inspiration in everyday life situations, random thoughts, and anxiety that I'm good friends with.
Since I was a child I drew random things and funny comic strips. Last year I decided to free those ideas from my head in the form of webcomics that I shared on the internet. I draw using my phone and my finger, on the bus, in a park, in my bed, anywhere and anytime the inspiration strikes or some silly everyday problem happens.
Sharing these funny comics helped me realize that life is similar for all of us and that nobody is alone with their anxieties, depression, and other struggles. When we share, we grow, and I'm happy to share with you!
"when I crave sugar I only take one little piece of chocolate" - Said no one ever.
In my youth, my thighs were divorcing, now i'm glad that they've worked out their differences.
Almost always. Just a trim please...scalped...I LOVE it thaaanks.
This kind of art really reminds me of the Tomorrow Corporation video games for some reason. Great job on the comics!
Thsnk you!:)
I really, really like your style :D
Thanks! 😊
