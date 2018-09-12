Hi! My name is Olivera, but people call me Liv. I am from Belgrade, Serbia, and I'm studying Physical chemistry. Even though I do science most of the time, my love for funny drawings never stopped growing.

I find inspiration in everyday life situations, random thoughts, and anxiety that I'm good friends with.

Since I was a child I drew random things and funny comic strips. Last year I decided to free those ideas from my head in the form of webcomics that I shared on the internet. I draw using my phone and my finger, on the bus, in a park, in my bed, anywhere and anytime the inspiration strikes or some silly everyday problem happens.

Sharing these funny comics helped me realize that life is similar for all of us and that nobody is alone with their anxieties, depression, and other struggles. When we share, we grow, and I'm happy to share with you!

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

My Way Of Dieting

Report

50points
Liv
POST
Little letitia
Little letitia
Community Member
4 years ago

"when I crave sugar I only take one little piece of chocolate" - Said no one ever.

27
27points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

Batman To The Rescue

Report

50points
Liv
POST
BusLady
BusLady
Community Member
4 years ago

Thank you, Batman. Now, can you hang these curtains....

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#3

I Do.

Report

46points
Liv
POST
Rebecah Ozuna
Rebecah Ozuna
Community Member
4 years ago

Oh, the horror.

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#4

Lucky Pimple

Report

45points
Liv
POST
Night Owl
Night Owl
Community Member
4 years ago

Ouch, that sucks

13
13points
reply
View more comments
#5

Ice Cream Murder

Report

42points
Liv
POST
Night Owl
Night Owl
Community Member
4 years ago

Ugh, I hate when that happens

11
11points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

Mary Had A Little Lamb

Report

39points
Liv
POST
Emily Hogin
Emily Hogin
Community Member
4 years ago

Evil Lambie!

10
10points
reply
View more comments
#7

Heart Or Brain?

Report

36points
Liv
POST
Daria B
Daria B
Community Member
4 years ago

But what do your guts say?

8
8points
reply
View more comments
#8

Introverted Life

Report

36points
Liv
POST
Rebecah Ozuna
Rebecah Ozuna
Community Member
4 years ago

Yay!

9
9points
reply
View more comments
#9

And Some Days Just A Blob

Report

32points
Liv
POST
Rebecah Ozuna
Rebecah Ozuna
Community Member
4 years ago

Me on social media before my trolls murder me.

10
10points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

Report

31points
Liv
POST
#11

We Are All Beautiful!!!!!

Report

29points
Liv
POST
Rebecah Ozuna
Rebecah Ozuna
Community Member
4 years ago

In my youth, my thighs were divorcing, now i'm glad that they've worked out their differences.

14
14points
reply
View more comments
#12

Just My Usual Relaxing Day

Report

27points
Liv
POST
BusLady
BusLady
Community Member
4 years ago

You can't escape.

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#13

Ghosting Around

Report

26points
Liv
POST
Elena Adams
Elena Adams
Community Member
4 years ago

Did you guys catch the RIP bikini body in the back?

22
22points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

Flower Jelousy

Report

26points
Liv
POST
Night Owl
Night Owl
Community Member
4 years ago

You were saying?

13
13points
reply
View more comments
#15

Every Time

Report

25points
Liv
POST
Pollypocket81
Pollypocket81
Community Member
4 years ago

Almost always. Just a trim please...scalped...I LOVE it thaaanks.

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#16

Report

25points
Liv
POST
#17

Chasing After Love Only Chases Love Away From You. Love Yourself First

Report

23points
Liv
POST
Rebecah Ozuna
Rebecah Ozuna
Community Member
4 years ago

Usually, it's our guys who does that.

1
1point
reply
#18

Report

23points
Liv
POST
#19

Cookie Timeee

Report

21points
Liv
POST
thepotatogirl
thepotatogirl
Community Member
4 years ago

O.O umm

8
8points
reply
View more comments
#20

Report

21points
Liv
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

What Is Love?

Report

20points
Liv
POST
GlassOfWater
GlassOfWater
Community Member
4 years ago

What a snake

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#22

A Spider That Lived

Report

20points
Liv
POST
Lina S.
Lina S.
Community Member
4 years ago

I don't get it...

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#23

Report

19points
Liv
POST
#24

Report

19points
Liv
POST
#25

Report

18points
Liv
POST
#26

Vacation Wifi Hunt

Report

17points
Liv
POST
Hikikomori
Hikikomori
Community Member
4 years ago

Umm...shouldn't they be siblings?

4
4points
reply
#27

Report

16points
Liv
POST
#28

Report

16points
Liv
POST
#29

Report

14points
Liv
POST
#30

Cute But Psycho

Report

13points
Liv
POST
Allayna
Allayna
Community Member
4 years ago

I don't get it ._.

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!