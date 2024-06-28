Lisa Rinna’s Dramatic Hair Transformation “Freaks People Out” And Sparks Hilarious Comparisons

ADVERTISEMENT

Albert Einstein called, and he wants his hair back. Lisa Rinna stunned rocking a new electric hairdo, swapping her iconic brown color for a dramatic bleached blonde tone. Despite sparking mockeries, the Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills alum doubled down on her Fashion Week transformation.

“I like to freak people out. And this will freak people out,” Lisa told Entertainment Tonight (ET) of her dramatic locks metamorphosis.

The 60-year-old actress was photographed debuting an untamed blonde pixie cut outside the Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024/2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday (June 26) in the French capital.

Clips of Lisa with her chaotic hair while wearing a black suit and a white shirt, posing for the photographers in the streets of Paris, quickly spread on social media, prompting hilarious reactions.

Lisa Rinna rocked a new electric hairdo, swapping her iconic brown color for a dramatic bleached blonde tone

Image credits: lisarinna

Image credits: bjornaxen/lisarinna

“Albert Einstein if e didn’t equal mc²,” a person wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

An X user joked: “Harry Hamlin: you better not be me when I get home, Lisa Rinna: [. . .]” (For reference, Harry Hamlin is Lisa’s husband.)

“You either die as Lisa Rinna or live long enough to see yourself become Harry Hamlin,” a netizen joked.

Despite sparking mockeries, the Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills alum doubled down on her Fashion Week transformation

Image credits: Pierre Suu/Getty Images

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BJÖRN AXÉN (@bjornaxen)

A separate individual chimed in: “They should have cast Lisa Rinna as Einstein in Oppenheimer.”

Other people further noted a striking resemblance between the starlet and Rod Stewart, especially from his appearance at Oswald’s club in Mayfair, London, back in February.

Lisa’s new hair appeared to be a week-long process, as she first arrived at the Stéphane Rolland Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show on Tuesday (June 25) with a chin-length, deep brunette bob, ET reported on Thursday (June 27).

Lisa debuted an untamed blonde pixie at the Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024/2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week

Image credits: lisarinna

I thought this was Rod Stewart #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/xvvdG8Vck7 — Dorinda Deadly (@dorindadeadly) June 26, 2024

The following day, she reportedly looked almost unrecognizable, debuting a slicked-back, icy blonde hairstyle at the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show.

The Days of our Lives star reportedly donned a head-to-toe black bodysuit, which she layered underneath a floor-length, leopard-print coat. She further paired her stylish look with a black Balenciaga clutch with gold hardware.

Later the same day, the blonde bombshell swapped the slicked-back look for her new spiky hairdo at the Viktor & Rolf show.

Clips of Lisa with her chaotic hair while wearing a black suit and a white shirt prompted hilarious comparisons

Image credits: Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Image

Her disheveled locks were done by Swedish hairstylists Iman Blomsterson and Johan Hellstrom, as per Lisa’s social media.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram page on Thursday to share a joint Reel with the Swedish talents of the lengthy hair transformation process.

“I love change, I love freshness,” Lisa said in the clip. “You know what I really love to do? I like to freak people out. And this will freak people out.”

Image credits: Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images

Amid the poignant hairstyle change, Lisa has previously opened up about maintaining the same lifestyle since her teenage years.

She told Cosmopolitan in January: “I’ve been really fortunate to get to 60 and be healthy, knock on wood.

“I keep a very moderate lifestyle. I’ve worked out since I was 16 years old.”

Lisa debuted a slicked-back, icy blonde hairstyle at the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show

Lisa Rinna arrives at Robert Wun couture pic.twitter.com/7slw8ze4gi — Up Next (@upnextdesigner) June 27, 2024

Lisa added: “I live in moderation, even though it seems like I live very loudly and largely.

“I get my rest. I eat mostly healthy. I’m moderate. I don’t go crazy with anything.

“So there’s no silver bullet. There’s nothing that I’m super challenged with.

“I’ve been very lucky with my health. My body maintains itself pretty well at this age.

“People are like, ‘How the heck do you do that?’ Genetics.

“I have a good base of genetics and I got lucky with that.

“So it’s not that hard for me. And I still look good, so that’s fun, easy, nice. I enjoy it.

“I present it the way I want to. And when I can’t do that anymore, I won’t.”

Lisa’s new hairdo continued to ignite funny comparisons

