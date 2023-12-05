ADVERTISEMENT

From having one pug named Mochi to adopting two extra dogs - Huey and Duey - to welcoming a baby, Yellow, and now a second baby, we got to see a family of Gemma and Peli grow bigger and more complete with each new member.

Gemma Gene, also known as 157 of Gemma, is an illustrator from Barcelona who started making comics about her life with a "chubby and opinionated pug, Mochi." Fast forward to today, Gemma includes all her family members to create new and fun dynamics. Gemma's Instagram account currently is followed by over 352k, and if this is your first time seeing this talented artist's works, we are sure you will be tempted to follow her too.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com | 157ofgemma.com