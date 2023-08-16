 Woman Wonders If She’s A Jerk For Wanting To Move Out, Leaving Her Single-Mom Twin Sister Alone | Bored Panda
Woman Wonders If She’s A Jerk For Wanting To Move Out, Leaving Her Single-Mom Twin Sister Alone
Woman Wonders If She’s A Jerk For Wanting To Move Out, Leaving Her Single-Mom Twin Sister Alone

Starting college marks a new beginning; often somewhere far from home. And despite being scary sometimes, it can also be very exciting.

Redditor u/Abject_Panda_27 was looking forward to starting her college experience away from home. However, she was met with pressure from her family members, who weren’t happy about her leaving her single-mother twin sister. Their reactions made the OP wonder if she was a jerk for wanting to move out of state.

Starting college is a new chapter that often takes place somewhere far from home

Image credits: Juan Pablo Serrano Arenas (not the actual photo)

This young woman’s family wasn’t too excited about her leaving for college out of state

Image credits: Alicia (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Zhivko Minkov (not the actual photo)

Image credits:  Rodolfo Quirós (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Abject_Panda_27

Woman Wonders If She’s A Jerk For Wanting To Move Out, Leaving Her Single-Mom Twin Sister Alone

Alexandra
Alexandra
Community Member
Wow, and here I am, thinking family members want the best for each other.... Maybe there is something to be said for a chosen family after all, considering how toxic some families can be.

Monday
Monday
Community Member
On the bright side, if you were thinking family members want the best for each other then at least you have a good family?

