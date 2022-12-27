Husband Wants To Stay With His Widow Mom For Christmas, While Wife Wants To Go To Hawaii, Family Drama Ensues

Spouses deciding where to spend the holidays without hurting the feelings of their parents or in-laws (or each other) is one of the conflict threats that can turn winter holidays sour.

This is what happened to mom and Redditor Liarliker, who took it to the AITA community on Reddit to find out if she was wrong to leave her husband alone for Christmas.

“Every year my family spends our Christmas in Hawaii. We’ve done it every year since I can remember and it’s a fun family tradition for me,” the author explained in a post that amassed 18.8k upvotes.

Last year, however, her husband’s father passed away and “it hit him and his mom hard. For obvious reasons, we didn’t go to Hawaii.”

This year, after spending Thanksgiving with the husband’s mom, the family was once again getting their bags packed for Hawaii. But when it was time to go to the airport, the plan shattered to pieces.

Mom took the kids and went to visit her parents in Hawaii for Christmas, leaving dad, who suddenly changed his mind, alone at home



