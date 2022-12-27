Husband Wants To Stay With His Widow Mom For Christmas, While Wife Wants To Go To Hawaii, Family Drama Ensues
Spouses deciding where to spend the holidays without hurting the feelings of their parents or in-laws (or each other) is one of the conflict threats that can turn winter holidays sour.
This is what happened to mom and Redditor Liarliker, who took it to the AITA community on Reddit to find out if she was wrong to leave her husband alone for Christmas.
“Every year my family spends our Christmas in Hawaii. We’ve done it every year since I can remember and it’s a fun family tradition for me,” the author explained in a post that amassed 18.8k upvotes.
Last year, however, her husband’s father passed away and “it hit him and his mom hard. For obvious reasons, we didn’t go to Hawaii.”
This year, after spending Thanksgiving with the husband’s mom, the family was once again getting their bags packed for Hawaii. But when it was time to go to the airport, the plan shattered to pieces.
Image credits: Ciindy Veliz (not the actual photo)
Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)
Image credits: u/liarliker
Many people expressed their support for the author in the comments
Others, however, thought the mom was to blame for this whole situation
They did forego the trip in the 1st year that the husband's father died. They agreed to the plans the 2nd year. Having said that, given that the ops father paid for all their tickets, surely they could have gifted his widowed mother tickets to join them? I would have made this the tradition going forward personally as the widow could do with a change of scenery at such an emotive time of year imo.
My guess is that when Princess OP's dad passes, her only concern is going to be "waaaahhhh, Daddy isn't paying for my tropical luxury vacation any more!!!!!"
They did forego the trip in the 1st year that the husband's father died. They agreed to the plans the 2nd year. Having said that, given that the ops father paid for all their tickets, surely they could have gifted his widowed mother tickets to join them? I would have made this the tradition going forward personally as the widow could do with a change of scenery at such an emotive time of year imo.
My guess is that when Princess OP's dad passes, her only concern is going to be "waaaahhhh, Daddy isn't paying for my tropical luxury vacation any more!!!!!"