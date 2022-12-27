Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Husband Wants To Stay With His Widow Mom For Christmas, While Wife Wants To Go To Hawaii, Family Drama Ensues
33points
Relationships5 hours ago

Husband Wants To Stay With His Widow Mom For Christmas, While Wife Wants To Go To Hawaii, Family Drama Ensues

Liucija Adomaite and
Ilona Baliūnaitė

Spouses deciding where to spend the holidays without hurting the feelings of their parents or in-laws (or each other) is one of the conflict threats that can turn winter holidays sour.

This is what happened to mom and Redditor Liarliker, who took it to the AITA community on Reddit to find out if she was wrong to leave her husband alone for Christmas.

“Every year my family spends our Christmas in Hawaii. We’ve done it every year since I can remember and it’s a fun family tradition for me,” the author explained in a post that amassed 18.8k upvotes.

Last year, however, her husband’s father passed away and “it hit him and his mom hard. For obvious reasons, we didn’t go to Hawaii.”

This year, after spending Thanksgiving with the husband’s mom, the family was once again getting their bags packed for Hawaii. But when it was time to go to the airport, the plan shattered to pieces.

Image credits: Ciindy Veliz (not the actual photo)

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

Image credits: u/liarliker

Many people expressed their support for the author in the comments

Others, however, thought the mom was to blame for this whole situation

 

Liucija Adomaite
Liucija Adomaite
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Liucija Adomaite is a creative mind with years of experience in copywriting. She has a dynamic set of experiences from advertising, academia, and journalism. This time, she has set out on a journey to investigate the ways in which we communicate ideas on a large scale. Her current mission is to find a magic formula for how to make ideas, news, and other such things spread like a virus.

Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Ilona is a photo editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Communication Of Creative Society. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a social media manager and freelance graphic designer. When she is not photoshopping or searching for the most interesting photos for stories, she is usually watching good movies and says that The Godfather is the best.

Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They did forego the trip in the 1st year that the husband's father died. They agreed to the plans the 2nd year. Having said that, given that the ops father paid for all their tickets, surely they could have gifted his widowed mother tickets to join them? I would have made this the tradition going forward personally as the widow could do with a change of scenery at such an emotive time of year imo.

1
1point
reply
Seanette Blaylock
Seanette Blaylock
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My guess is that when Princess OP's dad passes, her only concern is going to be "waaaahhhh, Daddy isn't paying for my tropical luxury vacation any more!!!!!"

0
0points
reply
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They did forego the trip in the 1st year that the husband's father died. They agreed to the plans the 2nd year. Having said that, given that the ops father paid for all their tickets, surely they could have gifted his widowed mother tickets to join them? I would have made this the tradition going forward personally as the widow could do with a change of scenery at such an emotive time of year imo.

1
1point
reply
Seanette Blaylock
Seanette Blaylock
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My guess is that when Princess OP's dad passes, her only concern is going to be "waaaahhhh, Daddy isn't paying for my tropical luxury vacation any more!!!!!"

0
0points
reply
