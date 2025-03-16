ADVERTISEMENT

Many people assume that working in the tech industry is a great way to land a cushy job with a high salary and lots of perks. But if you want to start coding or begin a career in tech support, it’s important to know that you’re going to need a lot of patience (and probably plenty of caffeine).

One page that knows the struggles of working in tech all too well is Lazy Programmer on LinkedIn. This account shares hilarious and painfully relatable memes that might inspire you to change career paths if you’re currently working in IT or doing anything that uses AI. Enjoy scrolling through these funny pics, and keep reading to find a conversation with the page's creator, Arturas!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Are You This Old? 😂

CD labeled Win XP with a handwritten license key, referencing work in IT and programming nostalgia.

Lazy programmer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    This Is Exactly Why 😂

    Pie chart meme about work in IT, mainly updating software to get rid of the reminder.

    Lazy programmer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    This How It Works 😂

    Cartoon of two animals labeled "OpenAI" and "DeepSeek," humorously depicting IT and programming challenges.

    Lazy programmer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The Lazy Programmer describes itself as “the most vibrant tech community on Earth!” And based on the fact that the page has amassed an impressive 155K followers on LinkedIn, they just might be right. 

    To find out more about this amusing and engaging account, we got in touch with the page’s creator, Arturas, who was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and share some background information about how it all started. 
    #4

    I Can Relate 🙏😂

    Windows Network Diagnostics meme about IT and programming, joking it never solves problems.

    Lazy programmer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Someone Is Hiring 😂

    Image of a tweet about IT and programming. The author humorously questions job experience requirements.

    tiangolo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Can You Relate? 😂

    "IT work meme: Person avoiding OneDrive represented as a threat to offline file safety."

    Lazy programmer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rileyhquinn avatar
    Riley Quinn
    Riley Quinn
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ahyep. This sums up Microsoft. Imagine buying anything besides a computer, and the manufacturer pops over with adaptations. That gorgeous sofa you bought is now in plaid. That shirt now has snaps instead of buttons. I bought a computer, but I have no control over what the manufacturer can, and will, do to it.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply

    “Lazy Programmer started as a fun way to share the everyday struggles and inside jokes of IT professionals,” Arturas says. ”It was meant to be a side project, but the engagement and love from the community turned it into something much bigger.”

    “Watching it grow has been incredible - seeing how many people relate to the memes and discussions proves that tech folks share a universal experience,” the creator continued.
    #7

    Hilarious 😂

    Neo holding a cookie from Oracle, with text about the best program joke, referencing work in IT and programming memes.

    Lazy programmer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Sounds About True 😂

    Snail representing slow website content loading versus Flash for fast ad loading, highlighting relatable IT work meme.

    Lazy programmer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    When Life Was Beautiful.... 😥

    Vintage computer setup with accessories, depicting a relatable scene for those in IT and programming.

    Lazy programmer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    We also asked Arturas about the best and worst aspects of working in the tech industry. When it comes to his favorite part, he noted the constant innovation. “There’s always something new to learn, and the ability to build and create things that impact the world is exciting."

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Users...... 😂

    Client struggling with simple UI on a phone, humorously reflecting relatable IT work challenges.

    Lazy programmer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    No More Accounts 😂

    IT and programming meme about unnecessary account requirements for devices like smart lightbulbs and speakers.

    lifeinchaos_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rileyhquinn avatar
    Riley Quinn
    Riley Quinn
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When my doctor's office expected me to scan their QR code, I told them the hell I will. I can't even eat at my local McDonald's because I have no idea how to order food on the panel.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #12

    If You Know, You Know 😂

    Floppy disk labeled "System Restore Disk Do Not Erase" with two cartoon faces below, depicting IT work humor.

    Lazy programmer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    On the other hand, Arturas says his least favorite aspects of the tech industry are burnout culture and unrealistic expectations. “Many developers face long hours and high-pressure environments, which can be exhausting. That’s why humor is so important - it keeps us sane!” he told Bored Panda.
    #13

    Hilarious 😂

    Sign with a humorous take on programming, contrasting theory and practice, highlighting relatable IT work struggles.

    Lazy programmer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    devante avatar
    wellenDowd
    wellenDowd
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And then you rewrite one line of code and everything works and you still don't know why!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Never Ask 😂

    Comic highlighting taboo questions about age, salary, and programming search challenges.

    Lazy programmer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    But Why? 😂

    "Washing machine using unexpected data; IT and programming meme highlighting tech issues."

    Johnie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    On that note, we were curious how maintaining a sense of humor can benefit those in tech. “The tech world is fast-paced, high-pressure, and often unpredictable. Humor is what keeps us grounded,” Arturas says. “It helps developers cope with imposter syndrome, debugging nightmares, and the infamous ‘it works on my machine’ moments. A good laugh can turn a frustrating day into something bearable.”
    #16

    Great 😂

    Train displaying outdated Windows screen, humorously highlighting IT and programming challenges.

    Lazy programmer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago

    Looks like wallpaper.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #17

    I Can Relate 😂

    IT meme showing a Best Buy employee asking for help; a man replies, "I know more than you," reflecting programming humor.

    Lazy programmer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    True 😂

    Three-part meme about IT and programming: rich people, beautiful people, and a programmer ignoring warnings.

    Lazy programmer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    And how does the Lazy Programmer decide what to share on his account? “I choose memes based on what’s most relatable to developers. If it makes me laugh and think, ‘Yeah, that happens way too often,’ I know the community will enjoy it too,” he says. “One of my favorites is the classic ‘I’ll just fix this one bug… 6 hours later’ - because every programmer has been there.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Relatable 😂

    Shrek meme about password frustration in IT and programming.

    Lazy programmer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Even Now I Am Poor 😂

    90s computer setup with monitor and desktop tower reflecting IT and programming nostalgia.

    Lazy programmer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    What Is Your Work Email Looks Like? 😂

    Screenshot of a college email setup with humorous username, related to IT and programming work jokes.

    meganfinger Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Finally, Arturas wanted to give a huge thanks to the tech community for supporting Lazy Programmer! “It’s been amazing to see how humor brings developers together from all over the world,” he shared. “And remember - if your code works, don’t ask why!”
    #22

    What Is Your Full Stack? 😂

    Meme of a self-proclaimed full-stack developer with only ChatGPT tab open, highlighting programming humor.

    sporadicalia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    Yes ✌️ 😂

    "IT career meme showing a job transition from Microsoft engineer to self-employed goose farmer."

    drummatick Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Hilarious 😂

    Train hitting bus with text "Users trying to get work done" and "New Outlook"; a relatable IT and programming meme.

    Lazy programmer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Do you find these memes to be relatable, pandas? If you work in the tech industry, I sincerely hope that you have the support you need, as well as a healthy work-life balance! Keep upvoting the pics on this list that make you giggle, and let us know in the comments below what the most painful part of your job is. Then, you can check out another Bored Panda list featuring memes for programmers right here
    #25

    AI Powered Products Look Like 😂

    Tech companies forcing unwanted AI products on users; a painfully relatable IT meme.

    Lazy programmer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Great Release 😂

    Man smiling contently outdoors, representing relatable IT and programming work experiences.

    TheJackForge Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    What's The Best & Worst Thing Being A Dev? 😂

    Text meme about work in IT and programming highlighting pros and cons of remote work for developers.

    Lazy programmer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    Respect To Sys Admin 😂

    Diagram showing roles in IT and programming: boss, leader, programmer pulling, and sys admin under stress.

    Lazy programmer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Yes But Why? 😂

    Cartoon depicting IT and programming frustration, character confused whether code works or not.

    Lazy programmer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    That's Me 😂

    Cartoon character in an IT office with monitors, coffee, and tech equipment, reflecting relatable IT work meme.

    Lazy programmer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Only Legends Can Relate 😂

    Humorous meme about feeling like part of IT in the office due to being the youngest staff member.

    Lazy programmer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    The Next Big Thing 😂

    Expert keyboard with copy and paste keys, humorously depicting IT and programming work.

    Lazy programmer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Phone Re-Evaluation 😂

    Phone camera evolution humorously ends with a rotary dial, showcasing IT and programming meme.

    Lazy programmer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Anything Is Missing? 😂🙌

    Bar chart illustrating programmers' feelings of power in IT and programming tasks.

    Lazy programmer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Now It Makes Sense 😂

    Billboard with IT and programming humor, "We trained Copilot on your code, that's why it sucks," on a city building wall.

    Lazy programmer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #36

    Me And Bro 😂

    Two men smiling at a laptop screen in an office, caption referencing AI project in IT and programming.

    Lazy programmer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Hello World 🌎 😂

    Person in ocean symbolizes 'Hello World' tutorial; massive ship represents complex IT and programming production code.

    Lazy programmer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Relatable 😂

    Person staring at laptop, code on screen resembling hieroglyphics, reflecting on IT and programming challenges.

    Lazy programmer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Are You This Old? 😂

    Orange mug on computer disk drive, a humorous nod to work in IT and programming nostalgia.

    Lazy programmer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Long Story Short 🤣

    Cartoon of a child dreaming about an IT career, followed by a future self comically slapping them, illustrating IT work struggles.

    Lazy programmer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Only Legends Can Relate 😂

    IT and programming meme showing how to hide secret folders by changing icons to look like Internet Explorer.

    Lazy programmer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Chooseyourfighter

    Comic depiction of work in IT and programming with various hairlines labeled by different tech roles.

    TypingRightNow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #43

    Good Morning 😂

    Memes about IT and programming showing preferences for chat, coding, research, and morning.

    Lazy programmer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    I Can Relate 😂

    Tweets about IT work and programming, discussing tech literacy, computers, and problem-solving skills in a humorous context.

    Lazy programmer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Only Legends Can Relate 😂

    ChatGPT meme about work in IT and programming; digital skeleton with a cigar.

    Lazy programmer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Only Legends Can Relate 😂

    Two-part meme showing the contrast in folder naming style in IT, from elegant to random gibberish.

    Lazy programmer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Humorous meme about the future of programming with software engineers and AI discussion.

    Lazy programmer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Can You Relate? 😂

    Memes contrasting 2015 "Learn to code" with 2025 "Learn to weld" in IT and programming humor.

    Lazy programmer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Breaking News! Shutdown Is Missing 😂

    Windows shutdown options meme with confused orangutans, highlighting relatable IT and programming humor.

    Lazy programmer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    Now, You Are Qualified For Tech Support 😂

    Cartoon about IT work showing tech support trainer telling class to unplug modem and router for one minute.

    Lazy programmer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    This Tough One 😂

    Man humorously revealing complex password, using chemical elements, in IT and programming meme.

    Lazy programmer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Only Legends Can Relate 😂

    Cartoon comparing reactions to "memory leak" in programming at work in IT, with one being sweet and the other alarming.

    Lazy programmer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Only Legends Can Relate 😂

    Comic of a person clicking "Got it, don't show again" on a non-cookie message, refreshes, and sees the same message—IT meme.

    Lazy programmer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    My Mood: Just Waiting For Whatever Is About To Go Wrong 😂

    Programmer expressing typical work mood, with a caption about anticipating issues.

    Lazy programmer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Accurate 😂

    Chart humorously depicting career in IT with stress levels and desire to leave.

    Lazy programmer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    How Many Monitors Do You Have? 😂

    Six monitors set up in a room, showcasing a typical workspace in IT and programming.

    Lazy programmer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #57

    Something About Right 😂

    Two people drinking from a coconut labeled with IT company logos; humorous code snippet below.

    Lazy programmer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Haha 😂

    Toy figure dropping ChatGPT-4o with Deepseek logo, referencing IT and programming challenges.

    Lazy programmer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Agree? 😂

    Memes portray browsers as vehicles and objects, humorously reflecting the IT and programming community's views.

    Lazy programmer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    😂😂

    AI logos resembling spirals, meme humor about work in IT and programming.

    greg16676935420 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Sounds About Right 😂

    Meme about work in IT showing ChatGPT swimming, Deepset held by person, others submerged.

    Lazy programmer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Which One You Choose? 😂

    Meme about IT and programming with a comparison of reactions to Galaxy S25 Ultra and iPhone 15/16 designs.

    Lazy programmer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Thank You Deepseek AI 🙏 🤲 😂

    Meme about work in IT showing a person pointing to their head with an old PC displaying a ChatGPT logo.

    Lazy programmer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #64

    Now We Really Have Open AI 😂

    Comment says "Unlike OpenAI, DeepSeek is open AI" with 12K likes and 113 replies, related to IT and programming memes.

    Lazy programmer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!