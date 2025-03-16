64 Entertaining Memes “The Most Vibrant Tech Community On Earth” SharedInterview With Author
Many people assume that working in the tech industry is a great way to land a cushy job with a high salary and lots of perks. But if you want to start coding or begin a career in tech support, it’s important to know that you’re going to need a lot of patience (and probably plenty of caffeine).
One page that knows the struggles of working in tech all too well is Lazy Programmer on LinkedIn. This account shares hilarious and painfully relatable memes that might inspire you to change career paths if you’re currently working in IT or doing anything that uses AI. Enjoy scrolling through these funny pics, and keep reading to find a conversation with the page's creator, Arturas!
Are You This Old? 😂
This Is Exactly Why 😂
This How It Works 😂
The Lazy Programmer describes itself as “the most vibrant tech community on Earth!” And based on the fact that the page has amassed an impressive 155K followers on LinkedIn, they just might be right.
To find out more about this amusing and engaging account, we got in touch with the page’s creator, Arturas, who was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and share some background information about how it all started.
I Can Relate 🙏😂
Someone Is Hiring 😂
Can You Relate? 😂
Ahyep. This sums up Microsoft. Imagine buying anything besides a computer, and the manufacturer pops over with adaptations. That gorgeous sofa you bought is now in plaid. That shirt now has snaps instead of buttons. I bought a computer, but I have no control over what the manufacturer can, and will, do to it.
“Lazy Programmer started as a fun way to share the everyday struggles and inside jokes of IT professionals,” Arturas says. ”It was meant to be a side project, but the engagement and love from the community turned it into something much bigger.”
“Watching it grow has been incredible - seeing how many people relate to the memes and discussions proves that tech folks share a universal experience,” the creator continued.
Hilarious 😂
Sounds About True 😂
When Life Was Beautiful.... 😥
We also asked Arturas about the best and worst aspects of working in the tech industry. When it comes to his favorite part, he noted the constant innovation. “There’s always something new to learn, and the ability to build and create things that impact the world is exciting."
No More Accounts 😂
When my doctor's office expected me to scan their QR code, I told them the hell I will. I can't even eat at my local McDonald's because I have no idea how to order food on the panel.
If You Know, You Know 😂
On the other hand, Arturas says his least favorite aspects of the tech industry are burnout culture and unrealistic expectations. “Many developers face long hours and high-pressure environments, which can be exhausting. That’s why humor is so important - it keeps us sane!” he told Bored Panda.
Hilarious 😂
And then you rewrite one line of code and everything works and you still don't know why!
Never Ask 😂
But Why? 😂
On that note, we were curious how maintaining a sense of humor can benefit those in tech. “The tech world is fast-paced, high-pressure, and often unpredictable. Humor is what keeps us grounded,” Arturas says. “It helps developers cope with imposter syndrome, debugging nightmares, and the infamous ‘it works on my machine’ moments. A good laugh can turn a frustrating day into something bearable.”
I Can Relate 😂
True 😂
And how does the Lazy Programmer decide what to share on his account? “I choose memes based on what’s most relatable to developers. If it makes me laugh and think, ‘Yeah, that happens way too often,’ I know the community will enjoy it too,” he says. “One of my favorites is the classic ‘I’ll just fix this one bug… 6 hours later’ - because every programmer has been there.”
Relatable 😂
Even Now I Am Poor 😂
Finally, Arturas wanted to give a huge thanks to the tech community for supporting Lazy Programmer! “It’s been amazing to see how humor brings developers together from all over the world,” he shared. “And remember - if your code works, don’t ask why!”
What Is Your Full Stack? 😂
Yes ✌️ 😂
Hilarious 😂
Do you find these memes to be relatable, pandas? If you work in the tech industry, I sincerely hope that you have the support you need, as well as a healthy work-life balance! Keep upvoting the pics on this list that make you giggle, and let us know in the comments below what the most painful part of your job is. Then, you can check out another Bored Panda list featuring memes for programmers right here!